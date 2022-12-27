Never dive, always bring a friend and take it slow: Cold-water swimming expert shares tips and wisdom

Read full article on original website
Arctic Blast: Watch People Throwing Boiling Water into Freezing Air
While the cloud of steam and ice looks awesome, it can lead to severe burns if the wind is blowing the wrong direction.
Popular Ski Resort Forced To Close Due To Extreme Cold Temperatures
A ski resort in Neihart, Montana is shutting down for a couple of days due to an arctic blast that’s bringing deadly temperatures to the area. Much of the United States has scary weather in store for the holiday weekend, including Big Sky Country, which may see temperatures drop as low as -34 degrees. Wind chills could also hit -60. Because of that, Showdown Montana announced on Facebook that it had to close its slopes to keep staff and visitors safe.
7 ways to stay warm when you lose heat in your home
How to stay warm when you lose heat in your home, including sealing up doors, closing curtains and blinds, bundling up, staying hydrated and more.
Xanthan gum-based fluid thickener can help decrease blood glucose levels
Type 2 diabetes mellitus is a common lifestyle disease that is prevalent worldwide. It can often lead to complications, such as diseases of the heart, and increased risk of death, but preventive measures, such as a healthy diet, can reduce these risks. Now, a study in Japan has shown that xanthan gum-based fluid thickener can lower blood glucose levels after eating.
Ontario Homes Are Encapsulated in Layers of Thick Ice Following ‘Blizzard of the Century’–See the Unbelievable Photos
The deadly blizzard that blew through parts of the United States and wrecked holiday travel plans also took out power and covered homes with thick sheets of ice in Canada over the weekend. New photos show the waterfront community of Crystal Beach in Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada, completely encased in...
Skiing over Christmas holidays no longer guaranteed – even with snow guns
The climate crisis could cripple the ski holiday industry and cause water shortages as resorts increasingly turn to artificially-produced snow.Current climate models predict that there will be more precipitation in winter in the coming decades, but that it will fall as rain instead of snow.New snow guns may alleviate the situation to a certain extent, say the researchers, but will not resolve the issue completely and have an environmental cost.Dr Erika Hiltbrunner from the Department of Environmental Sciences at the University of Basel says the weather will often not cold be enough over Christmas.“Many people don’t realize that you...
Colorado Ice Skaters Have Dangerously Close Call on Frozen Lake
Officials in Summit County Colorado are warning people about the possible dangers of ice skating and ice fishing after two people were found gliding on an unsafe frozen lake. A concerned citizen spotted the skaters on Lake Dillon, which borders Silverthorne. And the person called the Summit County Sheriff’s Office after hearing the ice cracking under the people’s weight.
Keep the cold out by winterproofing your home
(Baptist Health) – Want to stay warmer this winter if the power goes out? These tips from the American Red Cross, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) can help keep you safe in a cold-weather emergency. And, as an added bonus, they may even help lower your annual heating and cooling bills by as much as 30%.
High fat ketogenic diet envisioned as potential life-saving therapy to combat low platelets in cancer patients
A high-fat diet may combat low platelet counts in the blood caused by chemotherapy, according to preliminary research, which suggests that a ketogenic eating plan may be a nontoxic, low-cost and high-benefit addition to cancer therapy. Low platelets trigger a condition known as thrombocytopenia. Chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia is a severe complication...
Fighting the holiday blues? Drinking may not be the answer. How Dry January can help
The pandemic intensified the loneliness and increased alcohol consumption many people experience around the holidays. Can cutting out alcohol for a month help? Here’s what experts say.
Health Digest Survey: How Often Do People Floss Their Teeth?
Flossing is a task that can easily be overlooked. However, to find out how often people really floss, we conducted an exclusive Health Digest survey.
Time spent in nature appears to slow Parkinson's, Alzheimer's
Living in an area with easy access to parks and rivers appears to slow the progression of devastating neurological diseases, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. That's the conclusion of a new study based on more than a decade and a half tracking disease risk among nearly 62 million Americans 65 years old and up.
Crazy kayakers: Paddling in the winter
Below freezing temperatures. Layers of slick rock-hard frozen ice at usual put-in places and along the shorelines of lakes and rivers. There are lots of reasons why most people don’t go kayaking in the chill of winter.
Winter hiking — Here’s a list of cold weather gear and essentials you’ll need from boots to pants
Thinking about hiking in cold weather? Here’s a list of the winter hiking essentials you’ll need to comfortably enjoy the outdoors.
Ask the Pediatrician: How can I help my child feel better with a fever?
If your infant or child is older than 6 months and has a fever, they probably do not need to be treated for the fever unless they are uncomfortable. The key is to watch your child's behavior. If they are drinking, eating and sleeping normally, and they are able to play, you do not need to treat the fever. Instead, you should wait to see if the fever improves by itself.
Nerve pathway discovered: Good and bad feelings for brain stem serotonin
New insights into the opposing actions of serotonin-producing nerve fibers in mice could lead to drugs for treating addiction and major depression. Scientists in Japan have identified a nerve pathway involved in the processing of rewarding and distressing stimuli and situations in mice. The new pathway, originating in a bundle...
Better sleep for kids starts with better sleep for parents, especially after holiday disruptions to routines
Everyone knows that sleep is critical for growing children and their mental and physical health. Regular, high-quality sleep habits help children consolidate memory and learn better. A lack of sleep contributes to childhood depression, anxiety and even risk of suicide, along with physical health problems, including risk of injury. The challenge is making sure kids log those valuable zzz's.
