Oklahoma City, OK

CBS Sports

College basketball power rankings: UConn holds at No. 1, Arizona and UCLA are top-5, Alabama back into top 10

I hope you're having a cozy and calm week between Christmas and New Year's. Thanks for stopping by. Despite a lighter schedule in recent days, there was enough action across the country to validate refreshing the power rankings in the final week of 2022. On that note, if you missed it, we just published my '22 Year in Review, wherein I ranked the 22 biggest stories in college hoops over the past 12 months. What I didn't get to do in that story, and what I'd like to quickly do here before we get to the Hey Nineteen, is shine a light on my colleagues' work here at CBSSports.com from this year.
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Kentucky falls from Top 25 And 1 as John Calipari critics grow louder

John Calipari entered this season under more pressure than he's ever faced from Kentucky fans because he A) lost to Saint Peter's in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last March, B) produced the worst season in modern UK history two years ago, C) hasn't made a Final Four since 2015, and D) still has just one national title in 13 years at UK despite regularly enrolling recruiting classes that rank tops nationally.
All Hornets

Score Predictions for Hornets vs Thunder

Charlotte is returning home after their long six-game west coast road trip. Much like the story of the overall season, the Hornets were competitive on the trip but the wins just weren’t there. They finished 2-4 out West and now return to the Queen City to take on another team near the bottom of the standings in the Thunder. Limiting SGA will be a huge challenge for the Hornets as he is playing superstar-level basketball this season, but the team should be playing an inspired game in front of their home fans for the first time in a while. Besides the Lakers game, Terry Rozier struggled on the trip with his shooting and a hip injury but look for him to get it going tonight. The Hornets win a close one tonight against OKC.
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Massive rebounding effort

Adams registered 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 victory over the Raptors. Adams is not known for his scoring ability, as he scored in double digits for the first time since Dec. 15 and surpassed the 10-point mark for the first time in the current month, but he continues to feast on the glass. He's pulled down at least 10 boards in five consecutive games and is averaging a robust 9.8 rebounds per contest in the current month. In fact, the veteran big man is averaging a career-best 10.5 rebounds per contest in the current campaign.
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Back on injury report

Nurkic is probable for Friday's game against Golden State due to right calf soreness. Nurkic has been able to play in his team's last three contests since returning from a calf injury, so he appears to be in a good place to suit up Friday evening. The Blazers should provide confirmation of his availability closer to tipoff.
CBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Out again Friday

Middleton (knee) remains out for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves. Middleton hasn't appeared in a game since Dec. 15 due to right knee soreness, and that absence will extend through a seventh straight Friday. The star sharpshooter has just seven games under his belt on the year and has been limited to 24.4 minutes per tilt. His next opportunity to return arrives Sunday versus the Wizards, though he shouldn't be counted on to play.
CBS Sports

2022 Gator Bowl prediction, odds, line, spread: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina picks, best bets from top model

Friday features five college football bowl matchups to provide a full day of intriguing action on the gridiron. In the third game of the day, the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the No. 19 South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2022 Gator Bowl. It will be the fifth all-time meeting between the programs, with Notre Dame leading 3-1. The Fighting Irish are 8-4 overall and 5-1 in the last six games. The Gamecocks are also 8-4 overall with back-to-back wins over top-tier programs in Tennessee and Clemson to end the season. Both teams will be missing some important pieces due to NFL opt-out decisions and transfers. Most notably, South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith and Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey, both top NFL prospects, have opted out.
CBS Sports

Warriors' Draymond Green: Handed probable tag

Green is listed as probable for Friday's game against Portland due to right foot soreness. Green has been nursing a foot injury over the last week or so, but he's been able to play through the issue and appears on track to do so again Friday. Expect confirmation on Green's availability from the Warriors closer to tipoff.
