CBS Sports
LeBron James after Lakers' fifth loss in six games: 'I don't want to finish my career playing at this level'
Playing the Miami Heat on the second game of a road back-to-back is never a fun time for any team, but the experience was especially rough for the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. The Lakers turned the ball over 26 times and trailed by as much as 22 en route to a 112-98 defeat, their fifth in the past six games.
Ja Morant scores 34 points, Memphis Grizzlies defense struggles in blowout loss to Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies aren't sneaking up on anyone this season. They're getting the best shots of many teams. The Phoenix Suns, like the Golden State Warriors two days ago, were down two starters. The Grizzlies didn't match the energy of the Suns and fell 125-108 at FedExForum. Ja Morant led...
CBS Sports
College basketball power rankings: UConn holds at No. 1, Arizona and UCLA are top-5, Alabama back into top 10
I hope you're having a cozy and calm week between Christmas and New Year's. Thanks for stopping by. Despite a lighter schedule in recent days, there was enough action across the country to validate refreshing the power rankings in the final week of 2022. On that note, if you missed it, we just published my '22 Year in Review, wherein I ranked the 22 biggest stories in college hoops over the past 12 months. What I didn't get to do in that story, and what I'd like to quickly do here before we get to the Hey Nineteen, is shine a light on my colleagues' work here at CBSSports.com from this year.
NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Raptors prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Memphis Grizzlies (20-13) visit the Toronto Raptors (15-19) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Raptors prediction and pick. Memphis has lost four of its last five games but still sits in third place in the Western...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Toronto Raptors: Live updates
Playing on the road has been unkind to the Memphis Grizzlies. After losing three of their last four away from home, Memphis is headed north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors (15-19 ) are not playing their best basketball right now. They have a 10-7 home...
NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Hawks prediction, odds and pick – 12/30/2022
The Los Angeles Lakers continue their road trip as they head to Georgia to face the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series as we make a Lakers-Hawks prediction and pick. The Lakers lost 112-98 to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night....
CBS Sports
Wisconsin vs. Western Michigan: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
Current Records: Western Michigan 4-8; Wisconsin 9-2 The #15 Wisconsin Badgers will finish 2022 at home by hosting the Western Michigan Broncos at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Kohl Center. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games. Wisconsin made easy work of...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kentucky falls from Top 25 And 1 as John Calipari critics grow louder
John Calipari entered this season under more pressure than he's ever faced from Kentucky fans because he A) lost to Saint Peter's in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last March, B) produced the worst season in modern UK history two years ago, C) hasn't made a Final Four since 2015, and D) still has just one national title in 13 years at UK despite regularly enrolling recruiting classes that rank tops nationally.
Score Predictions for Hornets vs Thunder
Charlotte is returning home after their long six-game west coast road trip. Much like the story of the overall season, the Hornets were competitive on the trip but the wins just weren’t there. They finished 2-4 out West and now return to the Queen City to take on another team near the bottom of the standings in the Thunder. Limiting SGA will be a huge challenge for the Hornets as he is playing superstar-level basketball this season, but the team should be playing an inspired game in front of their home fans for the first time in a while. Besides the Lakers game, Terry Rozier struggled on the trip with his shooting and a hip injury but look for him to get it going tonight. The Hornets win a close one tonight against OKC.
CBS Sports
Kentucky vs. Missouri odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 28 prediction from proven computer model
The Missouri Tigers and the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC clash at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. Mizzou is 11-1 overall and 8-1 at home, while the Wildcats are 8-3 overall and 0-1 on the road. Kentucky holds a 14-2 all-time record over Mizzou, including a 27-point win in last season's matchup.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Massive rebounding effort
Adams registered 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 victory over the Raptors. Adams is not known for his scoring ability, as he scored in double digits for the first time since Dec. 15 and surpassed the 10-point mark for the first time in the current month, but he continues to feast on the glass. He's pulled down at least 10 boards in five consecutive games and is averaging a robust 9.8 rebounds per contest in the current month. In fact, the veteran big man is averaging a career-best 10.5 rebounds per contest in the current campaign.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Oklahoma City Thunder
A look at who is out for today's game.
Ja Morant sets career high in assists as Memphis Grizzlies get back on track vs. Raptors
Suddenly, the Memphis Grizzlies looked like they were having fun again. Ja Morant was doing the "griddy" dance; Dillon Brooks was screaming at the top of his lungs after big plays; Steven Adams was owning the rebounds; and the Grizzlies were throwing alley oops. Desmond Bane also was back knocking down 3-pointers.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups, Predictions, Injuries
Despite their erratic run, the Hawks head into this contest as favorites against a struggling Lakers side.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Back on injury report
Nurkic is probable for Friday's game against Golden State due to right calf soreness. Nurkic has been able to play in his team's last three contests since returning from a calf injury, so he appears to be in a good place to suit up Friday evening. The Blazers should provide confirmation of his availability closer to tipoff.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Out again Friday
Middleton (knee) remains out for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves. Middleton hasn't appeared in a game since Dec. 15 due to right knee soreness, and that absence will extend through a seventh straight Friday. The star sharpshooter has just seven games under his belt on the year and has been limited to 24.4 minutes per tilt. His next opportunity to return arrives Sunday versus the Wizards, though he shouldn't be counted on to play.
CBS Sports
Watch Marshall vs. App. State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Marshall Thundering Herd and the App. State Mountaineers will face off at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Henderson Center. Marshall is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive. The Thundering Herd took their matchup against the Glenville State Pioneers...
CBS Sports
2022 Gator Bowl prediction, odds, line, spread: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina picks, best bets from top model
Friday features five college football bowl matchups to provide a full day of intriguing action on the gridiron. In the third game of the day, the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the No. 19 South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2022 Gator Bowl. It will be the fifth all-time meeting between the programs, with Notre Dame leading 3-1. The Fighting Irish are 8-4 overall and 5-1 in the last six games. The Gamecocks are also 8-4 overall with back-to-back wins over top-tier programs in Tennessee and Clemson to end the season. Both teams will be missing some important pieces due to NFL opt-out decisions and transfers. Most notably, South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith and Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey, both top NFL prospects, have opted out.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Draymond Green: Handed probable tag
Green is listed as probable for Friday's game against Portland due to right foot soreness. Green has been nursing a foot injury over the last week or so, but he's been able to play through the issue and appears on track to do so again Friday. Expect confirmation on Green's availability from the Warriors closer to tipoff.
CBS Sports
Georgia vs. Ohio State prediction, pick, Peach Bowl odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel
No. 1 Georgia will have all eyes upon it as it aims to become the first back-to-back national champions since Alabama in 2011 and 2012. However, the Bulldogs will have No. 4 Ohio State -- one of the college football's most dangerous teams -- standing in the way in the Peach Bowl national semifinal.
