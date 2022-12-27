Charlotte is returning home after their long six-game west coast road trip. Much like the story of the overall season, the Hornets were competitive on the trip but the wins just weren’t there. They finished 2-4 out West and now return to the Queen City to take on another team near the bottom of the standings in the Thunder. Limiting SGA will be a huge challenge for the Hornets as he is playing superstar-level basketball this season, but the team should be playing an inspired game in front of their home fans for the first time in a while. Besides the Lakers game, Terry Rozier struggled on the trip with his shooting and a hip injury but look for him to get it going tonight. The Hornets win a close one tonight against OKC.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO