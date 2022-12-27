ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This New Business Jet Has an Interior That’s as Smart as Your Phone

By Michael Verdon
 3 days ago
Lufthansa Technik’s VIP interior of a new ACJ320neo will become reality as the aircraft moves to a completion center next summer. The company said that the bizliner will be completed in the second quarter of 2024.

“With its flexible interior and a top-notch entertainment system, this aircraft will set completely new standards for narrow-body VIP cabins,” Michael von Puttkamer, vice president of Special Aircraft Services at Lufthansa Technik told Businessjetinteriorsinternational.com.

The ACJ320neo will be designed for both private travel and charter operations, and will have a latest-generation satellite communications system for enhanced connectivity. The owner specified that the technology be similar to a smart home, so passengers could integrate their personal content to a handful of retractable displays. The aircraft will have seating for 19 passengers.

The interior was designed around privacy with personal technology stations.

The first ACJ320neo was delivered to Acropolis Aviation in 2020, with a much more lavish interior. The aircraft’s interior measures 89’10”, with a cabin width of 12’2” and height of 7’5”. The volume is 7,770 cubic feet.

Von Puttkamer said that Lufthansa Technik’s design team worked closely with the client for customization. The design mandates a cabin with a large open entrance. While the interior moves through lounge and office areas, with a private primary bedroom at the rear. The materials were chosen to accommodate both the charter and private sectors. Lufthansa Technik will obtain licenses for private and commercial flight operations.

The rear bedroom.

“We were able to convince the customer not only with our world-leading design, engineering and cabin completion expertise, but with a complete package of tailor-made services,” said Von Puttkamer. “We are the only company in the world that can offer such a comprehensive package for VIP aircraft from a single source.”

Von Puttkamer said the interior weight has been kept to a minimum to ensure that it achieves its full range. The bizliner will be ready for its first flight in spring 2024.

