ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Michael Beale insists Steven Davis still has future at Rangers

By Ronnie Esplin
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q317u_0jvajiYy00

Michael Beale is “devastated” by the season-ending injury to Steven Davis but insists the veteran Rangers midfielder’s time at Ibrox is not necessarily over.

The 37-year-old Northern Ireland international, out of contract at the end of the season, will undergo an operation in the New Year.

Davis’s last appearance in Light Blue came as a substitute in the 3-2 win over Hibernian on December 15 but Beale believes he may still have more to offer the Govan club.

“It is a huge blow,” said the Gers boss, who revealed that strikers Kemar Roofe and Antonio Colak, goalkeeper Allan McGregor and defender Borna Barisic are back and available for the visit of Motherwell at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

“I have been devastated since it happened. It didn’t look good at the time but we had to let the swelling go down and him to go for a scan and then let Steven process the results.

“I believe he will have it operated on in early January and then we will sit and talk.

“We have a plan for Steven, moving forward he is someone we want to have in and around the club as a player then helping him in his second career if he chose to go down that route. That was already in discussion.

“Only Steven Davis will make the decision on his future.

“He has got to have the operation and what the surgeon says and then he will decide what he will do next.

“Knowing Steven, I think he will want to continue to play and I think he can still play.

“It is a huge loss for me personally. It is a real disappointment. He was going to be a key player for me between now and the end of the season. I am gutted for Steven more than me.

“We will have a decision to make, that’s fair to say, but it’s Steven’s decision to make.

“My view on it, seeing him in the two or three weeks I was back, I think he still has at least 18 months left at this level.

“I always said he had 27-year-old legs and I am not backing down on that at the moment – let’s see.

“The most important person is Steven so until he talks we will all just support him through having an operation and see where it takes us.”

Beale, who has won three out of three as Ibrox manager, is pleased to see his squad getting stronger by the week.

Barisic has returned from the World Cup with Croatia and McGregor was ill and missed the 1-0 win over Ross County in Dingwall on December 23.

Roofe has not played since October while Colak has missed the last four games, both players with unspecified injuries.

Former Hearts defender John Souttar has been out since picking up an ankle injury on his debut at Livingston in July and he is on the mend.

The former Gers assistant coach said: “Roofe and Colak have trained. Now it is up to me whether I select them in the squad or not.

“It is fair to say they are obviously not 100 per cent fit. In Kemar’s case, he has been out a lot longer than Antonio but they have both trained the last two days which is pleasing.

“It is just a case of if I need them now or I can top them up before what is a big January for us.

“I believe John Souttar is not a million miles away, we will see him at the back end of January which is great news. He is out on the grass, not with the team but he is in a good place and I am delighted.

“Allan is back, he is fine. He just had the sniffles like one or two players and staff. Borna has trained the last two days, he looks in a great place.

“We are slowly but surely getting back to where we want to be in terms of having players available.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Marco Silva wants to enjoy even more ‘special moments’ at Fulham

Fulham boss Marco Silva has challenged his side to get even better after enjoying a “special” 2022.The Craven Cottage outfit are ninth in the Premier League and host Southampton on Saturday eager to end the year on a high.Silva’s side stormed to the Sky Bet Championship title last season, scoring 106 goals and have adapted well to life back in the top flight but their Portuguese manager is not ready to settle.He told a press conference: “It’s been really special. The way we got the title, the way we were so dominant.“After that, we knew it was important to start...
The Independent

Liverpool vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates as Wout Faes nets horror own goal

Cody Gakpo will get a first-hand look at his new teammates this evening after signing for Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven earlier this week. The Reds play host to Leicester City in the Premier League tonight and will want to impress their new addition who is not yet eligible to play.Jurgen Klopp’s men continue their push towards the top four and come into the match in sixth place five points behind Tottenham (4th) but 15 away from the Premier League leaders Arsenal. Liverpool resumed their league campaign with a comfortable, if not entirely dominant, 3-1 win away at Aston Villa...
The Independent

Mikel Arteta optimistic Arsenal will secure William Saliba contract extension

Mikel Arteta is optimistic Arsenal will be able to secure a contract extension to ensure that defender William Saliba remains a Gunner long term.The 21-year-old signed a long-term deal in 2019 and was sent out on loan spells to French sides St Etienne, Nice and Marseille before featuring more regularly at the Emirates this season, scoring two goals across 15 appearances so far this campaign.His performances have been enough to impress his boss, who hopes to tie down the centre-back before his current deal runs out, with reports suggesting it expires next summer but with an option to extend through...
The Independent

Antonio Conte warns World Cup winner Cristian Romero of heightened expectations at Tottenham

Antonio Conte is delighted to have Tottenham’s World Cup winner Cristian Romero available again but has warned the defender that a “difficult period” lies ahead.Romero enjoyed a stellar tournament in Qatar and helped Argentina triumph over France in the final two weeks ago.He returned to training on Tuesday and is set to feature in Spurs’ New Year’s Day clash at home to Aston Villa, where he could face compatriot Emiliano Martinez.Conte said: “From what I saw in the last few days during the training session, I have seen him with great focus and with great desire to come back...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
320K+
Post
511M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy