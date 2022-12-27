Weston-super-Mare: Raging fire ‘badly damages’ Oldmixon industrial estate

Footage captures flames and smoke rising from a large fire at Oldmixon Industrial Estate in Weston-super-Mare .

The blaze broke out on late on Monday evening (26 December) and crews battled the fire into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service said the premises had been “badly damaged”, but no casualties or injuries were reported.

“The fire has now been brought under control,” a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“We are still investigating the cause of the fire.”

