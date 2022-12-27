ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Dean Smith: Norwich sack head coach in pursuit of promotion back to Premier League

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=469JO9_0jvaje2400

Norwich have sacked head coach Dean Smith after a Boxing Day defeat by Luton Town.

Smith’s side were beaten 2-1 on Monday (26 December) to leave them fifth in the Championship , 12 points off the automatic promotion spots, with the club taking the decision to look for a new manager in their pursuit of regaining a place in the Premier League .

Assistant head coach Craig Shakespeare and first-team coach Liam Bramley have also left the club.

“As the club continues to work towards its on-field objectives this season, the board believe that it is the right time to make this transition,” read an official club statement on Tuesday (27 December).

“The club’s remaining coaching staff, led by Steve Weaver and Allan Russell, will take charge of first team training and our upcoming fixtures on an interim basis.

“The club will now work to identify and appoint a new head coach that is able to deliver both the level of performances required to challenge at the top end of the league whilst implementing a consistent style of play.”

Smith, 51, took over as Norwich coach in November 2021, a week after being fired as Aston Villa manager.

The Englishman joined the Canaries on a two-and-a-half-year contract, replacing Daniel Farke, but was unable to save the club from relegation. Norwich ultimately finished bottom of the Premier League table.

And, while they are still in the Championship play-off places, they are 12 points behind league leaders Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United, both of whom occupy the automatic promotion spots with 47 points.

Norwich’s Championship record under Smith this season reads: 10 wins, five draws and nine losses. Their 2-1 defeat by 10-man Luton on Monday was their second straight loss in the league, after a 2-0 defeat by Blackburn on 17 December.

Norwich’s sporting director Stuart Webber said of Smith’s sacking: “This was a tough decision, but one that we felt was necessary to give ourselves the best possible chance of achieving our objective of promotion to the Premier League this season.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Dean, Craig and Liam, who have always put the best interests of the football club first.

“With just under half of the season remaining and three consecutive home games on the horizon, we now have a real opportunity to build some forward and positive momentum, both on and off the pitch.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pele: Anfield holds minute’s applause as Premier League pays tribute to Brazil icon

Anfield held a minute’s applause to remember Pele as the Premier League paid tribute to the Brazil icon, who died on Thursday at the age of 82.Widely considered to be one of the greatest players of all time, Pele’s death has sparked a huge outpouring of affection from within football and across the world.A minute’s applause will be held before every Premier League match this weekend, beginning with Liverpool’s match against Leicester and West Ham’s fixture with Brentford on Friday night.Liverpool goalkeeper and Brazil international Alisson carried out flowers in the country’s national colours, while captain Jordan Henderson laid...
The Independent

Birmingham City vs Hull City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face Hull City in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
The Independent

West Ham United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as West Ham face Brentford in the Premier League today.West Ham made three changes to their starting line-up for the visit of Brentford. Angelo Ogbonna, Emerson Palmieri and Gianluca Scamacca came in for Tomas Soucek, Thilo Kehrer and Michail Antonio.Josh Dasilva replaced Vitaly Janelt in Brentford’s only change.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
The Independent

Liverpool vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates as Wout Faes nets two horror own goals

Cody Gakpo will get a first-hand look at his new teammates this evening after signing for Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven earlier this week. The Reds play host to Leicester City in the Premier League tonight and will want to impress their new addition who is not yet eligible to play.Jurgen Klopp’s men continue their push towards the top four and come into the match in sixth place five points behind Tottenham (4th) but 15 away from the Premier League leaders Arsenal. Liverpool resumed their league campaign with a comfortable, if not entirely dominant, 3-1 win away at Aston Villa...
The Independent

Mikel Arteta optimistic Arsenal will secure William Saliba contract extension

Mikel Arteta is optimistic Arsenal will be able to secure a contract extension to ensure that defender William Saliba remains a Gunner long term.The 21-year-old signed a long-term deal in 2019 and was sent out on loan spells to French sides St Etienne, Nice and Marseille before featuring more regularly at the Emirates this season, scoring two goals across 15 appearances so far this campaign.His performances have been enough to impress his boss, who hopes to tie down the centre-back before his current deal runs out, with reports suggesting it expires next summer but with an option to extend through...
The Independent

Marco Silva wants to enjoy even more ‘special moments’ at Fulham

Fulham boss Marco Silva has challenged his side to get even better after enjoying a “special” 2022.The Craven Cottage outfit are ninth in the Premier League and host Southampton on Saturday eager to end the year on a high.Silva’s side stormed to the Sky Bet Championship title last season, scoring 106 goals and have adapted well to life back in the top flight but their Portuguese manager is not ready to settle.He told a press conference: “It’s been really special. The way we got the title, the way we were so dominant.“After that, we knew it was important to start...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on two-year deal

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has officially signed for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.The 37-year-old was a free agent after he was released from his Old Trafford contract in November and has signed a two-and-a-half year deal reportedly worth $75m per season. Ronaldo left Manchester United after giving a series of interviews criticising the club, where he had lost his place in the team under Erik ten Hag.Al Nassr, who are nine-time winners of the Saudi Pro League, announced the deal as “history in the making”. Ronaldo said: “I’m thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a...
The Independent

Sport remembers Pele and birthdays galore – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 30.FootballTributes continued to pour in for Pele from across the world of sport.O Rei. One of the greatest of all time. You will be a legend forever. RIP Pele 👑🙏 pic.twitter.com/BU9JIw4Djr— Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) December 30, 2022The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING 💔👑… pic.twitter.com/F55PrcM2Ud— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 29, 2022"Football has lost the greatest in its history today -...
The Independent

Woman caught on camera wrestling football shirt from child is ‘mortified by it all’

A woman who was caught on camera trying to take a Newcastle football shirt from an 11-year-old boy at the King Power Stadium in Leicester was left “mortified” by the incident.Paula Dodds, 65-years-old, was caught on camera at the Newcastle United vs Leicester City Boxing Day game trying to wrestle the shirt away from the boy, NJ.NJ had called down to Newcastle defender Dan Burn at the end of the game asking for his shirt. Mr Burn pointed at NJ while passing his shirt to a steward who then threw it into the crowd, sparking the incident.A friend of...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
320K+
Post
511M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy