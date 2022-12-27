Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The most-read San Antonio news stories of 2022Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
CityScrapes: San Antonio's public giveaways haven't lived up to their promise of a thriving downtown
The reality of downtown San Antonio is that we succeeded in creating a place for tourists to wander that holds little appeal to San Antonians beyond the twinkling lights of the River Walk.
Group petitioning to let San Antonio voters decide to decriminalize weed nearing 30,000 signatures
The petition would also let voters decide whether to decriminalize abortion, ban police chokeholds and prohibit no-knock warrants.
KSAT 12
Free expungement program offers people opportunity to wipe records clean, deadline Feb. 1
SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of people in Bexar County and surrounding areas may be eligible to have their criminal records wiped clean as the Texas Legal Services Center of Austin and the San Antonio NAACP Branch offer free expungement services. “[It’s] Like being born again. What more can you...
San Antonio's top 10 stories of 2022 feature a Texas legend and famous fried chicken
Editor’s note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined San Antonio this year. We've covered food and travel, and now it's time to set our sights on San Antonio at large. This year, San Antonians had fun; they gravitated toward novelty (alpacas, bowling, and a cave house) while keeping pace with the more serious world around them (strong local economies and urban expansion). Here are the 10 most-read San Antonio stories of 2022.1. Re-released documentary explores the greatest Texas musician you've probably never heard of. Sir Doug and the Genuine Texas Cosmic Groove...
KTSA
Study: San Antonio spending $255 per month on utilities
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Entering the thick of winter, a new study is breaking down how much San Antonio residents are spending on utilities, and the numbers show a 5.2% increase, year over year. The numbers were crunched by bill pay service network Doxo, which found that San...
San Antonio's 10 tastiest restaurant stories of 2022 highlight lots of openings
Editor’s note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined San Antonio this year, now turning our attention to San Antonio's ever-evolving food scene. This year, we saw big changes to individual businesses — including openings, closings, and makeovers — and an interest in best-of lists. Here are the 10 hottest restaurant and bar headlines of 2022.1. Famous fried chicken and biscuit chain hatches 3 San Antonio locations. Bojangles, the North Carolina-based fried-chicken-and-biscuits chain with a die-hard following, plans to enter the San Antonio market over the next several years with three locations. It...
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?
I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in San Antonio, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Increasing short-term rentals could make creating affordable housing more difficult, expert says
SAN ANTONIO – The increasing popularity of short-term rentals could contribute to the City of San Antonio’s uphill battle to create affordable housing. Greg Zlotnick with St. Mary’s University School of Law works on eviction prevention. His clients are on the verge of being evicted and can’t find a home or a place they can afford.
New rooftop event venue The Skyline to offer weddings with views of downtown San Antonio
The owners of the newly opened Skyline also want it to become a hub for live music and a weekend rooftop bar.
KSAT 12
WATCH: Priorities but no hard plans, Peter Sakai prepares to take over as Bexar County Judge
San Antonio – In four days, Judge Peter Sakai will take the reins of Bexar County government from longtime County Judge Nelson Wolff, who is stepping down after more than 20 years in the position. Sakai, a Democrat, beat Republican Trish DeBerry in the Nov. 8 election with 57...
Plans for three-story food truck park near San Antonio's Hays Street Bridge gain steam
Brooklyn StrEat Food Park will occupy the vacant lot at the intersection of Burnet and Live Oak streets.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Weekend of December 30, 2022 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, and more!
Our top picks for Things to do in San Antonio this weekend of December 30 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, New Year’s Eve Fireworks Celebration at SeaWorld, NYE Fireworks at The Good Kind, and more!. Also, remember to also...
thetexastasty.com
Best Pizza in San Antonio
When you think of San Antonio, Texas you often think of the Alamo, the Riverwalk, and Six Flags. However, San Antonio also has some delicious pizzerias. To help you navigate these pizzerias we have created a list of the best pizza in San Antonio. Each of these ten pizzerias are guaranteed to serve up a delicious pizza pie.
KSAT 12
San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry booked on DWI charge
SAN ANTONIO – Embattled District 10 San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry was booked Wednesday on a DWI charge, which online court documents indicate is linked to his Nov. 6 alleged hit-and-run crash. San Antonio police had filed a DWI case against Perry earlier this month, but it was up...
Here are 6 stunning 'First Day Hikes' to take in the San Antonio area
Start your year off right.
Good Samaritan donates clothes to migrants passing through San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — As Title 42 stays in place—many are volunteering their own time to help migrants seeking asylum. A San Antonio native connected with friends to donate supplies to migrants in San Antonio waiting to get to their next destination. By car—several bins and bags full of...
KSAT 12
12 high-profile trials to watch in 2023 in San Antonio
The year finished with a very busy docket and it won’t slow down in 2023. Below is a look at 12 cases we will be following next year. As is always the case in the criminal justice system, court dates can always change if a motion for continuance is granted or a plea deal is made.
tpr.org
Texas foster placement agency closes, citing increased state scrutiny and citations
The San Antonio-based nonprofit Texas Foster Care and Adoption services (TFCAS) is shutting down. The foster placement agency received roughly $2 million a year in state funds to place youth and monitor foster homes. It has been under scrutiny about how it handled sexual abuse allegations against one of its executives, since TPR reported on it in September.
techvisibility.com
‘I Hate Owing Someone Money’: As to why Latino Children Stop Student loans
To the Tuesdays and you can Thursdays, Andres Mendoza leaves really works one hour very early therefore he is able to get home eventually for their classes on the web. When he will get home, he allows his wiener dog Draco external, upcoming logs onto Blackboard to find his current assignments.
KSAT 12
San Antonio-bound passengers share Southwest Airlines flight experience
SAN ANTONIO – Southwest Airlines passengers arriving from Las Vegas and Denver to San Antonio on Wednesday evening who spoke with KSAT were mostly pleased with their flights. Passengers from Las Vegas say they dealt with multiple delays, and a group arriving from Denver said it was a smooth...
CultureMap San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
658K+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap San Antonio is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://sanantonio.culturemap.com/
Comments / 1