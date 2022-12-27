ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio's top 10 stories of 2022 feature a Texas legend and famous fried chicken

Editor’s note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined San Antonio this year. We've covered food and travel, and now it's time to set our sights on San Antonio at large. This year, San Antonians had fun; they gravitated toward novelty (alpacas, bowling, and a cave house) while keeping pace with the more serious world around them (strong local economies and urban expansion). Here are the 10 most-read San Antonio stories of 2022.1. Re-released documentary explores the greatest Texas musician you've probably never heard of. Sir Doug and the Genuine Texas Cosmic Groove...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Study: San Antonio spending $255 per month on utilities

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Entering the thick of winter, a new study is breaking down how much San Antonio residents are spending on utilities, and the numbers show a 5.2% increase, year over year. The numbers were crunched by bill pay service network Doxo, which found that San...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio's 10 tastiest restaurant stories of 2022 highlight lots of openings

Editor’s note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined San Antonio this year, now turning our attention to San Antonio's ever-evolving food scene. This year, we saw big changes to individual businesses — including openings, closings, and makeovers — and an interest in best-of lists. Here are the 10 hottest restaurant and bar headlines of 2022.1. Famous fried chicken and biscuit chain hatches 3 San Antonio locations. Bojangles, the North Carolina-based fried-chicken-and-biscuits chain with a die-hard following, plans to enter the San Antonio market over the next several years with three locations. It...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?

I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in San Antonio, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Weekend of December 30, 2022 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, and more!

Our top picks for Things to do in San Antonio this weekend of December 30 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, New Year’s Eve Fireworks Celebration at SeaWorld, NYE Fireworks at The Good Kind, and more!. Also, remember to also...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Pizza in San Antonio

When you think of San Antonio, Texas you often think of the Alamo, the Riverwalk, and Six Flags. However, San Antonio also has some delicious pizzerias. To help you navigate these pizzerias we have created a list of the best pizza in San Antonio. Each of these ten pizzerias are guaranteed to serve up a delicious pizza pie.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry booked on DWI charge

SAN ANTONIO – Embattled District 10 San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry was booked Wednesday on a DWI charge, which online court documents indicate is linked to his Nov. 6 alleged hit-and-run crash. San Antonio police had filed a DWI case against Perry earlier this month, but it was up...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

12 high-profile trials to watch in 2023 in San Antonio

The year finished with a very busy docket and it won’t slow down in 2023. Below is a look at 12 cases we will be following next year. As is always the case in the criminal justice system, court dates can always change if a motion for continuance is granted or a plea deal is made.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Texas foster placement agency closes, citing increased state scrutiny and citations

The San Antonio-based nonprofit Texas Foster Care and Adoption services (TFCAS) is shutting down. The foster placement agency received roughly $2 million a year in state funds to place youth and monitor foster homes. It has been under scrutiny about how it handled sexual abuse allegations against one of its executives, since TPR reported on it in September.
TEXAS STATE
