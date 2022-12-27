ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsideHook

This Handy Locker Will Secure Your Booze Until the End of Dry January

By Amanda Gabriele
InsideHook
InsideHook
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HKM2c_0jvajJgv00
No temptation here HOP WATR

Dry January has become a global phenomenon, but it certainly isn’t easy. That’s why HOP WTR, a non-alcoholic sparkling beverage, wants to help would-be participants stick to their goals during the first month of 2023. They created the Hop Lockr, a mini locker that will keep your booze secure until February 1.

“We know it can be hard to stick with Dry January goals and implement healthier lifestyle habits, especially after a season of holiday indulgence,” Jordan Bass, HOP WTR co-founder and CEO, said in a release. “However, in recent years, we’ve noticed that more people are looking to participate in Dry January and really want to prioritize a more well-balanced lifestyle. The launch of the Hop Lockr is another step in our journey to help our fans continue to live a healthier life without having to sacrifice flavor or fun, and we look forward to crushing Dry January goals alongside our community.”

Here’s how it works. Anyone who wants help sticking to Dry January can fill out this form to receive a free Hop Lockr and complimentary month’s supply of HOP WTR. Once the locker arrives, simply stash all of your alcohol inside and lock it up. On February 1, HOP WTR will send you the combination so you can break out the booze and celebrate a job well done. Yes, this is all completely free, but supplies are limited, so hurry if you want to try out the Hop Lockr for yourself.

While we think the Hop Lockr is clever, there is no way all of our booze would fit into the tiny contraption. But if you’re into the idea, you should definitely go for it. Just remember that you can always hire a professional lock picker if you need a stiff drink before January ends.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

What’s Causing So Many People to Leave California?

Last year, a rare and unexpected event took place in California — data indicated that the state would lose one of its Congressional seats. As the Associated Press noted, this was the first time in the state’s history that this had taken place. For a state that’s long been thought of as a destination — think the Gold Rush, think the song “California, Here I Come” — this indicated a substantial shift in direction.
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsideHook

Why Isn’t Southwest Airlines Refunding Passengers for Canceled Flights?

To understate matters substantially, Southwest Airlines has not been having a good week. Each of the last few days has brought with it news of canceled flights and stranded travelers, creating an escalating situation that’s likely to take days, if not longer, to fully resolve. Besides the myriad logistical issues here, there’s also another problem that’s also steadily escalating: under U.S. law, many of these travelers may be owed refunds, and not all of them seem to be getting them.
InsideHook

What the Hell Is Going on Over at Southwest Airlines?

As you may already be aware, Southwest has, at the time of writing, already canceled more than 2,500 flights on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cancellations since Monday to well north of 5,400. Further, according to Flight Aware, 62% of Wednesday’s schedule has already been axed and View From the Wing‘s Gary Leff says they may not operate more than a third of their flights through end of the year. But there’s still a lot to unpack here, so in the event this is news to you, here’s what you need to know.
InsideHook

Which LIV Golf Defector Does the PGA Tour Miss the Most?

With 2023 fast approaching, many people are looking forward to what the new year will bring. Others are looking back to reflect on all that has transpired in 2022 and all the things that have been gained, and lost, in the last year. For the PGA Tour, which has spent...
InsideHook

Score Once-a-Year Discounts on Rugged Goods and Apparel at Filson’s Winter Sale

Button up those flannels and pull on your best winter boots because Filson’s Winter Sale is here, and it’s one you don’t want to miss. The Seatle-based outdoor retailer is offering a (very infrequent) chance to grab some of their premium gear and garb at up to 30% off. Through January 17, you can shop a ton of discounted items, from IH-approved luggage and daily bags to a multitude of flannels, jackets, travel accessories and more, all built to withstand the brute force of mother nature.
InsideHook

15 Hangover Cures From People Who Drink for a Living

With New Year’s Eve looming this coming weekend, we’re solidifying our plans and deciding the best way to celebrate the holiday. Whether you think it’s overrated or can’t wait to party with family and friends, one thing’s for certain: you’ll probably have several drinks to ring in 2023. In preparation for the big night and to make your New Year’s Day a little less painful, we asked 15 professional bartenders to fill us in on their best hangover cures. From the age-old advice of drinking plenty of water to mixing up a savory hair of the dog beverage, you can trust these cures from the people who drink for a living.
InsideHook

What’s the Best Vehicle for Driving Through a Winter Storm?

If you are reading this in the United States right now, odds are good that you’re either in the middle of a winter storm or you will be soon. Perhaps you aren’t traveling for the holidays — or perhaps you’ve already arrived at your holiday destination. But if you’re going to be on the road in the days to come, it begs the question — what would be the best vehicle for that purpose?
InsideHook

One of the Rarest Corvettes of All Time Is Headed to Auction

Much of the excitement around the Corvette brand centers around the sports cars to come. The current eighth-generation of Chevrolet’s icon will soon go hybrid and all-wheel drive for the first time ever, and hardcore fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming (2025?) ZR1. But the real ‘Vette diehards? They shouldn’t look forward to the ZR1, but instead look backwards to the ZL-1.
InsideHook

Jamie Lee Curtis Isn’t Thrilled by the “Nepo Baby” Discourse

As the year begins to wind down, a particular aspect of online discourse is ramping up — which is to say, heated debate over the presence of “nepo babies” in the entertainment industry. Vulture dedicated an array of features to the subject — and discussed the permutations of the category, which encompasses everyone from Margaret Qualley to the guys from Please Don’t Destroy.
InsideHook

Florida Is Officially Our Fastest Growing State

A new U.S. Census report is in, and everyone who flocked to The Sunshine State in search of greener pastures during the pandemic have made things official. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Florida was the fastest growing state in the country from July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2022. During that 12-month span, its population grew 1.9% to an estimated 22,244,823 residents.
FLORIDA STATE
InsideHook

Let CNN Hosts Get Drunk on New Year’s Eve, You Cowards

Whether you were stuck inside due to COVID or you just happened to realize that going out on Dec. 31 is actually the worst, chances are you’ve spent the past few New Year’s Eves in the comfort of your own home, watching the festivities from afar. If that’s the case, you already know the joy of watching CNN’s delightfully unhinged New Year’s broadcast and laughing along as hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper and other network personalities get progressively drunker as the night wears on.
InsideHook

The Best American Whiskeys of 2022 (That Aren’t Bourbon or Rye)

We’ve already discussed our favorite bourbons and ryes of 2022. Now, we get to the fun stuff: Everything else in the American whiskey world. Wheated whiskey, single malts, peated malts, bottled whiskey cocktails, whiskey with unusual barrel finishes — these are the areas where distillers (and blenders) can loosen the industry shackles and show some creativity.
ILLINOIS STATE
InsideHook

Soccer Great Pelé Remains Hospitalized in Brazil

Few soccer players have had the impact on their sport that the legendary Brazilian player Pelé had on his. To be honest, Pelé’s impact on soccer is greater than what most athletes have had on their game of choice, period. Both for club and country, Pelé made a huge impact on the sport. In 2012, FIFA dubbed him the greatest player of all time; his late-career stint with the New York Cosmos also helped to raise the profile of soccer in the United States. And if you’ve ever called soccer “the beautiful game,” you can thank Pelé for that as well.
NEW YORK STATE
InsideHook

It’s Your Once-a-Year Chance to Score Huge Discounts at the L.L. Bean Winter Sale Event

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits. Rarely does L.L. Bean throws a sitewide sale…but when they do, you don’t want to miss it. Not only because a boatload of quality gear and garb that’ll last you a lifetime gets marked down even cheaper than its already fairly affordable Bean pricing, but because, unlike certain retailers, sales like the L.L. Bean Winter Sale Event literally only happen once a year. This is your last chance of 2022 — and for the foreseeable future — to snag winterproof Bean Boots, vintage-looking knits, the coziest socks known to man and so much more. Click the link below to shop the full sale.
InsideHook

J.Crew’s Post-Christmas Sale Is No Joke

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits. Whether its quilted wool barn coats or giant chinos that are wide and roomy and reminiscent of the 90’s, J.Crew is currently killing it. And currently, with the code Biggersale, you can get an additional 60% off all sale items through December 29th. There are hundreds of products to choose from, but we’ve rounded up some of our favorite items below.
InsideHook

FIFA Begins Investigation of Salt Bae’s World Cup Appearance

Well, now we know what can get FIFA to lose its cool. Playing a World Cup in the fall and winter? Totally fine. The human rights violations that went into building facilities for the aforementioned World Cup? Entirely copacetic. The host nation abruptly changing course on beer a handful of days before the tournament begins? Sure, why not.
InsideHook

Amazon Is Reportedly Considering a Standalone Sports App

We’re living through a moment when more and more sports are finding a televised home on streaming services. In 2023, Major League Soccer will move to Apple TV+ — making for one of the largest such deals in terms of the sheer number of games, but far from the only example of its kind. This article at The Bulwark has a good overview of the various leagues and streaming services currently in play — and gives a sense of the potential for growth involved.
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy