We live in an age of entertainment that is constantly trying to bring superheroes to life. Casey Brinke (Madeline Zima) is no exception — but there's an added layer of complication to the story of her adaptation for the screen. Casey Brinke was always a comic book character come to life...though the significance of that shifts depending on whether you're watching the Doom Patrol TV series or reading the relatively recent comics written by Gerard Way and drawn by Nick Derington. The show has always done a beautiful job of being its own story while also drawing from the source material of the comics in a way that pays homage to those stories instead of simply retelling them, and we now take a closer look at how it's done the same for Casey Brinke: the hero known as Space Case.

2 DAYS AGO