Baltimore County, MD

Betty Boop*
2d ago

Congratulations on your win! Enjoy! Don't tell the people you hire to do your remodeling, that you won a million, they may do some price gouging!!!

Nottingham MD

Maryland State Police to increase patrols over New Year’s Eve weekend

PIKESVILLE, MD—With New Year’s Eve weekend upon us, Maryland State Police are urging those who plan to celebrate with alcohol to be safe and avoid impaired, distracted, and/or aggressive driving. With an increase in impaired drivers expected throughout the state this weekend, state police will be conducting saturation...
MARYLAND STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant

Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near the Bus Boys & Poets restaurant on Thursday evening. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/deadly-shooting-outside-of-bus-boys-poets-restaurant/. Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant. Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

$690K jackpot-winning Multi-Match ticket sold in Frederick County

MOUNT AIRY, Md. — A $690,000 jackpot-winning Multi-Match ticket was sold in Frederick County for Monday's drawing. Video above: Maryland Lottery explains what's new with digital drawings. The winner, who is the sixth player to hit a Multi-Match jackpot in 2022, can choose between the $690,000 annuity paid over...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania

While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Nottingham MD

Maryland icebreaking fleet readies for winter

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Natural Resources stands ready to clear paths on Maryland’s waterways this winter with icebreaking boats stationed around the Chesapeake Bay. DNR’s Hydrographic Operations team, based on the Eastern Shore, has four large boats that perform various duties throughout the Chesapeake Bay, including driving...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: $690,000 Multi-Match Jackpot-Winning Ticket Sold in Mount Airy

(As part of our reporting on news in Montgomery County and surrounding communities we sometimes come across happenings, new restaurant brands, and other businesses entering or expanding the wider D.C. Metropolitan area or other areas nearby. While they may not be in Montgomery County, we believe some readers might find this kind of news interesting.)
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Delaware LIVE News

CP Cases moves to Delaware from Maryland

A company that designs and makes high-performance protective cases and racks for industries ranging from rock stars to defense will move from Maryland to Frankford, Delaware. CP Cases USA, which was opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar United Kingdom company, will move into a 25,000-square-foot site in the Frankford Business Park, located along Route 113. The company ... Read More
FRANKFORD, DE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Martin O'Malley Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Martin O'Malley, former governor of Maryland. Mother: Barbara (Suelzer) O'Malley, receptionist for Senator Barbara Mikulski (D-Maryland) Marriage: Catherine "Katie" Curran O'Malley (1990-present) Children: Grace, Tara, William and Jack. Education: Catholic University of America, B.A., 1985; University of Maryland School of Law, J.D.,...
MARYLAND STATE
The Center Square

Maryland's recreational weed legalization begins in phases starting Jan. 1

(The Center Square) – With voters’ voices on record, members of both chambers of the Maryland General Assembly will begin the new legislative session by formalizing the legalization of marijuana for adults ages 21 and up. The do’s and don’ts of lawful marijuana consumption will be altered throughout the course of the coming year, based on several pieces of legislation that were enacted in 2022. In the 2022 legislative session,...
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

A New Deal summit for Black men?

(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
BALTIMORE, MD

