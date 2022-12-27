Carcosa: True Detective Season 1 blew a lot of people's minds with its story of this mythic place, which is rumored to be the source of all corruption and depravity. Or perhaps it's just the ruined estate where Detectives Rust Cohle and Martin Hart (Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson) finally track down the child murderer they spend decades pursuing. Season 1 never quite answers this question, and even after the news broke that the two beloved lead characters would not return for Season 2, there was at least some hope that a new crop of characters could finish the job that Rust and Hart started: find Carcosa and burn it to the ground. Disappointing fans for the second time, True Detective's sophomore season told an entirely disconnected story, set in the city of Vinci, a nondescript industrial city on the outskirts of Los Angeles.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO