Best Sing-a-Long Movies to Watch With Family & Friends
There are a lot of celebrations around this time of year, along with the regular string of birthdays the Winter holidays gives us a lot of opportunities to get together with family and friends. The more musically inclined of us know one of the best parties you can throw is a good old-fashioned movie sing-a-long, getting on the beers, grabbing your snacks and drunkenly belting along to musical movies. However, choosing the right film is a little more tricky than one would think.
The True Story Behind 'True Detective' Season 2 Is Weirder Than the Show
Carcosa: True Detective Season 1 blew a lot of people's minds with its story of this mythic place, which is rumored to be the source of all corruption and depravity. Or perhaps it's just the ruined estate where Detectives Rust Cohle and Martin Hart (Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson) finally track down the child murderer they spend decades pursuing. Season 1 never quite answers this question, and even after the news broke that the two beloved lead characters would not return for Season 2, there was at least some hope that a new crop of characters could finish the job that Rust and Hart started: find Carcosa and burn it to the ground. Disappointing fans for the second time, True Detective's sophomore season told an entirely disconnected story, set in the city of Vinci, a nondescript industrial city on the outskirts of Los Angeles.
10 Best Uses of the "Late Title Card," From 'Friday the 13th' to 'Pacific Rim'
Picture the scene: you have reached the theater just in time for your showing, and you cave in and buy overpriced popcorn and a drink before finding your seat while awkwardly navigating through people's legs as the advertisements play. You sit down, wrestle for the right to the armrest with the person sitting next to you, and breathe a sigh of relief as the movie finally begins after twenty minutes of ads and trailers.
What's New on Disney+ in January 2022
January looks to be a quieter month for Disney+, but it's not without its merit. While we'll have to wait until later in 2023 for new blockbuster titles like The Mandalorian Season 3, Loki Season 2, Ahsoka, Secret Invasion, and Peter Pan & Wendy, the first month of the year will bring fans the Season 2 premiere of the hit animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The spin-off of The Clone Wars will finally debut on the service in the early days of January, after having previously been delayed. January will also bring new episodes of the high-fantasy sequel series Willow and National Treasure: Edge of History, a reboot of the highly successful Disney films starring Nicolas Cage.
The Time for a 'Pushing Daisies' Movie Is Now
“At that moment, time stopped, as it is wont to do when present, past, and future collide.” With these words, the formerly calendar-obsessed narrator (Jim Dale) begins to end Bryan Fuller’s Pushing Daisies. Abruptly canceled in 2009 while still in the midst of its second season, Fuller and crew hurriedly added a button on their planned cliffhanger that both wrapped up loose ends and left room for resurrection. And now is the time for just such a return from the dead: a Pushing Daisies movie. Between Lee Pace’s well-deserved surge in popularity and this moment’s demand for dark comedies, Pushing Daisies' uniquely candy-colored darkness — a perky romcom steeped in gruesome death and bone-deep loneliness — is a perfect answer to this moment, bringing a sweet tooth to its pitch-black laughs. In a time of finding joy in the darkness, a Pushing Daisies movie would give us a welcome second serving of a show that was gone too soon.
‘Chicken Run's Anti-Capitalist Politics Make It More Than a Fun Family Favorite
Aardman Animations’ critically acclaimed movie Chicken Run (2000) is an animated classic, popular with adults and children alike. Now over 20 years old, it remains the highest grossing animated movie of all time, a testament to its gripping and emotive action-driven story, and memorable characters. Chicken Run is a prisoner-of-war style escape movie, starring Claymation chickens, who defy their profit-hungry owners, Mr. and Mrs. Tweedy. With the infallible Ginger at the helm (voiced by Julia Sawalha), the chickens strive to evade Mrs. Tweedy’s attempts to turn a profit with her mechanized chicken pie machine, with an ultimate escape into an egalitarian utopia.
Kevin Smith Is Gearing Up to Finally Make 'Moose Jaws'
Lionsgate and director Kevin Smith are teaming up once again in an upcoming project. According to a recent report from Fangoria, the director officially announced in a Q&A at GalaxyCon that he is finally bringing to life Moose Jaws, a horror-comedy that has been in the works since 2014. Smith...
'Terrifier 2' Director Damien Leone Says 'Terrifier 3' Will Be the Scariest
Third time will be more than the charm when it comes to Terrifier 3, a sequel confirmed and promised by the writer and director of the previous Terrifier films, Damien Leone. Now, horror fans have some clues as to the planned atmosphere and goals for Terrifier 3, according to Leone's official Twitter.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Showrunners on the Wild Hunt and the Meaning Behind the Skull
For those familiar with The Witcher saga and the video games, the name Eredin should definitely have sounded off some alarm bells when he appeared in The Witcher: Blood Origin. Played by Jacob Collins-Levy, Blood Origin details the beginnings of Eredin's story and how he eventually ends up as the commander of the Wild Hunt also known as Wraiths of Mörhogg.
New 'Babylon' Featurette Highlights the Ensemble Cast From Margot Robbie to Brad Pitt
The Damien Chazelle-directed epic period film, Babylon, follows the tale of the rise and fall of several ambitious dreamers during a time of uncontrolled excess and wickedness in 1920s Hollywood. With a film tackling early Hollywood, it's reasonable that the director chose well-known names from the modern era, boasting ensemble casts like Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Tobey Maguire, who—in retrospect—don't need much introduction for some to become familiarized with. The film undoubtedly boasts the largest cast, and Paramount Pictures has recently released a new featurette that captures the entire opulent cast in a two-minute clip.
