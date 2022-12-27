ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
x1071.com

Transformer Struck in Lafayette County Accident

Lafayette County deputies responded to Ridge Avenue in Benton Wednesday around 3:45pm for a one vehicle accident. 74 year old Thomas Slater of Benton, was traveling on Ridge Avenue when he struck a transformer. No injuries were reported.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Another Shots Fired Incident In Rockford

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a shooting incident in Rockford. It happened earlier tonight in the area of State and Pierpont. Multiple shots were heard in the...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man found dead in crashed car in Rockton

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A car that had crashed into a tree was found in Rockton Tuesday morning, as was the dead driver. Deputies responded to the 6600 block of Shirland Road around 7 a.m. for reports of a traffic crash, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. They located the Chevy Tahoe when they […]
ROCKTON, IL
MyStateline.com

Rayshawn Smith dies in prison

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Just days before the Safe-T Act is supposed to take effect in Illinois the Pre-trial portion of it will no longer be implemented on January 1st in the 17th Judicial Circuit. This comes after Wednesday night's ruling by Kankakee County Chief Judge Thomas Cunnington who...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Traffic Alert on the West Side

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Beginning Thursday, December 29, 2022, the City of Rockford will be. making hydrant repairs at 2430 Auburn St. The east bound right lane will be...
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy