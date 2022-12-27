Read full article on original website
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Sources are reporting several emergency personnel were working a scene on the East side, Earlier tonight
Sources are reporting several emergency personnel were working a scene. Rockford Paranormal Files: Click Here!. Sources are reporting several emergency personnel.
Machesney Park firefighter died in line of duty on Christmas
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — More was learned on Thursday about the sudden death of a local first responder. North Park Firefighter Brian Rehnberg died on Christmas Day. North Park Fire Chief Joel Hallstrom said that the 50-year-old died in the line of duty, passing away shortly after returning home from his shift and responding […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Multiple Scenes are being reported in Winnebago County
Sources are reporting multiple police and medical personnel at an address in Sage Drive. 3800 block of Sage Drive. Unknown what happened. Avoid the area.
x1071.com
Transformer Struck in Lafayette County Accident
Lafayette County deputies responded to Ridge Avenue in Benton Wednesday around 3:45pm for a one vehicle accident. 74 year old Thomas Slater of Benton, was traveling on Ridge Avenue when he struck a transformer. No injuries were reported.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Rayshawn Smith, The man who murdered Ashley Hardin, Was found dead in prison on Christmas Day
Rayshawn Smith, The man who murdered Ashley Hardin,. Was found dead in prison on Christmas Day. Sources...
WIFR
Family of fatal hit-and-run victim in Rockford searches for answers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Justice and answers. Those are the demands for the family of a Rockford woman who was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning. “She didn’t do nothing to them,” said Lisa Judson’s Brother Kelvin. “Why did they steal my sister from me?”
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: MABAS For A Structure Fire In Boone County
Sources are reporting a structure fire in Boone County. It happened approx. 3:30 pm in the 7700 block of Shaw rd. A MABAS was issued...
Police: 16-year-old seriously injured in Rock County snowmobile crash
NEWARK, Wis. (WTVO) — A 16-year-old was seriously injured after crashing their snowmobile in Newark on Wednesday. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Orfordville Fire Department and Beloit Fire Department responded to the 6700 block of S. County Highway H around 12: 40 p.m. for reports of the crash, the sheriff’s office said. First responders discovered […]
Woman who died after falling into Rock River identified as UW Health doctor
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The person who died after falling into the Rock River last Friday has been identified as a UW Health doctor. Dr. Billie Lin, 54, had worked at SwedishAmerican and UW Health for 26 years, according to the healthcare provider. They said that “she touched many lives in our health system and […]
Rockford woman killed in Christmas hit-and-run identified
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The woman killed in a Rockford hit-and-run on Christmas Day has been identified. Lisa Judson, 48, was found dead in the 3200 block of Gilbert Avenue at 6:09 a.m., according to the Winnebago County Sheriff. First responders determined that she was beyond resuscitation when they arrived. Judson was pronounced dead at […]
Teen seriously injured in snowmobile crash outside Beloit
TOWN OF NEWARK, Wis. — A teen was seriously injured Wednesday after a snowmobile crash north of Beloit. Crews were called to the 6700 block of South County Highway H at around 12:40 p.m. after the crash was reported. Rock County Sheriff’s officials said the teen was ejected from the snowmobile. They were taken to a local hospital for...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Rockford PD Release Information On The Recent Fatal Hit and Run To A Pedestrian
On Sunday, December 25, 2022, at approximately 6:00 a.m., Rockford. Police officers responded to the 3200 block of Gilbert Avenue for reports of a female...
nbc15.com
Following Rock River drowning, officials urge caution as temperatures rise
ROCK COUNTY Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials are encouraging people to be safe on the ice as warmer temperatures linger. The warning comes after a recent incident in which a women fell through the ice on the Rock River and drowned. Despite Wisconsin seeing temperatures in the 40s and...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Another Shots Fired Incident In Rockford
Sources are reporting a shooting incident in Rockford. It happened earlier tonight in the area of State and Pierpont. Multiple shots were heard in the...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Several firefighters are battling a structure fire in Winnebago County
Several firefighters are battling a structure fire. It happened around 8:10 am in the 2200 block of Evans...
Man found dead in crashed car in Rockton
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A car that had crashed into a tree was found in Rockton Tuesday morning, as was the dead driver. Deputies responded to the 6600 block of Shirland Road around 7 a.m. for reports of a traffic crash, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. They located the Chevy Tahoe when they […]
MyStateline.com
Rayshawn Smith dies in prison
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Just days before the Safe-T Act is supposed to take effect in Illinois the Pre-trial portion of it will no longer be implemented on January 1st in the 17th Judicial Circuit. This comes after Wednesday night's ruling by Kankakee County Chief Judge Thomas Cunnington who...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Traffic Alert on the West Side
Beginning Thursday, December 29, 2022, the City of Rockford will be. making hydrant repairs at 2430 Auburn St. The east bound right lane will be...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: RS Fan Wants To Thank Local Firefighters And COMED, After A Power Outage In Machesney Park
RS Fan Wants To Thank Local Firefighters And COMED,. We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that...
Rockford PD Arrest Woman Who Flung Coffee on Man Protesting Clinic
The site of a proposed "family planning clinic" in Rockford was the scene of a battery on Tuesday (12/27) after a clinic protestor had an unfortunate encounter with a Rockford woman. According to a press release from the Rockford Police Department, officers were called to the site at 611 Auburn...
