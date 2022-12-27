ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Nine Erie County organizations benefit from ECGRA funding

By Corey Morris
(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — More than a $500,000 is coming to nine Erie County organizations.

The Funding is being awarded by the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) to lead assets in the county.

County Executive reacts after veto overturned

“These nine lead asset organizations are strong pillars in our community that work to continuously shape and define our ever-growing county,” said Dr. Perry Wood, executive director of ECGRA. “Through the Lead Assets Endowment, ECGRA is committed to strengthening and preserving these organizations, turning gaming revenue into transformative investments that make a real impact.”

Erie Zoological Society is set to receive nearly $150,000, Erie Philharmonic will receive more than $65,500, Flagship Niagara League will receive more than $62,500, Erie County Hagan Historical Society will receive more than $53,000, Erie Playhouse will receive more than $48,000, Erie Arts & Culture and Mercyhurst Institute for Arts & Culture each will receive more than $44,000, Erie Art Museum will receive more than $41,000, and expERIEnce Children’s Museum will receive more than $24,700.

Each organization is considered place-shaping and is based on culture, heritage and entertainment. ECGRA first awarded funding to Erie County Lead Assets in 2011.

