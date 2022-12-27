ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadwood, SD

KELOLAND TV

Cadillac Jack’s fined $5,000 for under-aged betting

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Gaming Commission has decided a Deadwood casino should be penalized $5,000 for allowing two under-aged people to gamble and be in the casino’s gaming area for more than three hours. B.Y. Development, doing business as Cadillac Jack’s Gaming Resort, has until...
DEADWOOD, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota Powerball ranch sold for $37 million

VALE, S.D. (KELO) — A property recently sold for $37 million near the town of Vale, South Dakota. The Bismarck Trail Ranch sits alongside the Belle Fourche River, and was sold by realtor Robb Nelson of Hall & Hall. He spoke with KELOLAND News over the phone to provide details.
VALE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City woman gets 14 years for drug charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman will spend over a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 39-year-old Stevie Williams was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Officials say Williams...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Dozens of geese are in danger in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as HPAI, has migrated from Europe to the United States and has landed in the Black Hills. A dozen dead geese were found floating in the water at Canyon Lake Park. “We have not had the HPAI this...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Stay safe this New Year’s Eve

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — New Year’s Eve is just two days away and communities across South Dakota are getting ready to celebrate the start of 2023. However, law enforcement is urging everyone to do so safely. Live music, champagne toasts, and other celebrations are happening all across...
RAPID CITY, SD
Flying Magazine

Look Out, Rapid City!

It was our first night cross-country flight in the B-24, beginning at our base in Topeka, Kansas, on a triangular flight plan across the American Midwest. The aircraft was one in a pool of training B-24s and we’d not flown this particular one before. We took off in the...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City woman sentenced to 14 years for meth trafficking

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Stevie Williams, 39, was sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release for charges related to methamphetamine distribution, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Justice District of South Dakota on Tuesday. Williams was charged and convicted on...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Gas prices continue to decline

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The U.S. continues to see the affects of inflation in fuel, however, gas prices did decline for the seventh straight week. As of Tuesday, Dec. 27, the average gas price in the U.S. is $3.10 a gallon but in South Dakota the average gas is $3.05 according to AAA.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City casino robbed day before Christmas

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 777 Casino on the 2700 block of West Main Street was robbed about 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. The suspect, according to the Rapid City Police Department, is a “lighter-skinned man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a light-colored winter coat, blue jeans, light-colored gloves, white tennis shoes and a black mask.”
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City man last heard from December 16, police say

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing person. 51-year-old Duane Yellow Cloud was reported missing on Tuesday, December 27. He was last heard from on December 16 when JourneyOn made contact with him. Anyone with information on Yellow...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man shot in Rapid City Tuesday evening

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Dept. (RCPD) says officers were dispatched to the 900 block of N. 7th St. in Rapid City around 6:30 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Dec. 27 for a report of gunshots in the area. Police says they recovered evidence of the...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City man arrested for deadly November shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police have arrested 28-year-old William Hopkins, of Rapid City, in connection to the fatal November 20 shooting of 28-year-old Jon Walter II. Police say on Nov. 20 they were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of North 7th St. for...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Hitting the slopes at Terry Peak for the holidays

LEAD, S.D. (KELO) — The Terry Peak Ski Area is full of visitors today. After receiving several feet of snow over the last two weeks, the slopes are perfect for skiers and snowboarders. With warmer temperatures and plenty of snow, these skiers and snowboarders are spending their day off...
LEAD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotafreepress.com

Mercury Contamination Closes Lead-Deadwood High School

Lead-Deadwood High School students got three extra days of Christmas break last week thanks to mercury, a knucklehead, and the EPA:. Dr. Erik Person, superintendent of the school district, said a high school student brought a quantity of elemental mercury to school from home, not realizing that it is a hazardous material.
DEADWOOD, SD
KELOLAND TV

RCPD searching for 12-year-old

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old. Authorities say Mya Eagle Hawk went missing Wednesday morning. Eagle Hawk was last seen in the unit block of Surfwood Drive wearing a grey sweater, black sweatpants and a backpack.
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Truck slides off I-90 at Sturgis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - KBHB Radio reported a semi-truck and trailer loaded with commercial livestock feed rolled over an Interstate 90 overpass early Wednesday morning. According to South Dakota Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan, the 2014 Kenworth truck was traveling westbound when the driver lost control and...
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

RCPD makes arrest in November shooting death

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police have arrested 28-year-old William Hopkins for the shooting death of a Rapid City man Nov. 20. Hopkins, of Rapid City, is charged with second degree manslaughter (recklessly killing) in the death of 28-year-old Jon Walter II. Hopkins was arrested Tuesday night and is in the Pennington County Jail with no bond.
RAPID CITY, SD

