Read full article on original website
Related
mocomotive.com
Ring in the new year at these parties and events in Montgomery County
As 2023 approaches, New Year’s Eve parties and events across Montgomery County are in the works to give 2022 a proper send off. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/New-Year-s-2023-events-Conroe-Woodlands-17669663.php.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County adds DWI patrols for New Year’s weekend while sharing Lyft discounts
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is boosting the number of deputies on patrol and reminding motorists about the consequences of driving while intoxicated as New Year’s Eve celebrations are set. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Montgomery-County-adds-DWI-patrols-for-New-Year-s-17683256.php. Original Article: https://www.mocomotive.com/2022/12/montgomery-county-adds-dwi-patrols-for-new-years-weekend-while-sharing-lyft-discounts/
mocomotive.com
5 exciting new restaurants coming to Montgomery County in 2023
The start of a new year also brings new and diverse dining experiences to Montgomery County. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/New-Montgomery-County-restaurants-for-2023-17672629.php.
fox26houston.com
Homeless couple takes care of missing 17-year-old with special needs for 3 weeks, teen now found safe
HOUSTON - A missing 17-year-old boy with special needs has been found safe by his parents. The teen was last seen at his family’s River Oaks apartment on Westheimer and Kirby on December 10. For the last three weeks, Kate Byrum-Kocurek and her husband, Brandon, have been frantically searching...
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Ultimate Sale Actually Happens In January — Everything You Need to Know About the Tri-Delta Shopping Bonanza
The 2022 Sale Leadership team: Dee Dee Robinson, K.D. Askins Jones, Lindsey Miller, Courtney Baker (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) There are Black Friday sales and Christmas Eve Sales and post-Christmas sales but none can beat the Sale Houston, sponsored by Houston Tri-Delta Philanthropies Inc. with proceeds directed to MD Anderson Cancer Center. With eight January sales in the history books, the event has raised more than $1.6 million overall.
Would you carry my bag out to the car
I arrived at the address and honked the horn. After waiting a few minutes I honked again. Since this was going to be the last ride of my shift I thought about just driving away, but instead, I put the car in park and walked up to the door, and knocked. 'Just a minute', answered a frail, elderly voice. I could hear something being dragged across the floor.
mocomotive.com
Remembering Montgomery County’s notable leaders and residents who died in 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As 2022 draws to a close, we’re reflecting on the memories and legacies of several key community leaders and residents in Montgomery County who died this year. Among those who died were a leader of the Republican Party in…
fox26houston.com
Humble apartment complex tenants go without power for 5 days, including during arctic blast
HOUSTON - Some Houston residents have spent five days without power, including on Christmas, and through below freezing temperatures. Residents in the Township Apartments on S. Bender Avenue in Humble say after a fire last Friday left their building without power. They thought management would allow them to stay in vacant apartments, but they say they’ve been ignored and left to fend for themselves in the cold, the dark, and even on Christmas Day.
mocomotive.com
Local nonprofit Meals On Wheels Montgomery County celebrates 50 years of providing more than a meal
Every day, around 1,400 meals are made in the kitchen at Meals On Wheels Montgomery County. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) When President and CEO Summer Day joined Meals On Wheels Montgomery County six years ago, the nonprofit was serving around 400 homebound clients through its meal delivery program with over 600 clients on the waitlist. In the years since then, the nonprofit has grown to serve around 900 homebound seniors with around 100 seniors on the waitlist, Day said in an interview.
fox7austin.com
Texas liquor stores to be closed for 61 hours during 2023 New Year's celebrations
HOUSTON - Bad news if you're not stocked up on liquor this holiday season. As we all know (unless you didn't for some reason) it's illegal, under the law put forth by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC), to purchase alcohol on Sunday. In other words, under state law, sales are not allowed following the Monday when those days fall on a Sunday.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County plans animal shelter study focused on easing overcrowding
Montgomery County is planning a study of its animal shelter to determine how it will move forward with the existing facility or build a new one. Commissioners agreed during a Dec. 13 meeting to add an assessment of the shelter to the county’s facilities master plan approved in March 2019. The study is being conducted by Houston-based PGAL Inc.
mocomotive.com
Check out 30 of the year’s top news images from The Courier of Montgomery County
From rappelling off towers in The Woodlands for charity to barbecue cookoffs and Montgomery County residents celebrating the Astros’ in the World Series, view some of this year’s top news images from The Courier of Montgomery County. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Montgomery-County-s-top-news-images-from-2022-17679317.php. Original Article: https://www.mocomotive.com/2022/12/check-out-30-of-the-years-top-news-images-from-the-courier-of-montgomery-county/
thevindicator.com
Christmas Eve fire leaves family out in cold
KENEFICK – As families settled in for the Christmas holiday, a devastating housefire in West Woodland Hills left one family out in the cold on Christmas Eve. Dispatchers received a call about a fire in the back of a mobile home located at 571 CR 6471 just before 7:30 pm on Saturday.
mocomotive.com
Conroe community mourns death of former furniture store owner Dianna Dushkin
The Conroe community is mourning the death of Dianna Dushkin, one of the city’s most well-respected businesswomen and furniture dealers. Dushkin, 91, died Monday surrounded by family. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Conroe-community-mourns-death-of-Dianna-Dushkin-17681666.php.
Family, friends gather to remember popular bartender allegedly killed by boyfriend in Montrose
Tiffany Rodriguez was a popular bartender in Montrose who loved animals and loved to sing. Only after her death, did her family learn she was a victim of domestic violence.
mocomotive.com
Volunteers, church members work to preserve 123-year-old Willis church building
Volunteers and church members are coming together to preserve an 123-year-old historic Black church in Willis that has served generations of the same families. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Volunteers-church-members-preserve-Willis-church-17683962.php.
Marsala's Italian Grill boasts mom and pop-style atmosphere in Atascocita
Marsala’s Italian Grill co-owner Teresa Guzman opened the Atascocita location of the restaurant in July 2018. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) Before opening up the original Marsala’s Italian Grill in Huffman, Teresa Guzman and Isaac Rodriguez had worked at Hasta La Pasta in Humble for 20 years. When the eatery shut down, they decided to create a restaurant of their own from scratch.
cw39.com
News Year’s Eve 2022 – 2023 forecast for Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has your New Year’s Eve forecast. Here’s a quick look at that.
Family says man was 'ambushed' and executed over $500 car repair bill days before Christmas
"Santa showed up, but daddy didn't," the victim's family told ABC13. They say a customer was angry about their $500 car repair bill, money he used for holiday shopping.
mocomotive.com
Suspect in Porter Walmart break-in pulls machete on Montgomery County constable
A man suspected in a Walmart break-in was subdued with a stun gun after allegedly pulling a machete on Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Walmart-break-in-suspect-machete-stun-gun-17679154.php.
Comments / 0