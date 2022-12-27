ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
mocomotive.com

Ring in the new year at these parties and events in Montgomery County

As 2023 approaches, New Year’s Eve parties and events across Montgomery County are in the works to give 2022 a proper send off. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/New-Year-s-2023-events-Conroe-Woodlands-17669663.php.
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County adds DWI patrols for New Year’s weekend while sharing Lyft discounts

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is boosting the number of deputies on patrol and reminding motorists about the consequences of driving while intoxicated as New Year’s Eve celebrations are set. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Montgomery-County-adds-DWI-patrols-for-New-Year-s-17683256.php. Original Article: https://www.mocomotive.com/2022/12/montgomery-county-adds-dwi-patrols-for-new-years-weekend-while-sharing-lyft-discounts/
mocomotive.com

5 exciting new restaurants coming to Montgomery County in 2023

The start of a new year also brings new and diverse dining experiences to Montgomery County. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/New-Montgomery-County-restaurants-for-2023-17672629.php.
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Ultimate Sale Actually Happens In January — Everything You Need to Know About the Tri-Delta Shopping Bonanza

The 2022 Sale Leadership team: Dee Dee Robinson, K.D. Askins Jones, Lindsey Miller, Courtney Baker (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) There are Black Friday sales and Christmas Eve Sales and post-Christmas sales but none can beat the Sale Houston, sponsored by Houston Tri-Delta Philanthropies Inc. with proceeds directed to MD Anderson Cancer Center. With eight January sales in the history books, the event has raised more than $1.6 million overall.
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Would you carry my bag out to the car

I arrived at the address and honked the horn. After waiting a few minutes I honked again. Since this was going to be the last ride of my shift I thought about just driving away, but instead, I put the car in park and walked up to the door, and knocked. 'Just a minute', answered a frail, elderly voice. I could hear something being dragged across the floor.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Remembering Montgomery County’s notable leaders and residents who died in 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As 2022 draws to a close, we’re reflecting on the memories and legacies of several key community leaders and residents in Montgomery County who died this year. Among those who died were a leader of the Republican Party in…
fox26houston.com

Humble apartment complex tenants go without power for 5 days, including during arctic blast

HOUSTON - Some Houston residents have spent five days without power, including on Christmas, and through below freezing temperatures. Residents in the Township Apartments on S. Bender Avenue in Humble say after a fire last Friday left their building without power. They thought management would allow them to stay in vacant apartments, but they say they’ve been ignored and left to fend for themselves in the cold, the dark, and even on Christmas Day.
HUMBLE, TX
mocomotive.com

Local nonprofit Meals On Wheels Montgomery County celebrates 50 years of providing more than a meal

Every day, around 1,400 meals are made in the kitchen at Meals On Wheels Montgomery County. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) When President and CEO Summer Day joined Meals On Wheels Montgomery County six years ago, the nonprofit was serving around 400 homebound clients through its meal delivery program with over 600 clients on the waitlist. In the years since then, the nonprofit has grown to serve around 900 homebound seniors with around 100 seniors on the waitlist, Day said in an interview.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas liquor stores to be closed for 61 hours during 2023 New Year's celebrations

HOUSTON - Bad news if you're not stocked up on liquor this holiday season. As we all know (unless you didn't for some reason) it's illegal, under the law put forth by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC), to purchase alcohol on Sunday. In other words, under state law, sales are not allowed following the Monday when those days fall on a Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County plans animal shelter study focused on easing overcrowding

Montgomery County is planning a study of its animal shelter to determine how it will move forward with the existing facility or build a new one. Commissioners agreed during a Dec. 13 meeting to add an assessment of the shelter to the county’s facilities master plan approved in March 2019. The study is being conducted by Houston-based PGAL Inc.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Check out 30 of the year’s top news images from The Courier of Montgomery County

From rappelling off towers in The Woodlands for charity to barbecue cookoffs and Montgomery County residents celebrating the Astros’ in the World Series, view some of this year’s top news images from The Courier of Montgomery County. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Montgomery-County-s-top-news-images-from-2022-17679317.php. Original Article: https://www.mocomotive.com/2022/12/check-out-30-of-the-years-top-news-images-from-the-courier-of-montgomery-county/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
thevindicator.com

Christmas Eve fire leaves family out in cold

KENEFICK – As families settled in for the Christmas holiday, a devastating housefire in West Woodland Hills left one family out in the cold on Christmas Eve. Dispatchers received a call about a fire in the back of a mobile home located at 571 CR 6471 just before 7:30 pm on Saturday.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Conroe community mourns death of former furniture store owner Dianna Dushkin

The Conroe community is mourning the death of Dianna Dushkin, one of the city’s most well-respected businesswomen and furniture dealers. Dushkin, 91, died Monday surrounded by family. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Conroe-community-mourns-death-of-Dianna-Dushkin-17681666.php.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Marsala's Italian Grill boasts mom and pop-style atmosphere in Atascocita

Marsala’s Italian Grill co-owner Teresa Guzman opened the Atascocita location of the restaurant in July 2018. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) Before opening up the original Marsala’s Italian Grill in Huffman, Teresa Guzman and Isaac Rodriguez had worked at Hasta La Pasta in Humble for 20 years. When the eatery shut down, they decided to create a restaurant of their own from scratch.
ATASCOCITA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy