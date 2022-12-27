Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
kmaland.com
Ellen Grace Brown, 107, of Lenox, formerly of Prescott, Iowa
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
kmaland.com
Gordon Herzberg, 69, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service: Private Family graveside services at a later date. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Gordon passed away Thursday evening at Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
kmaland.com
Arma Re "Amy" Roby, 75, of Atlantic, Iowa
Arma Re “Amy” Roby, 75, of Atlantic, Iowa passed away Friday, December 29, 2022, at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa is caring for Amy’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
kmaland.com
Rutha Sweatman, 79, Grant, IA
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels.
kmaland.com
Chris Bullington, 74, of Stanton, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: In lieu of floweres make a donation to your local youth groups. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Walnut Cemetery-Rural Montgomery County, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Nancy Barbour, 71 of Nebraska City, NE formerly of Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, December 31, 2022. Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. Visitation End:11:00 a.m.
kmaland.com
Esther McHenry, 100, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: suggested to the Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association, the ALS Foundation, or the Church of the Nazarene. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be...
kmaland.com
Georgia Clark, 79, Stanton, IA
Visitation Location:Evangelical Covenant Church, Stanton, IA. Visitation Start:6:00 p.m. Memorials:In lieu of flowers to Evangelical Covenant Church, Stanton, IA. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
kmaland.com
Gary D. Annan, 84, of Coin, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Gary passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center, Clarinda, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at: nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com.
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Chris C. Collins, 74, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Chris unexpectedly passed away on Monday, December 27, 2022, at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
kmaland.com
Mary Lou Dukes, 89, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Start: 3:00 P.M. Visitation End: 4:00 P.M. Memorials: First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
WOWT
NDOT cams showing decent snow northwest of Omaha
Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office's latest recruiting class is the most diverse to date at 83% minority. End in sight for Southwest operations disaster. Updated: 7 hours ago. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family...
kmaland.com
Frederick C. Fichter, 74, Randolph, IA
Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Remains Found Near Kansas Barn Confirmed As Missing Nebraska Mother
Cari Allen disappeared from her Omaha residence on the night of Nov. 19, two weeks after ending her relationship with Aldrick Scott. Scott was arrested in Belize earlier this month on kidnapping charges and extradited. The remains of a missing Nebraska woman have been identified more than a month after...
Celebrate the New Year with these spectacular Omaha area events this weekend
A few metro area celebrations are already sold out, but you can still ring in 2023 with these local events, many free or affordable, happening this weekend.
WOWT
Family nervous after house is crashed into twice
A missing Omaha woman has been found dead in her vehicle. 6 News was out with Nebraska Game and Parks Tuesday to test the safety of ice on Omaha's lakes. Three cousins are in the hospital after a house fire at 23rd and S Tuesday morning.
visitomaha.com
10 Really Cool Things to do in Omaha, Nebraska
Situated by the Missouri River, Omaha takes its name from one of the many Native American tribes who lived in the area for thousands of years before European colonization, chief among them the Omaha and the Ponca. Initially called the "Gateway to the West” by white settlers as they moved onto Plains Indian land in the early 1800s, Omaha soon grew to become Nebraska’s largest urban area.
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (12/29): Nebraska beats Iowa
(KMAland) -- Nebraska had little trouble with Iowa, Tony Osburn posted a career night in an Omaha loss, Drake held off Valparaiso and Kansas City lost in triple overtime Thursday night. Nebraska (8-6, 1-2) & Iowa (8-5, 0-2): Nebraska started fast and never looked back in a 66-50 win. All...
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Basketball (12/28): Rock Port rolls, Auburn starts NE Nebraska Shootout with win
(KMAland) -- Rock Port rolled to a win, Worth County held on and Auburn kicked off the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout with a win Wednesday. Ali Brown had nine points to lead Worth County in the win while Paige Sherer and Kynah Steele posted eight apiece. BISHOP LEBLOND HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT.
Comments / 0