ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

CCSO: Beware of ‘sextortion’ scams targeting teenagers

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3onGeq_0jvahdDl00

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is warning parents about growing cases of sextortion among teenagers and young adults.

In a Facebook post, CCSO said if your child received a new electronic device for Christmas to “Beware of dangers they face online.”

“Law enforcement officials nationwide have seen an increase in “sextortion” cases in which young people, primarily teenagers, are coerced by predators online to send explicit images of themselves.”

The sheriff’s office has seen sextortion cases locally along with the uptick in the unlawful blackmail reported by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, CCSO said.

Deputies are offering the following tips:

  • Explain to your children the rules of online behavior. They should never discuss sex with anyone and never send explicit images.
  • Please monitor your children’s activity online.
  • Victims of sextortion can suffer humiliation and depression. Provide support to your child if they have been targeted, and consider seeking help from a mental health professional.
  • Paying the money may not stop images from being leaked online. Consider contacting law enforcement or legal counsel first.

Any unlawful activity can be reported to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or at report.cybertip.org .

Reports can also be made to Charleston County at (843) 202-1700, any local law enforcement, or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
counton2.com

Court moves to protect jury in Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Judge Clifton Newman, who will preside over the high-profile upcoming murder trial of embattled former attorney Alex Murdaugh, issued an order Wednesday seeking to protect the identity of jurors. The order prohibits “the disclosure of the identity of, and certain identifying information pertaining to,...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 arrested following months-long drug investigation in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A months-long narcotics investigation in Georgetown led to the arrest of two men on Wednesday. Agents with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Narcotics/Vice Unit and members of the SWAT team executed a search warrant on a residence off Cleland Street. It comes after law enforcement received complaints from the community. During the […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

Court orders identity of jurors in Murdaugh murder trial hidden

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An order filed Wednesday will prohibit the disclosure of identities and identifying information about the jurors selected in the January trial of Alex Murdaugh. Judge Clifton Newman issued the order Wednesday that reads, “all parties, counsel, court personnel, agents, employees, law enforcement, and media shall be,...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Mount Pleasant PD to conduct traffic checkpoints

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department will conduct several traffic checkpoints on December 30 to combat unsafe driving. At least three locations were chosen for checkpoints based on yearly DUI analysis, including repeat bar offenders and the number of DUI collisions. A checkpoint on Ben Sawyer Boulevard will be active between […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
counton2.com

GCSO investigating ‘suspicious incident’ on Pawleys Island

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating Tuesday after a man allegedly approached a young girl in a suspicious manner. According to GCSO, the girl was walking down the road near her home in the Hagley community when she was approached by a middle-aged Black male “dressed in a high-visibility neon green jacket and blaze orange hat, and driving a white work truck.”
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
counton2.com

CPD: Man trespassed at Starbucks, threatened officer over $8

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) arrested a man accused of harassing customers and staff at a Downtown Charleston Starbucks on Christmas Eve then threatening the life of an officer. Bob Drayton Jr. (46) was in the King Street store on Saturday, despite being placed on...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Multiple agencies involved in chase from Goose Creek to North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Lowcountry law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit that stretched between Goose Creek and North Charleston Thursday night. The slow-speed chase was reported on Rivers Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Charleston County and Berkeley County deputies confirmed they were assisting Goose Creek Police...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
counton2.com

West Ashley employees arrested for stealing merchandise

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two employees of the Marshall’s/Homegoods on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard were arrested Monday after months of allegedly stealing merchandise from the store. According to a police report, Jenifer Govan (55) and Ayanna Chadwick (28) had been “free bagging” items since at least October. A Loss...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman recovering after dog attack in Walterboro, officials say

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman is recovering after she was attacked by a dog in Walterboro on Thursday afternoon. Colleton County Fire Rescue Chief Barry McRoy told News 2 the dog attack happened off Witsell Street around 12:00 p.m. Firefighter-paramedics initially treated the adult woman for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene before she was […]
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

Police investigating downtown Charleston robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night robbery. Authorities say a person allegedly entered Knight’s Grocery on Hanover Street just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, pointed a gun at the clerk and left with an unknown amount of cash. No one was injured during...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner’s office identifies N. Charleston shooting victim

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead at a North Charleston motel Wednesday morning. Quantez Jackson, 32, of North Charleston, died from a gunshot wound, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Police responded to the Stayover...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Charleston authorities asking public’s help with unsolved homicide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding an unsolved homicide case. Authorities say 39 year-old Aubrey Zanders was shot and killed in the early hours of Dec. 27, 2018 when he encountered people trying to break into a storage area as he was taking out the trash outside his home on Ashley Hall Road.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County inmate dies at hospital days after suffering medical emergency, CCSO says

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An inmate in Charleston County has died after seeking treatment at a local hospital. Charleston County detention deputies were conducting a security check at the Al Cannon Detention Center during the early morning hours of December 21 when they found a man who appeared to be breathing but was unresponsive […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Blotter: Quit while you’re ahead

The Blotter is taken from reports filed Dec. 9 to Dec. 16 with area police departments. Blotter of the week: A combative, drunken patient at Roper Hospital Diagnostics & ER in North Charleston was yelling and screaming Dec. 9 at a security guard and a doctor, according to a North Charleston police report. Officers reportedly had to restrain him and remove him from the hospital. They arrested him for disorderly conduct. Turns out, one of the officers recognized him from earlier in the day when he was passed out behind a dumpster. Small world.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Property owner doubles reward for information related to Johns Island arson case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The reward for information on the Johns Island apartment that was destroyed by an intentionally-set fire has been doubled by the property owner. Stono Oaks Apartments LLC is now offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest of the individual(s) involved in the Dec. 1 fire at Twelve Oaks at Fenwick Plantation off Maybank Highway, according to the Charlston Fire Department.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy