'We count on her': Taylor's big night the difference in Duke women's basketball's defeat of No. 6 N.C. State

With less than five minutes left to play, it seemed as though the Blue Devils’ chances of an upset were getting slimmer with each passing second. No. 6 N.C. State was encroaching on Duke’s lead as a layup and free throw from sophomore Aziaha James pulled the Wolfpack within six. Defense has been the Blue Devils’ signature all year, yet when the Blue Devils needed an offensive hero to put N.C. State in its place, they looked to the player who has come up big all year long: senior guard Celeste Taylor.
Riley Leonard named Military Bowl MVP after Duke football's win against UCF

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—For quarterback Riley Leonard, the Daniel Jones comparisons have been coming all season long. Now, they'll only get louder, as the sophomore was named the Military Bowl MVP, just like Jones back in the 2018 Independence Bowl. "It's a surreal feeling," Leonard said after the game. He added,...
Scenes from Duke football's Military Bowl victory against UCF

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Duke had plenty of reason to celebrate Wednesday evening after topping UCF 30-13 in the Military Bowl behind a relentless defense and the sharp play of Military Bowl MVP Riley Leonard. The Chronicle's Morgan Chu captured it all on camera, from the on-field play that made the Blue Devils champions to the emotions that followed.
Prop bets for Duke football's Military Bowl game against UCF

Duke (-3.5) vs. UCF. The Military Bowl looks to prove itself as a fascinating matchup between two programs trending in opposite directions. Duke finished its regular season strong by beating Wake Forest due to sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard tossing a touchdown pass to Sahmir Hagans with two minutes left. The win pushed the Blue Devils’ record to 8-4, a massive improvement from their dismal 3-9 record last year. Led by Leonard and his 2,794 passing yards, the offense has been dynamic and threatening. After struggles in the secondary constrained Duke, the unit turned itself around and has steadily improved. The secondary forced interceptions in its last three contests, helping the Blue Devils to secure the second-best turnover margin nationally.
