Chronicle
ChronSports' Top 10 of 2022 — No. 2: Duke football rights the ship, wins Military Bowl in successful first season under Elko
As 2022 comes to a close, The Chronicle's sports department takes a look back at the biggest stories of the year in Duke athletics. Each day, we will review a major game, event or storyline that helped shape the course of the year for the Blue Devils. Coming in at...
Chronicle
X-Factor: Young's experience can help Duke men's basketball start new winning streak against Florida State
Duke hosts Florida State Saturday for its last game of 2022. Before the matchup, the Blue Zone takes a look at a player from both sides capable of leading their team to success:. Duke: Ryan Young. He may not be the flashiest player on the floor, but graduate student Ryan...
Chronicle
MILITARY MAYHEM: Leonard leads the way as Duke football runs away from UCF to win Military Bowl
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—In qualifying for the postseason, Duke had to defy all odds in its first year under head coach Mike Elko. On Wednesday, it looked every bit the part, earning a monumental victory before the long offseason. Playing in their first bowl game since 2018, the Blue Devils took...
Chronicle
Three points: Whitehead and Lively's likely returns will be crucial in Duke men's basketball's matchup against Florida State
For Duke men's basketball's 2022 finale, it welcomes Florida State to Cameron Indoor Stadium. Before the ACC matchup, the Blue Zone looks at what it will take for the Blue Devils to emerge victorious:. The stars are back. The Blue Devils are coming off a loss last week on the...
Chronicle
Extra point: Defensive pressure, effective rushing key to Duke football's Military Bowl win
In its first bowl appearance since 2018, Duke football defeated UCF Wednesday, 30-13. The Blue Zone is here to break down the Blue Devils’ outing in the Military Bowl with three key stats, takeaways and a look ahead:. Three key takeaways. 1. All Riley Leonard, all day. The Blue...
Chronicle
'We count on her': Taylor's big night the difference in Duke women's basketball's defeat of No. 6 N.C. State
With less than five minutes left to play, it seemed as though the Blue Devils’ chances of an upset were getting slimmer with each passing second. No. 6 N.C. State was encroaching on Duke’s lead as a layup and free throw from sophomore Aziaha James pulled the Wolfpack within six. Defense has been the Blue Devils’ signature all year, yet when the Blue Devils needed an offensive hero to put N.C. State in its place, they looked to the player who has come up big all year long: senior guard Celeste Taylor.
Chronicle
TAYLOR'S VERSION: Taylor, Balogun lead Duke women's basketball to upset win at No. 6 N.C. State
In any sport, there is no game like a rivalry game to ignite fierce and sudden competition. When neighboring teams play one another, rankings fly out the window and all bets are off, except for one: The game is going to be worth watching. Thursday night was no exception, as...
Chronicle
Riley Leonard named Military Bowl MVP after Duke football's win against UCF
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—For quarterback Riley Leonard, the Daniel Jones comparisons have been coming all season long. Now, they'll only get louder, as the sophomore was named the Military Bowl MVP, just like Jones back in the 2018 Independence Bowl. "It's a surreal feeling," Leonard said after the game. He added,...
Chronicle
Scenes from Duke football's Military Bowl victory against UCF
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Duke had plenty of reason to celebrate Wednesday evening after topping UCF 30-13 in the Military Bowl behind a relentless defense and the sharp play of Military Bowl MVP Riley Leonard. The Chronicle's Morgan Chu captured it all on camera, from the on-field play that made the Blue Devils champions to the emotions that followed.
Chronicle
Prop bets for Duke football's Military Bowl game against UCF
Duke (-3.5) vs. UCF. The Military Bowl looks to prove itself as a fascinating matchup between two programs trending in opposite directions. Duke finished its regular season strong by beating Wake Forest due to sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard tossing a touchdown pass to Sahmir Hagans with two minutes left. The win pushed the Blue Devils’ record to 8-4, a massive improvement from their dismal 3-9 record last year. Led by Leonard and his 2,794 passing yards, the offense has been dynamic and threatening. After struggles in the secondary constrained Duke, the unit turned itself around and has steadily improved. The secondary forced interceptions in its last three contests, helping the Blue Devils to secure the second-best turnover margin nationally.
Chronicle
5 observations and more from Duke football's first half against UCF in Military Bowl
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—In its return to the postseason, Duke is locked in a close one with UCF through one half in the Military Bowl. Thirty minutes remain at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium with the Blue Devils clinging to a 20-7 lead. Five observations:. Rolling and bowling: It’s been four years...
Chronicle
‘The new wave of football’: How Duke football’s game-day culture came roaring back to life in Elko’s first season
Cheers, Miller Lite and body paint whipped out of a large reserved section behind the visitor bench at Wallace Wade Stadium like the solar flares of a feisty young star. Sunset had long since come and gone, with the stadium’s floodlights the only thing illuminating a sea of personalized Duke blue jerseys.
