Criminal justice coalition asks for raises for prosecutors, public defenders in Wisconsin's next budget

Last Democrat holding statewide office in Missouri set to depart
JEFFERSON CITY — The last Democratic statewide official in Missouri wrapped up her tenure as state auditor this week saying her work helped uncover hundreds of millions of dollars that were mismanaged, wasted or stolen. Nicole Galloway, who has served in the watchdog post since 2015, said investigations undertaken...
Newly elected State Rep. Kristi Pursell prepares for 1st legislative session
When the gavel drops to convene the new legislative session of the Minnesota House of Representatives, newly elected State Rep. Kristi Pursell will be one of the 47 “newbies” who will be sworn in precisely at noon Tuesday, Jan. 3. Pursell, of Northfield, and the 46 other newly...
Jamie Flick wins nomination for 83rd District
This article originally published May 18, 2022. In a contested race between Republican candidates Ann Kaufman and Jamie Flick, Flick took the majority votes to replace Rep. Jeff Wheeland, for the 83rd District seat. Flick began his term Dec. 1, 2022. Lycoming County, Pa. — Local business owner Jamie Flick...
Montana education advocates set to speak at OPI event in Helena
As the 2023 legislative session kicks off, the Montana Office of Public Instruction will be holding a ceremony championing the parents of students in Helena next week. In what will be called the “Parents as Our First Teachers,” the celebration follows a tour across the state by Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen where she met with parents, educators and legislators. During these meetings, the former Billings public school teacher fielded questions and comments ranging from school curriculum and teacher pay to budgetary spending to special education needs to determine educational priorities for the upcoming session.
These new laws take effect next week
Several new laws will take effect in the new year. Here’s a snapshot of some of them, according to a press release from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office:. Why it matters: Californians deserve the right to know what oil companies are up to. Senate Bill 1322 by Sen. Ben Allen will require oil companies to post how much money they’re making off Californians on their websites.
Illinois Year In Review: Crime a central issue in 2022
(The Center Square) – Crime in Illinois was a central issue throughout 2022 with candidates from both major parties making public safety an election-year topic. According to Safewise, Illinois had a higher violent crime rate at 4.3 incidents per 1,000, compared to the national average of 4.0. Total crime in Chicago is also up 41% compared to 2021 when looking at police statistics.
‘I’ll let the work I’ve done speak for me’; Govan: Service continues; political future uncertain
After spending 30 years in the South Carolina House of Representatives, a veteran legislator is uncertain about his political future after his district lines were changed. Jerry Govan, however, is certain he will stay engaged in public service. The lines for Govan’s District 95 were changed during the 2021 redistricting....
New Indiana turn-signal law takes effect Sunday
A quirk in Indiana's turn-signal statutes that puts just about every motorist traveling the Crossroads of America at risk of being pulled over by police at just about any time goes away Sunday. Current law requires drivers in Indiana to use turn signals any time they're about to make a...
Community activist, volunteer Browne assumes local NAACP presidency
WILKES-BARRE — Bill Browne was sworn in Thursday as the new president of the NAACP Wilkes-Barre Branch. Mayor George Brown administered the oath of office to the longtime community volunteer and activist at a swearing-in ceremony at 10 a.m. in City Hall. “I’ve known Bill for probably over 10...
Rural Maryland Council begins new year with new Board leadership
ANNAPOLIS – As Marylanders focus on the coming year one Maryland organization, the Rural Maryland Council (RMC), ruminates on its many successes in the past year and rings in the new year with new leadership to create real lasting change in rural Maryland. Taking the helm of RMC’s Executive...
WA Clean energy project clashes with important Yakama site
Each spring Yakama Nation families head to Pushpum, a towering ridge above John Day Dam in Klickitat County. There, on the south-facing slope dotted with juniper bushes, grasses and shrubs, they gather Indian celery, one of the first food plants of the season. “It’s a really important First Food gathering...
Boost in Pennsylvania tax revenues negated by inflation
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s general fund revenues have stayed healthy, and may outpace 2021 by 4%. However, inflationary pressures that have driven up the costs of goods and services paid for by the state put a damper on extra revenues. An analysis from the Allegheny Institute highlighted...
Ohio bettors closing in on legalized sports wagering in the state
(The Center Square) – When the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, cheers will likely go up for more than one reason. Joining the traditional New Year’s celebration Saturday night will be sports bettors, who can legally begin placing wagers Jan. 1. According to PlayOhio, at...
Grand Island Police arrest man in connection to Utah kidnapping
GRAND ISLAND — Grand Island Police have arrested a man in connection to a Utah child abduction. The department said it arrested Tadashi Kojima at 1:56 a.m. Wednesday at a gas station at 3320 Langenheder St. in Grand Island. Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call and found Kojima...
Ring in 2023 safely
Col. Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, encourages everyone to make good decisions regarding their New Year’s celebration, which includes not drinking and driving. During the 2022 New Year’s holiday period, one person was killed and 331 injured in 1,045 traffic crashes in Missouri. The...
3 new apartment buildings could replace Spring office space
SPRING TWP., Pa. – The Spring Township Planning Commission on Thursday night voted to recommend zoning relief be granted for two cases which will come before the zoning hearing board Jan. 4. The first is a for a variance request for the Spring Commons office complex, which is bounded...
