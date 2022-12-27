Read full article on original website
Google AdWords is being hijacked by scammers
Scammers are abusing Google Adwords, the search engine giant’s advertising platform, to spread malware to people looking for legitimate and popular software. Google’s safety measures are usually robust, but experts found that they managed to employ a workaround. The campaign is simple - the crooks would clone popular...
Netgear Wi-Fi routers need to be patched immediately
Netgear has issued a patch for a high-severity vulnerability found in almost a dozen of its Wi-Fi routers (opens in new tab) and urged its users to apply the fix immediately. Given the destructive potential of the flaw, Netgear did not disclose the details, other than saying that it’s a pre-authentication buffer overflow vulnerability, which could be used for all kinds of malicious activity, from crashing the device after a denial of service, to arbitrary code execution.
FastComet cuts 75% off on web hosting and throws in free migration for the holiday season
If you're looking to upgrade your web hosting (opens in new tab) service, but don’t want to break the bank, you can now get an awesome deal on FastComet and save big. From December 10, 2022 December 31, 2022, you can get FastComet services at a fraction of their regular price.
Data breaches could be even more expensive in 2023
Data breaches could be even more expensive next year, a new report from Acronis has claimed. Based on data collected from more than 750,000 unique endpoints, distributed around the world, the company's report claims the average cost of a data breach is expected to hit $5 million by next year.
Thousands of Citrix servers could be at risk of attack
Many Citrix ADC and Gateway servers remain vulnerable to high-severity flaws that were reportedly patched by the company weeks ago, experts have claimed. In early November 2022, Citrix uncovered and patched an “Unauthorized access to Gateway user capabilities” flaw, since tracked as CVE-2022-27510. Affecting both products, it allows an attacker to gain authorized access to target endpoints (opens in new tab), take over the devices remotely, and bypass the device’s brute force login protection.
6 cybersecurity predictions to look out for in 2023
Approaching the final days of 2022, it's time to draw some conclusions on the past 365 days and take a look at what 2023 will bring to the security software industry. During the last 12 months trends have been growing, while showcasing a glance of what the future of cybersecurity might be.
The top five technologies powering hybrid working in 2023
Return to office mandates, set office days, the four-day working week: the relationship between employees, employers and the office environment continues to be a topic of conversation, to say the least. And while the leaders of certain companies might be forcing their employees back to the office at any cost, the evidence suggests hybrid working is here to stay.
Google Home speakers could have been hijacked to spy on your conversations
Some Google Home smart speakers could have been hijacked to control the device remotely, and even listen in on people’s private (opens in new tab) conversations, a security expert has claimed. The bug was discovered by cybersecurity researcher Matt Kunze, who received $107,500 in bounty rewards for responsibly reporting...
BT vs Sky: which is the better broadband provider?
BT is perhaps the best known broadband provider in the UK and it has a lot going for it. Whether it's the wide variety of speeds or its many add-ons and bundle packages, there's plenty to like about this popular brand. However, it can be an expensive option, particularly if you want more than just its broadband.
30 years of PDF: The file format that changed the world
Here we are, boldly proclaiming that the PDF format celebrates its 30th birthday in 2023, but that’s not entirely accurate. True, it was first introduced by Adobe Systems in January 1993 at the Windows and OS|2 Conference, and formally launched later, on the 15th of June. But the seeds of that format were sown many years previously.
Roccat Vulcan II Mini review: multilayered and mod-friendly
The Roccat Vulcan II Mini offers great gaming performance, nifty features that give you different function layers, and some modding capabilities so you can spruce things up even more. Not that it needs help in the looks department, as it’s already oozing with charisma, but it’s still good to know that Roccat is finally throwing its Vulcan hat in the modding ring.
Get Onestream Full Fibre 550 broadband for £37.50 per month
Are you looking for a new ultrafast broadband deal? Then we might have found exactly what you're looking for. Right now, you can get Onestream's Full Fibre 550 broadband for only £37.50 per month (opens in new tab). This is a broadband-only deal that lasts for 12 months and provides you with average download speeds of 440Mbps. After this period, the price rises to £54.95 per month.
Velocity Micro Raptor Z95 Review
The Velocity Micro Raptor Z95 is a high-performing desktop well-suited for those who want the best in terms of components and performance. Its solid build quality and sleek design are also notable, but this does mean it comes at a premium price. If you're in the market for a top-of-the-line...
Google Chrome is making a crucial update to help keep you safe
A recent code change (opens in new tab) for Google Chrome has uncovered an updated feature that will see the popular web browser automatically preventing insecure downloads from HTTP sites. Formerly the norm, many HTTP sites have since been updated to use HTTPS encryption in an effort to protect extensive...
