Olaus Alinen is excited to represent his homeland of Finland at the Under Armour All-America event this week and at the University of Alabama for the next three to four years. Alinen moved from Finland to the United States of America to chase his dream of playing college football. He has earned more than 40 D1 offers and has worked to become one of the top offensive lineman prospects in the 2023 recruiting class. The Finland native signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Alabama last week, and he is excited for his future in Tuscaloosa.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO