tdalabamamag.com
5-Star DB Desmond Ricks explains decision to sign with Alabama
Desmond Ricks signed with Alabama football Thursday, choosing the Crimson Tide over LSU, Florida and others. Ricks is a five-star recruit, and he is a product of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The Virginia native is one of Alabama’s four 2023 five-star defensive back signees. The Alabama signee re-classified...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban hints at a final 2023 target possibly visiting Alabama in January
Nick Saban hinted at Alabama football’s No. 1 2023 recruiting class not being completely done at his Friday AllState Sugar Bowl press conference. Saban and the Crimson Tide signed 28 2023 recruits last week. Alabama’s five-star running back signee Richard Young said the Tide’s 2023 class was not done Thursday during the Under Armour All-America media day. Saban hinted at that when he talked about possibly hosting one 2023 prospect for a visit next month when discussing the impact the early signing period has had ok recruiting.
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star DL Jordan Renaud says Alabama’s 2023 class is business minded
Alabama football’s 2023 four-star defensive lineman signee, Jordan Renaud is relieved to have the recruiting process behind him. Renaud officially signed with the University of Alabama last week. The Alabama signee told Touchdown Alabama Thursday he feels like it is time for him to get to work in Tuscaloosa.
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star WR Jalen Hale ready to be a playmaker for Alabama
Jalen Hale is excited to be a playmaker for Alabama football with opportunities up for grabs inside the Crimson Tide’s wide receiver room. Hale signed with Alabama Wednesday during the early signing period. He committed to the Crimson Tide in September, over Texas, Georgia and Texas A&M. The Texas...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban says Alabama transfer portal players chose not to play in bowl game
One reason why Allstate Sugar Bowl prep has been enjoyable for Alabama head coach Nick Saban is the Crimson Tide has players that are locked in for Saturday’s matchup against Kansas State in New Orleans, La. On Friday, Coach Saban was asked about will a 12-team College Football Playoff...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama DC Pete Golding unveils future plans for the Crimson Tide
Pete Golding is not planning on leaving the University of Alabama anytime soon. Some fans of the Crimson Tide would like to see him and Bill O’Brien gone, but Golding revealed his plans during Thursday’s press conference for the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, La. The 38-year-old was asked if he plans to be at Alabama next season. Golding’s response was he is under contract and ‘absolutely’ plans to serve as the Tide’s defensive coordinator.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football continues strong efforts in third Sugar Bowl practice
Alabama finished its third practice Wednesday in New Orleans for the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide continue their efforts in pursuing win No. 11. The Tide released its prep footage from Caesars Superdome as several young names are getting an opportunity to step up. Alabama and...
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star RB Richard Young not done recruiting for Alabama
Richard Young has been an ace recruiter for Alabama, but he is not done recruiting for the Crimson Tide. Young is rated as a five-star recruit out of Lehigh High School in Florida, and he is considered one of the top running backs in the country. The Florida native has...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama to have most players participating in Under Armour All America Game
Alabama football has 12 signees listed on the Under Armour All-America rosters for this year’s game. The Crimson Tide will be well represented by the following prospects:. *Touchdown Alabama will have full coverage of the event, starting Thursday. Richard Young – 5-Star RB. Jahlil Hurley – 5-Star DB...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football gives back to youth in New Orleans during Sugar Bowl prep
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is focused on his team finishing strong against Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The Crimson Tide had its third practice at Caesars Superdome on Wednesday since Monday’s arrival in New Orleans, La. Before its third session, Saban and the players visited Children’s...
The last days of Bryant: Six weeks that changed the face, future of Alabama football
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the last in a series of stories marking the 40th anniversary of the end of the Paul “Bear” Bryant era at Alabama, which came in 1982. This story examines Bryant’s decision to retire, the search for his replacement, his final victory in the Liberty Bowl and his death some four weeks later.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama quarterback spotted taking reps with receivers in Sugar Bowl prep
Something interesting happened Tuesday in Sugar Bowl prep for Alabama, but it is nothing for fans to be alarmed about. The Crimson Tide had its second practice at Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.) for its matchup against Kansas State University on New Year’s Eve at 11:00 a.m. CT. Jalen Milroe, a sophomore quarterback, was spotted taking reps with wide receivers. Alabama reporters watched him catch a screen pass and immediately shared the moment with social media.
Alabama wing could make season debut after returning from blizzard
Alabama men’s basketball guard Dom Welch could make his season debut Wednesday night against Mississippi State, two days after returning to Tuscaloosa from snow-crippled Buffalo. Welch and Alabama assistant coach Bryan Hodgson, both western New York natives, had returned home for Christmas break last week. A prolonged weekend blizzard...
tdalabamamag.com
Olaus Alinen excited to represent Finland at All-America game
Olaus Alinen is excited to represent his homeland of Finland at the Under Armour All-America event this week and at the University of Alabama for the next three to four years. Alinen moved from Finland to the United States of America to chase his dream of playing college football. He has earned more than 40 D1 offers and has worked to become one of the top offensive lineman prospects in the 2023 recruiting class. The Finland native signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Alabama last week, and he is excited for his future in Tuscaloosa.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama safety accepts invitation to Reese’s Senior Bowl
Alabama football has nine players headed to the Senior Bowl after this season. Jordan Battle, a safety, became the ninth player to accept his invitation to the exhibition. Battle, a South Florida native, has been a starting safety for the Crimson Tide since 2020. He came as a four-star in the 2019 recruiting class and grew into one of the most dependable players in the defensive secondary. Battle recorded 62 tackles and two pass breakups this season, but he helped Alabama to two Southeastern Conference Championships (2020 and 2021) and a College Football Playoff national title in 2020. He needs a strong performance in the Allstate Sugar Bowl to enhance draft value.
Birmingham Bowl brings Carolina teams, fans, ESPN audience
The TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl drew a sold-out crowd last year, its first year in the new Protective Stadium. That was largely thanks to the Auburn Tigers fan base, which came came out in droves but left disappointed as Auburn lost to the University of Houston, 17-13. It’s unlikely the 47,100...
opelikaobserver.com
Leadership Alabama Announces the 2022 – 23 Alabama Leadership Initiative Class
BIRMINGHAM — Leadership Alabama, a statewide program of Alabama leaders engaged in creating a network for positive change, recently announced the 2022 – 23 class of the Alabama Leadership Initiative (ALI). The program, which was originally introduced in 1995, is for emerging leaders, and it complements Leadership Alabama’s...
Popculture
Bob Penny, 'Forrest Gump' and 'Sweet Home Alabama' Actor, Dead at 87
Bob Penny, a former University of Alabama at Birmingham professor who had small roles in Sweet Home Alabama and Forrest Gump, has died. He was 87. Penny starred in over 30 films and was a fixture in the Birmingham theater scene. Penny died on Christmas Day in Huntsville, Alabama, according...
For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt
The Birmingham News, The Huntsville Times and Mobile's Press-Register will soon go all-digital. In Birmingham, where people have been reading the paper since the late 1800s, the news hasn't been easy.
Win Miller, Vestavia Hills knock off reigning 6A champion Cullman in Metro tourney
Vestavia Hills coach Patrick Davis knew Wednesday’s game against Cullman would center on toughness. “This type of game usually comes down to those tough plays,” Davis said. “Not flashy plays, but the tough plays. They pride themselves on toughness, and do a really good job in those areas, and we do the same.”
