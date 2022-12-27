ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Larry Brown Sports

Win probability graphic from insane Arkansas-Kansas 3OT game goes viral

A certified snoozefest quickly turned into an all-time classic on Wednesday night between Kansas and Arkansas. The two programs met in Memphis, Tenn. for the Liberty Bowl. There was little entertainment for most of the night as Arkansas was laying a beatdown on Kansas, leading 38-13 midway through the third quarter. But suddenly, the Jayhawks... The post Win probability graphic from insane Arkansas-Kansas 3OT game goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
