Gwinnett County, GA

Non-working hydrants delay firefighters from putting out large apartment fire; dozens displaced

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dozens of people had to seek temporary shelter after a fire ripped through their Gwinnett County apartment complex early Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at the Cortland Portico Apartments along Preston Drive NW in Duluth.

A person called 911 to say Building 1000 was on fire and when firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the building.

As firefighters worked to put the fire out, they found the closest hydrants were not working and finally found one that did, near the complex’s entrance.

Firefighters had to rescue someone from a second-floor apartment who could not get out.

The fire was eventually brought under control at around 5:30 a.m.

Luckily, no one was injured in the fire.

Apartment management said a total of 81 people lived inside the building. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

