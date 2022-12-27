Read full article on original website
WOLF
Catholic Social Services in Scranton to reopen Thursday evening
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Catholic Social Services announced today that Saint Anthony’s Haven will reopen for individuals needing emergency shelter this evening (Thursday) at 7 PM. The shelter will resume its normal hours of operation assisting the homeless. Furthermore, the 15 residents from Saint James Manor,...
WOLF
Catholic Social Services in Scranton to remain closed Wednesday night
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The restoration and repair efforts to the Catholic Social Services building will remain closed on Wednesday. The building, which houses Saint James Manor and Saint Anthony’s Haven emergency shelter, has had a “tremendous amount of work done,” but there’s still a long way to go.
WOLF
Catholic Social Services in Scranton says the building is out for at least one more night
Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — After over 30 adults were displaced from the Catholic Social Services building in Scranton last night, FOX56 got an update on the damage and those displaced. We talked with Joe Mahoney, the CEO of Catholic Social services for the Diocese of Scranton, said that the...
WOLF
The challenge of bursting water pipes during this cold weather
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO(WOLF) — Catholic Social Services were happy to announce today that Saint Anthony’s Haven has reopened for people needing emergency services. Those 15 residents from Saint James Manor, who were displaced were able to return. One resident at Saint Anthony’s Haven tells me they stayed at...
WOLF
Wyoming Area Regional Police Coverage Begins this Weekend
WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A new regional police force will start servicing multiple communities within Luzerne County this weekend. FOX56's Jake Sarwar, spoke with the incoming Chief earlier on Tuesday. The new police force combines the police departments of Exeter, Exeter Township, Wyoming, West Wyoming, and West...
WOLF
11-Year-Old Evlyn Lyons Granted Nonprofit Status for Bird Rescue and Adoption Business
PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — An eleven-year-old in Plymouth has reached a milestone in her journey to help exotic birds. The Luzerne County "bird whisperer", Evlyn Lyons, has recently been granted 501(c)(3) nonprofit status for her exotic bird rescue and adoption business. Headquarted in her home, Evlyn's Exotic...
WOLF
Jewish Federation of NEPA speaks out about Cathedral vandalism
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The Jewish Federation of NEPA released a statement Wednesday regarding the vandalism of the Cathedral of St. Peter in Scranton. The Cathedral was vandalized on Christmas night, and the Jewish Foundation is urging law enforcement to identify suspect(s) and bring them to justice. The...
WOLF
Police: Man arrested for public drunkenness punches officer at police headquarters
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Police say a Hanover Township man taken into custody Wednesday for public drunkenness punched an officer while at police headquarters. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, police were called to the 200 block of Wyoming Street around 9:15 PM for a complaint that three men were in the street screaming.
WOLF
Assistance for Luzerne Residents who qualify for 2021 property and rent tax rebate
Nanticoke, Luzerne Co. — The staff of Rep. -elect Alec Ryncavage (R-Luzene) are helping Luzerne County residents with their 2021 property tax and rent rebate applications. They are mainly helping fixed-income seniors and disabled residents who qualify for the rebate which is due by Saturday. The staff are also...
WOLF
Man arrested in Lackawanna Co. for attempted armed robbery
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA CO., (WOLF) — A man is in custody Thursday following an attempted armed robbery in Jefferson Township. According to State Police, troopers were called to a home on Little Lake Road around 3 PM Tuesday for a reported armed robbery/burglary in progress. The 911 caller told troopers...
WOLF
PennDOT promotes safe driving for New Year's
Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — PennDOT highway safety was at the AAA in Scranton today promoting safe driving for the New year's. PennDOT said local and state police will be running DUI checkpoints and roving patrols during weekend. The Northeast highway safety program reminds everyone to be careful of cars...
WOLF
Schuylkill Co. woman suddenly passes away over holiday weekend
ANDREAS, SCHUYLKILL CO., (WOLF) — A woman from Schuylkill County, currently serving in the United States Army, suddenly passed away on Christmas while visiting with family. 21-year-old Briana C. Kromer, P.F.C. who was stationed at Ft. Sill Oklahoma, was visiting family in Andreas for the holiday when she suddenly passed away.
WOLF
Pottsville man arrested after assault with golf club
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY - (WOLF) — A man from Pottsville is behind bars after police say he assaulted two men with a golf club. According to Police Chief John Morrow, the incident happened around 2 AM Tuesday. Pottsville Police were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of...
WOLF
Police search for man allegedly involved in Old Forge phone scams
OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Old Forge Police are investigating several AT&T phone scams throughout the area, and they say one male suspect is involved. According to officials, the suspect is ordering iPhones and iPads to be delivered with several different names on them to homes throughout the Borough.
WOLF
Father charged with causing fatal injuries to his infant son
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Plains Township has been charged with causing fatal injuries to his 2-month-old son in November. 24-year-old Jacob Emmanuel Campbell was initially arrested on allegations that he violently shook the baby causing serious injuries to his brain on November 3rd. Court...
WOLF
Jake of All Trades: Does Jake Have What it Takes to be a Dog Camp Counselor?
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — For my December Jake of All Trades, I am so excited to be here at Camp Bow Wow in Moosic which after today, may be making you think, who let the dogs out? Come on along with me!. Camp Bow Wow is leading the...
