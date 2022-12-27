ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

WOLF

Catholic Social Services in Scranton to reopen Thursday evening

SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Catholic Social Services announced today that Saint Anthony’s Haven will reopen for individuals needing emergency shelter this evening (Thursday) at 7 PM. The shelter will resume its normal hours of operation assisting the homeless. Furthermore, the 15 residents from Saint James Manor,...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Catholic Social Services in Scranton to remain closed Wednesday night

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The restoration and repair efforts to the Catholic Social Services building will remain closed on Wednesday. The building, which houses Saint James Manor and Saint Anthony’s Haven emergency shelter, has had a “tremendous amount of work done,” but there’s still a long way to go.
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

The challenge of bursting water pipes during this cold weather

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO(WOLF) — Catholic Social Services were happy to announce today that Saint Anthony’s Haven has reopened for people needing emergency services. Those 15 residents from Saint James Manor, who were displaced were able to return. One resident at Saint Anthony’s Haven tells me they stayed at...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Wyoming Area Regional Police Coverage Begins this Weekend

WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A new regional police force will start servicing multiple communities within Luzerne County this weekend. FOX56's Jake Sarwar, spoke with the incoming Chief earlier on Tuesday. The new police force combines the police departments of Exeter, Exeter Township, Wyoming, West Wyoming, and West...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Jewish Federation of NEPA speaks out about Cathedral vandalism

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The Jewish Federation of NEPA released a statement Wednesday regarding the vandalism of the Cathedral of St. Peter in Scranton. The Cathedral was vandalized on Christmas night, and the Jewish Foundation is urging law enforcement to identify suspect(s) and bring them to justice. The...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Police: Man arrested for public drunkenness punches officer at police headquarters

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Police say a Hanover Township man taken into custody Wednesday for public drunkenness punched an officer while at police headquarters. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, police were called to the 200 block of Wyoming Street around 9:15 PM for a complaint that three men were in the street screaming.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Man arrested in Lackawanna Co. for attempted armed robbery

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA CO., (WOLF) — A man is in custody Thursday following an attempted armed robbery in Jefferson Township. According to State Police, troopers were called to a home on Little Lake Road around 3 PM Tuesday for a reported armed robbery/burglary in progress. The 911 caller told troopers...
DUNMORE, PA
WOLF

PennDOT promotes safe driving for New Year's

Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — PennDOT highway safety was at the AAA in Scranton today promoting safe driving for the New year's. PennDOT said local and state police will be running DUI checkpoints and roving patrols during weekend. The Northeast highway safety program reminds everyone to be careful of cars...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Schuylkill Co. woman suddenly passes away over holiday weekend

ANDREAS, SCHUYLKILL CO., (WOLF) — A woman from Schuylkill County, currently serving in the United States Army, suddenly passed away on Christmas while visiting with family. 21-year-old Briana C. Kromer, P.F.C. who was stationed at Ft. Sill Oklahoma, was visiting family in Andreas for the holiday when she suddenly passed away.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Pottsville man arrested after assault with golf club

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY - (WOLF) — A man from Pottsville is behind bars after police say he assaulted two men with a golf club. According to Police Chief John Morrow, the incident happened around 2 AM Tuesday. Pottsville Police were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of...
POTTSVILLE, PA
WOLF

Police search for man allegedly involved in Old Forge phone scams

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Old Forge Police are investigating several AT&T phone scams throughout the area, and they say one male suspect is involved. According to officials, the suspect is ordering iPhones and iPads to be delivered with several different names on them to homes throughout the Borough.
OLD FORGE, PA
WOLF

Father charged with causing fatal injuries to his infant son

PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Plains Township has been charged with causing fatal injuries to his 2-month-old son in November. 24-year-old Jacob Emmanuel Campbell was initially arrested on allegations that he violently shook the baby causing serious injuries to his brain on November 3rd. Court...
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA

