Lakers losing may push LeBron James toward early retirement
It’s hard to imagine the NBA without LeBron James, but that moment could be coming a lot sooner than we thought, thanks to the Lakers’ struggles. The Lakers are 14-21, four games out of a potential spot in the play-in tournament but also just four games out of last place in the Western Conference. It’s been a difficult year for the entire team and with Anthony Davis out for the foreseeable future and very little cause for optimism on the horizon, you can tell things are wearing on LeBron James.
Detroit Pistons: Miami does not have right trade package for Bogdanovic
Trade talks around Bojan Bogdanovic of the Detroit Pistons have cooled in recent weeks after a flurry of teams reportedly called Detroit about the availability of the sharpshooter. Detroit seems content with keeping Bogdanovic, as they hope to turn the corner as a franchise next season and will need veterans...
Best college football bowl game picks today (Best bets for every team, matchup)
Throughout the last several weeks, the team at BetSided has gone through all the latest betting trends, data, and odds to help provide our best bets for all of the college football bowl games on tap. This Friday, five games are on the board, beginning with the Duke’s Mayo Bowl...
John Calipari roasted by national columnist, Kentucky fans for falling behind the times
University of Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari garnered some negative attention amidst an 89-75 loss on Wednesday. The University of Kentucky suffered a tough 89-75 loss on Wednesday against Missouri with some clear issues in their offense, and Dan Wolken of USA Today didn’t hold back in his thoughts on coach John Calipari or the team.
Teddy Bridgewater looks dissociated, uninterested in the Miami Dolphins
Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
Surprising stat could breed Yankees-Reds deal at 2023 trade deadline
The Cincinnati Reds went against the grain and opted to do some actual Major League Baseball business (!) on Thursday, signing 1B/OF Wil Myers after eight years in San Diego spent attaining cult hero status. Myers never quite blossomed into the superstar some thought he would be based on his...
Ohio State Football: Official prediction for the Peach Bowl
The time is nearly here. The Ohio State football team will take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl for a chance to play for a national championship tomorrow. We’ve waited five long weeks to see this Buckeye team back in action, and now they are so close to being so.
Bears finally say goodbye to Ted Phillips, and have a big-name replacement lined up
The Chicago Bears are set to say goodbye to President and CEO Ted Phillips, and they’re already prepared to replace him with Kevin Warren. The Chicago Bears are reportedly saying goodbye to Ted Phillips after 39 years. While saying goodbye is hardly ever easy, the Bears are making the transition much more seamless by lining Kevin Warren up as the top candidate to become the next President and CEO of the organization.
Alabama Football: Final Sugar Bowl thoughts and prediction
Less than 24 hours before Alabama Football’s 17th Sugar Bowl, let’s take a final look at what to expect. There’s no teaser here. Details below explain why, but the conclusion is a big Alabama Crimson Tide victory. Alabama football message boards indicate an uptick in the belief...
