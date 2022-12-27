Read full article on original website
Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, UK and Ireland as president and one year paid more foreign tax than US
Donald Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland and St Maarten during his presidency, and in his first year in the White House paid more foreign tax than US, his returns have shown.In 2017, Trump’s foreign financial interests were still apparently quite strong; he paid more than $1m in tax to other countries that year. But at the same time, his domestic efforts to shield himself from taxes were in full swing too, and he paid less than $1,000 for the year in federal income taxes.However, his personal finances started to look a lot less like...
WHIO Dayton
Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr signs Cristiano Ronaldo
LONDON — (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo completed a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Friday in a groundbreaking deal for Middle Eastern soccer. Al Nassr posted a picture on social media of the five-time Ballon d’Or holding up the team's jersey, with the club hailing the signing as “history in the making.”
Soccer-Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr until 2025 - club
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a contract until 2025, the club announced in a tweet on Friday. "I am eager to experience a new football league in a different country. Al Nassr Club's vision is very inspiring," the club quoted Ronaldo as saying.
