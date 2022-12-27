Read full article on original website
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over AgainLIFE_HACKSSevierville, TN
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
Hooker thanks fans, reflects on Tennessee career in The Players' Tribune
Tennessee star quarterback Hendon Hooker said goodbye to Vols fans and reflected on his two years in the program Friday in an article for The Players' Tribune. It was published hours before sixth-ranked Tennessee's showdown with No. 7 Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Heupel: Vols could use elite athlete Seldon in 'lot of different ways'
Tennessee hasn’t decided exactly how it might want to use Cameron Seldon once he arrives on campus. He has a skill set that could allow him to play a few different positions, potentially on either offense or defense, and a track record that suggests he could be productive at any of them.
atozsports.com
Vols senior who played for Jeremy Pruitt and Butch Jones gives thoughts on Josh Heupel as a head coach
Tennessee Vols redshirt senior tight end Princeton Fant has seen a lot during his time at UT. Fant originally signed with the Vols when Butch Jones was the program’s head coach. The Nashville native didn’t see any action in 2017, but he was on the roster for one season under Jones.
atozsports.com
Lane Kiffin’s latest recruiting comments will have Vols fans shaking their heads
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s latest recruiting comments will undoubtedly have Tennessee Vols fans shaking their heads. After losing to Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl, Kiffin met with reporters and, as has become Lane’s custom this season, seemed to complain about NIL deals and other programs tampering with his players.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joey Halzle shares incredible story of Hendon Hooker being involved in bowl prep
Hendon Hooker might not be able to lead the huddle when Tennessee takes on Clemson in the Orange Bowl on Friday night in Miami. But the quarterback who led the Volunteers to heights this fall not seen in Knoxville in recent memory is still very much involved in Tennessee’s preparation.
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Rick Barnes Said After Tennessee’s SEC Opening Win At Ole Miss
Tennessee basketball knocked off Ole Miss, 63-59, in Oxford to open up SEC play in the win column Wednesday evening. The Vols fell behind 10 points in the first half before slowly crawling back into the game and holding on late to secure the win. Santiago Vescovi’s game-high 22 points...
CBS Sports
How to watch Ole Miss vs. Tennessee: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The #8 Tennessee Volunteers and the Ole Miss Rebels are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Tennessee should still be feeling good after a win, while Ole Miss will be looking to get back in the win column.
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Tennessee (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Tennessee. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Tennessee. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
knoxfocus.com
Catching up with Larry Cox
He’s been a dynamo of involvement in the city, county, and especially North Knoxville. His career in athletics and coaching paralleled his many years of service as a city council member and community involvement. As past coach and director of the non-profit Knoxville Falcons the organization he helped make possible for thousands of children in Knoxville to have access to learn and play baseball, basketball, football, softball and cheerleading.
thesmokies.com
What is the closest airport to Gatlinburg TN? Your best option
What makes the Great Smoky Mountains National Park such a popular tourist location?. Well, there’s the natural beauty, of course. There’s the tradition. People return year after year, sharing the experience with their kids and grandkids. More recently, the growth of Dollywood has bolstered the region’s tourism.
WBIR
Party animals play in the snow at Zoo Knoxville and Little Ponderosa
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday night, snow fell across East Tennessee and blanketed the area in white. The weather led to hazardous road conditions reported in the area, and several organizations said they would close or delay opening on Tuesday. Among them was Zoo Knoxville. Without visitors around and...
WATE
See the snowfall totals in East TN, Dec. 26
Some areas had light snow covering and sticking to the ground in East Tennessee, including at the WATE 6 station Monday, Dec. 26.
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
WEGR ROCK 103
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
Chamber of Commerce found the 30 loneliest cities in America, including this town in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Suspect named in Jefferson County shooting
STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials identified the suspect in a Jefferson County shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Dec. 20. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey confirmed Demarco Derez Williams was still at large. Williams is wanted by JCSO on...
This Is The Biggest House In Tennessee
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in Tennessee.
Snow brings hazardous road conditions across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, snow moved into East Tennessee and dumped some snow on roads across the area. For the most part, it stuck on the roads and created hazardous conditions in East Tennessee. The snow caused some cars to slide down hills and led to some driving...
thediwire.com
Passco and Greystone Acquire Tennessee Independent Living Community
Passco Companies LLC, a sponsor of Delaware statutory trust offerings and other alternative investments, in conjunction with Greystone, has acquired an independent living community in Knoxville, Tennessee. Greystone provided the funding while Passco Companies LLC will be the owner and asset manager. Trustwell Living LLC, a senior living operating company,...
wvlt.tv
THP: Two lanes on I-40 E reopen in Jefferson County after leaking 18-wheeler
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol reported Friday morning that an 18-wheeler was leaking hydrochloric acid in Jefferson county. As a result, troopers shut down I-40 east at mile marker 418, near the exit for TN-92 at 4:30 a.m. Two lanes reopened just before 8:00 a.m., according to the...
247Sports
