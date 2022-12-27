Read full article on original website
Dreamvon
3d ago
Seriously, a whole 2 miles! - Keep working NG there's a whole lot more to build! - And while you're at it; let those invaders know that in no uncertain terms are they allowed to invade America!!!!
Vicky
3d ago
We the people have the right to protect our borders when the government fails, read the Constitution. Then read your state Constitution. Go to the library not an online search.
Simplycomplicated
3d ago
El Paso looks like a third world country. The illegals there admit on camera to never reporting to border patrol after walking across the border. No plans, just life in the streets. It smells like human waste. Coming to a city near you.
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Alamogordo High School & Mescalero Apache Tournament Play Results Thursday EveningAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
How This Large Texas City is Handling 1,000s of Migrants Crossing the BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to dropAsh JurbergTexas State
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Shipping containers among strategies Gov. Abbott is using to deter migrants from crossing into Texas
Shipping containers and razor wire are among the strategies "causing illegal immigration at that location to plummet."
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping Migrants
Recently Arizona Governor Doug Ducey lined up shipping containers to stop migrants from crossing the Arizona-Mexican border. This drew a lot of controversy from locals and the federal government who eventually sued the governor for placing the containers on federal land. Now, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is doing the same.
Texas National Guard installs more than 2 miles of new fencing near El Paso
EL PASO, Texas — The Texas National Guard will be installing more fencing along the border in El Paso. Last week, guardsmen put up more than two miles of fencing to hold back thousands of migrants trying to cross illegally into the United States. People on both sides of...
US Border Patrol El Paso Sector Alamogordo Las Cruces Apprehensions
According to reports from the US Border Patrol per a social media post and press release at Las Cruces checkpoints two convicted sex offenders were apprehended by agents from the Las Cruces and Santa Teresa Stations. Both subjects, from Guatemala, were charged and convicted with these crimes out of the state of California. The two Subjects were federally charged and processed for the Illegal Re-Entry under 8 USC 1326.
Mexican migrants stranded at U.S. border frustrated, El Paso Mayor making provisions for their shelter when they arrive
A news report confirms that a large group of migrants is frustrated at being stranded in Mexico at the U.S. border in Texas. They vow to stay and wait for the end of the Title 42 border health policy, which was extended past Dec. 21, 2022. This is so that they may be able to cross the border into the U.S. The Mayor of El Paso, Texas, Oscar Leeser, wants to prevent the migrants from having to sleep on the streets when they get here.
KVIA
Texas Military Department deployed to El Paso Christmas Day to construct concertina barrier near U.S.-Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Military Department service members deployed to El Paso Sunday morning and put up a triple-strand concertina barrier near the border in an attempt to deter illegal crossings, according to a Tweet from the department. Service members moved 400 people and over 40 vehicles to El...
Lightfoot asking state for millions to cover costs of Texas migrants
The mayor is requesting $53.5 million, writing in a letter to state lawmakers representing the city, “The city is grateful to the state for its partnership on this mission,”…
The Irony of the News Media When it Comes to Texas Migrants and Governor Abbott
The past week, Texas has been cold like the rest of the United States. This is the end of December so it’s unlikely there will be warm temperatures. Yet, the media has been attacking Texas Governor Greg Abbott for sending migrants to the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington D.C.
'The brink of disaster': 2023 is a critical year for the Colorado River as reservoirs sink toward 'dead pool'
Deep uncertainty looms over the Colorado River and the 40 million people who depend on it for their water supply as the basin enters a critical year that could determine its future stability.
Watch: Texas woman stores hundreds of 'cold-stunned' bats in her attic
More than a thousand 'cold-stunned' bats were rescued by the Houston Humane Society in Texas, after falling off bridges in frigid weather.
Nearly 302,000 apprehended, gotaways reported in California in FY22
(The Center Square) – At least 301,707 people were apprehended or evaded law enforcement after illegally entering California in fiscal 2022, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data obtained by The Center Square from a Border Patrol agent. This is out of a record 3.3 million illegal entries reported by Border Patrol for all nine southwest border sectors in the fiscal year. Border Patrol agents apprehended at least 242,393...
Fight between Dallas Co. Judge Jenkins and Governor Abbott over mask mandates continues
It’s no longer about masks, this fight is over which elected official has the authority in times of emergency. In new papers filed in the Texas Supreme Court, Governor Abbott says the legislature has given the Governor sole authority
UPDATE: One man dead after shooting in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit responded to a shooting in East El Paso Wednesday morning near the 1400 block of N. Zaragoza Road. Police say one man has died from his injuries. According to an EPPD spokesperson, the victim along with two other people were leaving […]
New Year's Eve will be wet on both coasts and an 'atmospheric river' will target California
Another significant storm system will plow into the West Coast on Friday, bringing heavy rain, mountain snow and strong winds -- and the last day of the year will be a wet one in the Northeast and the Southwest.
Police to announce arrest in case of killings of 4 college students
Two federal law enforcement sources confirm to CNN that a suspect was taken into custody in connection with the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students. The sources told CNN the arrest was made by the FBI in Northeastern Pennsylvania. CNN's Veronica Miracle reports.
A suspect is arrested on a first-degree murder warrant in the killings of four University of Idaho students
A suspect was arrested Friday in Pennsylvania on an active arrest warrant for murder in the first degree in connection with the killings of four University of Idaho students last month, documents and sources say. The man arrested is Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, according to the criminal complaint.
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
dallasexpress.com
2020 Election Audit Finds Phantom Voters
The Forensic Audit Division (FAD) of the Texas Secretary of State’s office has identified 188 “phantom voters,” according to the latest audit of the 2020 election. Texas Secretary of State John Scott released a report on December 19 of the final phase of the office’s full forensic audit of the 2020 general election. This audit surveyed the Collin, Tarrant, Harris, and Dallas counties.
fox7austin.com
Another front on the way to start 2023
Another front is expected in Central Texas, and with that brings rain chances. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has your forecast.
