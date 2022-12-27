ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments

Dreamvon
3d ago

Seriously, a whole 2 miles! - Keep working NG there's a whole lot more to build! - And while you're at it; let those invaders know that in no uncertain terms are they allowed to invade America!!!!

Reply(52)
116
Vicky
3d ago

We the people have the right to protect our borders when the government fails, read the Constitution. Then read your state Constitution. Go to the library not an online search.

Reply(11)
97
Simplycomplicated
3d ago

El Paso looks like a third world country. The illegals there admit on camera to never reporting to border patrol after walking across the border. No plans, just life in the streets. It smells like human waste. Coming to a city near you.

Reply(10)
76
 

