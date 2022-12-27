ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo snowmobile club gets essential workers to hospitals during blizzard

By WKBW Staff
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DAWbJ_0jvagTjg00

Members of a Buffalo, New York, snowmobile club were out around-the-clock during the blizzard, working to rescue people and get essential workers to their jobs.

The Northern Erie Sno-Seekers Snowmobile Club has heavy-duty equipment designed to shape trails for snowmobiles.

These "groomers" were one of the few things that were able to transport people through the storm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QQi8c_0jvagTjg00 Shared with WKBW
Northern Erie Sno Seekers transporting essential workers

From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon, members of the club rescued 41 people from Main Street in Clarence, including state troopers, ambulance workers, and a firefighter.

They also worked with the Newstead Fire Company, New York State Police, and the Newstead and Akron Highway Departments to pick up drivers and get them to plow trucks.

On Sunday, members brought nurses from the Clarence/Amherst area to Buffalo General Hospital, an emergency room doctor to Sister's Hospital, and a Buffalo Police Department Officer to his police station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOejc_0jvagTjg00 Shared with WKBW
Buffalo General Nurses taken to work by snowmobile club members

Northern Erie Sno Seekers serves Erie, Niagara, and Genesee Counties and has 700 members.

Katie Morse at WKBW first reported this story.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy