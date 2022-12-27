Lupe Fiasco On Resolving Kid Cudi Beef: “F**K Him 4 Life”

Lupe Fiasco is doubling down on his beef with Kid Cudi , declaring he has no desire to resolve his issues with the rapper.

On Saturday (Dec. 24), Lupe, 40, took to Twitter to answer a fan’s question regarding issues with the Cleveland entertainer, asking whether he had plans to follow in the foot steps of young rappers ending their feuds and do the same. The Chicago native spoke frankly about his decision, responding: “Never. F**k him 4 life.”

He continued in a separate tweet, elaborating on his rigid stance by stating that outside of Cudi’s musical acumen, he’s a “bi**h.”

“Outside of his musical genius, fame, and success. Cudi is a really sneaky punk bi**h ass bi**. It’s not even that controversial or spicy of a take. His personal resume outside the spotlight is trash,” he continued.

The Cool rapper has had bad blood with the 38-year-old entertainer since January 2015. Their feud was publicly displayed as Fiasco and Azealia Banks were embroiled in an online argument, with the Entergalactic musician interjecting and taking a shot at the “I’m Beamin'” rhymer.

“Dear black artists, dont talk down on the black community like you are God’s gift to ni**az everywhere,” the rapper, legally known as Scott Mescudi, expressed. “If you wanna help, inspire, uplift, don’t point the blame and talk down.”

The “Kick, Push” spitter responded to Scott’s rebuttal, calling him out for turning his back on those who took care of him when his situation was dire.

“Shut Up… FOH Kid Cudi,” Lupe asserted. “How about you stop sh*tting on the people who really cared about your well-being when this biz was ripping you apart . Fake ass.”