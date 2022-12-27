ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lupe Fiasco On Resolving Kid Cudi Beef: “F**K Him 4 Life”

By Marc Griffin
 3 days ago

Lupe Fiasco is doubling down on his beef with Kid Cudi , declaring he has no desire to resolve his issues with the rapper.

On Saturday (Dec. 24), Lupe, 40, took to Twitter to answer a fan’s question regarding issues with the Cleveland entertainer, asking whether he had plans to follow in the foot steps of young rappers ending their feuds and do the same. The Chicago native spoke frankly about his decision, responding: “Never. F**k him 4 life.”

He continued in a separate tweet, elaborating on his rigid stance by stating that outside of Cudi’s musical acumen, he’s a “bi**h.”

“Outside of his musical genius, fame, and success. Cudi is a really sneaky punk bi**h ass bi**. It’s not even that controversial or spicy of a take. His personal resume outside the spotlight is trash,” he continued.

The Cool rapper has had bad blood with the 38-year-old entertainer since January 2015. Their feud was publicly displayed as Fiasco and Azealia Banks were embroiled in an online argument, with the Entergalactic musician interjecting and taking a shot at the “I’m Beamin'” rhymer.

“Dear black artists, dont talk down on the black community like you are God’s gift to ni**az everywhere,” the rapper, legally known as Scott Mescudi, expressed. “If you wanna help, inspire, uplift, don’t point the blame and talk down.”

The “Kick, Push” spitter responded to Scott’s rebuttal, calling him out for turning his back on those who took care of him when his situation was dire.

“Shut Up… FOH Kid Cudi,” Lupe asserted. “How about you stop sh*tting on the people who really cared about your well-being when this biz was ripping you apart . Fake ass.”

News Breaking LIVE

Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed

Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Black Enterprise

‘I Just Hope He’s Okay’: Kanye West ‘Missing’ After Former Employee Alleges Rapper Owes Money

Kanye West’s former manager, Thomas St. John, plans to serve the rapper who fell from grace a $4.5 million lawsuit, but Kanye is nowhere to be found. The U.S. Sun retrieved a court filing from Dec. 19, 2022, that states St. John and his attorneys are requesting more time—until the end of March—to serve West and his company Yeezy L.L.C. The former manager’s efforts to contact the rapper have been unsuccessful because West was not reachable by mail, at home, or even at a law group listed as his contact.
Vibe

Shaquille O’Neal Unveils Recent Weight Loss

These days, Shaquille O’Neal is sporting a new look. The retired NBA legend has shed 40 pounds and is looking to lose more weight before he turns 51 in March. O’Neal spoke with Entertainment Tonight on Monday (Dec. 26) about what prompted his weight loss and how exactly he got it done. “I got a couple people involved—It’s all about eating right. A friend of mine called me and said, ‘You’re fat,’ and she gave me this guy’s name, and he did some blood work,” reflected the now sports analyst, 50. More from VIBE.comAlonzo Mourning And Shaquille O'Neal Build "Comebaq Court" For...
Vibe

Kel Mitchell’s Daughter Calls Him Out For Being An “Absentee Narcissist”

Kel Mitchell’s eldest daughter, Allure, is breaking her silence regarding her famous father. The 21-year-old recently aired some alleged dirty laundry in a now-deleted TikTok video about the beloved actor and their seemingly estranged relationship. “I guess ten years without your children could do this to you. I am done being silenced,” she wrote in the lengthy caption. “My father is the type of man to fake as if he’s in my life but he’s not. He was there ‘financially.'” The video was based on a trend where users call out people who’ve wronged them.More from VIBE.comDiddy Shares First Photo Of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach make out like teenagers on Miami vacation

They’re (making out) in Miami, bitch. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were photographed kissing like teenagers while vacationing in sunny Florida on Wednesday. The embattled “Good Morning America” co-hosts — who are still technically married to other people — threw caution to the wind as they packed on the PDA in front of plenty of bystanders. When they weren’t smooching in broad daylight, Robach, 49, hung on to 45-year-old Holmes’ arm during a stroll on a pier. Holmes, wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants, and Robach, sporting a black halter top and leopard-print skirt, also sat down to enjoy cocktails, light bites and...
MIAMI, FL
Vibe

Fivio Foreign Reacts To His Girl Going Off Over Asian Doll Twerking Video

Fivio Foreign is not pleased with the backlash that came from his girlfriend after a video surfaced of him dancing with Asian Doll. The 32-year-old took to Twitter to express his disdain. “A ni** can’t dance w. His friend,” the Brooklyn drill rapper said. “This world demonic smh.” This tweet followed an incensed Instagram Live session from his girlfriend, Jasmine Giselle, where she blasted the “City Of Gods” rapper for catching a twerk from the Dallas rapper to Ice Spice’s new record “In Ha Mood.” “Home here. But posted up with Asian Doll, you real cute,” Giselle said to Fivi during her...
Vibe

Jo Mersa Marley, Bob Marley’s Grandson, Dead At 31

Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley, the grandson of Bob Marley and Stephen Marley’s son, has died at 31. Rolling Stone reports that the Jamaican musician’s cause of death is currently unknown, with details not being immediately given. More from VIBE.comThom Bell, Philadelphia Music Legend, Dead at 79Ronnie Hillman Jr., Super Bowl-Winning NFL Player, Dead At 31Sonya Eddy, Beloved Actress, Dead At 55 However, Jamaican politician, Opposition Leader, and president of the People’s National Party, Mark J. Golding, took to Twitter on Tuesday (Dec. 27) to disclose that the Marley descendant had passed away.  “I’ve just learned of the tragic loss of Joseph “Jo Mersa”...
Vibe

Young Thug’s Sister Explains Surprising Meaning Behind His Stage Name

Young Thug’s sister, Dora Williams, took to her social media accounts Tuesday to remind the public that her brother’s stage name is actually less menacing than many assume. She proceeded to give a breakdown of the moniker, which may come as a surprise to some. “THUG = TRULY. HUMBLE, UNDER. GOD. YOUNG TRULY HUMBLE UNDER GOD. YOUNG-THUG,” Dolly tweeted out before writing, “For those who never knew why he named himself that for his stage name,” in an Instagram Story.More from VIBE.comYoung Thug Faces New Charges As He Awaits RICO TrialYoung Thug Adds Hip-Hop Experts To Witness List For YSL RICO...
Vibe

Tracy Morgan Says The Pressure Of Stardom Drove His Alcoholism

Tracy Morgan is known as a jokester, but recently touched on the serious topic of alcoholism, which he’s struggled with in the past. The 54-year-old appeared on Maino Presents Kitchen Talk on Fox Soul this week, where he spoke on how he used alcohol as a coping mechanism upon his ascent to stardom. Morgan recalled being offered free drinks at high-profile clubs and events due to his celebrity status.More from VIBE.comTracy Morgan Says Kanye West Is Enough To Keep Him From Talking PoliticsTaraji P. Henson Unlocks The Key To Men's Minds In 'What Men Want' TrailerTiffany Haddish Details Brief Feud...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Yung Joc Loses Bet, Shaves Head After Tory Lanez Is Found Guilty

According to general consensus, it was unclear how the shooting trial between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion would turn out. Yung Joc, along with Lanez himself, assumed the “Say It” rapper would walk away scot-free. Joc was so confident in his prediction that he bet his Streetz 94.5 Morning Takeover co-host Mz. Shyneka he would shave his head if Lanez was found guilty. On Tuesday (Dec. 27), the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star kept his promise. With Project Pat’s “Chickenhead” playing in the background, Bonnie Banks joked, “I just wanna see your bald head scalawag” before offering him his...
Vibe

Elisabeth Ovesen, Formerly Karrine Steffans, Announces Pregnancy

Elisabeth Ovesen, formerly known as Karrine Steffans, has announced that she is expecting her second child. The Instagram post of her holding a positive pregnancy test was captioned, “For some women, women like me, these two lines are scary.” Ovesen spoke on her worries, as well as the silver linings she’s looking forward to. “They conjure feelings of fear and anticipation, anxiety and confusion. Memories of past reproductive and pregnancy traumas rise to the surface,” wrote the former video vixen, 44. “Frantic calls to the doctor, emergency appointments, blood work and ultrasounds—not just to check on the new life developing...
Vibe

Boosie Badazz Pays Tribute To Takeoff In “Rocket Man” Music Video

Boosie Badazz has dropped the music video for his track “Rocket Man,” titled in honor of late rap star Takeoff. Shot in black and white, the visual begins with the Baton Rouge native in a photo studio surrounded by various lighting fixtures as he takes a drag from his blunt and begins to muse, “I feel like the realest ni**a in the world right now.” More from VIBE.comOffset Says Takeoff's Death Has Made Happiness Hard To FindBoosie Labels Gunna A "Rat" For Taking Plea Deal In RICO CaseBoosie Is Surprised To Learn That Drake Is Jewish Boosie’s opening verse finds him...
Vibe

RBX Recalls Dr. Dre Cautioning Him On Receiving “Gifts” From Suge Knight

Dr. Dre’s storied career in music has afforded him many significant experiences, thus a wealth of wisdom. Former Death Row Records artist RBX recently recounted an experience where the 57-year-old cautioned him on blindly taking gifts from their former CEO, Suge Knight. The “A.W.O.L” rapper was interviewed by The Art Of Dialogue on Tuesday (Dec. 27) and spoke about being gifted a brand new 750 BMW by Suge in 1995. Though an exciting moment, both his lawyer and the Aftermath Entertainment CEO said to ensure he wasn’t driving around without proper documentation. More from VIBE.comDJ Quik Says He Deserves To Be...
Vibe

Wendell Pierce Verbally Assaulted During ‘Death Of A Salesman’ Performance

During a Tuesday (Dec. 27) night performance of iconic stage play Death Of A Salesman, Wendell Pierce was forced to break character in an attempt to reason with a riotous, disorderly woman. The incident occurred at the Hudson Theatre in New York City and was captured on video by several patrons on social media. One attendee praised Pierce for how he handled the distracting ordeal. “That Wendell Pierce is one of the great actors of his generation should hardly be a secret. But tonight, in the middle of his electrifying performance as Willy Loman in Arthur Miller’s DEATH OF A SALESMAN,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Pusha T And DJ Drama Tease Upcoming ‘Gangsta Grillz’ Mixtape

Pusha T and DJ Drama have already revealed collaborative plans for 2023. The duo has confirmed the Virginia rapper stepped into the booth for his own Gangsta Grillz mixtape set for release next year. The news was shared by Andrew Barber of Fake Shore Drive. Barber was an audience member of a Twitter Spaces audio broadcast with Rap Radar’s Brian “B. Dot” Miller, where both Pusha T and DJ Drama validated the mixtape. More from VIBE.comDJ Drama Dedicates Upcoming Single "Forever" To DJ Kay SlayJuelz Santana And DJ Drama Set To Drop Joint Album In 2023Pusha T Is No Longer G.O.O.D Music...
GEORGIA STATE
