Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
Alameda-Linked Funds on the Move Again via Coin Mixers
Wallets linked to Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research are swapping and transferring crypto funds, using coin mixers to obscure transactions. Wallets linked to Alameda Research, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s collapsed trading firm, continue to shuffle around crypto funds and are using coin mixers to obscure transactions, blockchain analysts said Thursday.
forkast.news
A series of events: Crypto’s 2022 timeline
The macroeconomic outlook for the cryptocurrency industry appears grim heading into the new year as the fallout from Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com and the trial of its founder Sam Bankman-Fried continue to cast shadows, and strengthen scrutiny on regulatory issues globally. Despite obstacles ahead, the technology appears here to stay....
CoinTelegraph
Bank of India report calls for regulatory coordination on crypto market challenges
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has again expressed concerns about the burgeoning crypto ecosystem and suggested parts of it could be banned. In its latest financial stability report, released Dec. 29, the central bank said it would use its rotating presidency of the G20 group of the world's largest economies to call for the development of a global regulatory framework of crypto assets.
This 26-year-old FTX customer lost access to $14,000 when Sam Bankman-Fried's exchange collapsed. Now he plans to keep his money in stocks.
"I'm going to pivot more to stocks," he said. "Stocks have more policies in place in case something goes wrong."
This 48-year-old FTX user who lost access to $120,000 plans to diversify into real estate and luxury collectibles - but hasn't lost faith in crypto
This software developer has been investing in crypto for two years, and planned to use the FTX funds for his three childrens' college education. He had roughly five bitcoin on his account, as well as a smaller position in Avalanche, which added up to about $120,000 based on November prices.
Florida penthouse purchased with crypto sells at a loss for $18M cash
More signs are pointing to a crippling crypto market. In the summer of 2021, when crypto soared, several developers announced that properties throughout the country were being purchased in cryptocurrency. But now, as these crypto-millionaires and crypto-billionaires slowly ease away from the digital currency — and especially in the wake of the FTX implosion — their properties are following suit. One particular pad, located at the Arte condominium in Surfside near Miami Beach, sold in June 2021 for a whopping $22.5 million in Bitcoin, The Post previously reported. (If you’ve heard of the building, that’s because it’s where Ivanka Trump...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin cumulative transfer volume exceeds $100 trillion milestone
Bitcoin’s cumulative transfer volume (CTV) exceeded $100 trillion in recent weeks, coming in at $105 trillion at present, according to Glassnode data. CTV refers to the accrued monetary value of transactions settled on a particular network. As a measure of activity, it can be used to gauge adoption and pinpoint adoption trends.
cryptoglobe.com
Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Becomes One of Ethereum Whales’ Biggest Holdings as SHIBArmy Grows
The meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) has become one of the top holdings of the largest whales on the Ethereum network at a time in which the SHIBArmy keeps on growing and SHIB’s burn rate helps its supply drop. According to data from whale monitoring service WhaleStats, Shiba Inu...
u.today
Ethereum Decentralized Exchange Uniswap Records $620 Billion in Trading Volume This Year
On Tuesday, Uniswap announced three million unique wallets had transacted a total of 68 million times with a total volume of over $620 billion throughout the year. Uniswap is an automated, open-source protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to swap one digital asset for another. This type of transaction is called an "exchange" or a "swap". Uniswap allows anyone to easily liquidate their digital assets in exchange for other digital assets of equal value while eliminating the need for third-party services such as exchanges. With Uniswap, users can quickly and easily trade directly with other people by depositing funds into a smart contract, which serves as a pool of liquidity between traders.
e-cryptonews.com
How To Minimize Risks When Investing in Crypto
By nature, the cryptocurrency market is hyper-volatile and may change drastically, thereby exposing your portfolio to risks such as investment loss. If you can recall the market price actions of Bitcoin in 2021, many investors profited from Bitcoin’s all-time high of USD $68,790 in November. In January 2022, however,...
NEWSBTC
14 Crypto Law Predictions For 2023, According To Delphi Labs General Counsel
Gabriel Shapiro, the legal counsel at crypto company Delphi Labs and a US attorney with more than a decade of experience, has made his predictions for the coming year 2023. However, contrary to the crypto tradition of predicting the most lucrative altcoins, Shapiro is making his predictions in terms of US crypto law.
altcoinbuzz.io
The Latest GMX vs dYdX Comparison’s Review
Since the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) boom in 2020, many traditional finance concepts have been deployed into the decentralized space. So, several concepts have been introduced, changing how the market runs. Interestingly, decentralized derivatives are one such concept. This initiative provides traders with an option to trade several assets without holding any of them in a decentralized way.
NEWSBTC
Future Crypto Superstars: Oryen Network (ORY), Quant (QNT), And Cronos (CRO)
The cryptocurrency market is ever-changing and volatile, but the recent bear market has allowed for some gems to shine. Oryen Network (ORY) is a top contender for the list of future crypto superstars. With its user-friendly approach, fixed APYs, and growing online presence, this platform could become a household name in the near future. Additionally, Quant and Cronos may find themselves in the top 10 list.
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain analytics unable to prevent FTX-level illicit schemes
Data transparency has been a focal point for the cryptocurrency industry, but the FTX fiasco has shown that centralized exchanges (CEXs) are not transparent enough. So far, crypto analytics firms are apparently not capable of tracking transactions to help prevent collapses like that of FTX. All Bitcoin (BTC) transactions are...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fireblocks VP, Head of Corporate Strategy Predicts that More Financial Institutions Will Leverage Stablecoins in 2023
As the crypto and blockchain industry enters a new year, Fireblocks’ Vice President & Head of Corporate Strategy Adam Levine, shares key predictions of institutions eyeing the space:. More traditional financial institutions leverage stablecoins. Bigger players will use blockchain technology to unlock some of the liquidity that may be...
cryptonewsbtc.org
Crypto sector’s bull runs are over, but Bitcoin will still flourish – Mark Moss
With regulation coming in to curtail the business, the crypto sector as an entire won’t ever once more see a bull run, in line with Mark Moss, Host of the Mark Moss Present and CEO of Market Disruptor. Nevertheless, he claimed that this could not have an effect on Bitcoin, which he referred to as a “decentralized revolution” in know-how.
Comments / 0