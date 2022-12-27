ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

TPD investigating Christmas Eve stabbing

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that took place Christmas Eve night on Rosewell Drive due to a verbal dispute.

According to TPD, officers responded to a residence in the 3700 block of Rosewell Drive around 9:47 p.m. on Dec. 24 in reference to a stabbing. Once officers arrived at the scene, TPD reports they encountered an adult male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to his abdomen, back and hands.

Preliminary findings revealed all parties involved are reportedly known to each other and the stabbing occurred due to a verbal disagreement, according to the police department.

The victim was transported to the hospital and his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

This remains an open and active investigation.

