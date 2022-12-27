ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix Raceway brings back autonomous concessions for spring NASCAR races

By Brandon Brown, Phoenix Business Journal
 3 days ago
During the 2022 NASCAR Championship Weekend, Phoenix Raceway introduced an autonomous concession stand, and based off that success, the racetrack is bringing it back for the next NASCAR race in March.

The stores were powered by technology from AiFi and Amazon Go. Phoenix Raceway will be bringing back AiFi and its tech for the next major event. AiFi is a Silicon Valley-based company that offers a service built around cameras and software that allows physical stores to dispense with cashiers and checkout stands.

“We were impressed with how quickly AiFi was able to get the store up and running,” Julie Giese , the former president of Phoenix Raceway, said in a statement. “Our fans excitedly welcomed this new way to shop and were even more excited to get back to their seats quicker, without missing much of the race. We’re excited to continue working with AiFi to see what other experiences we can bring to our fans for future races.”

The next NASCAR weekend at Phoenix Raceway will be March 10-12. Then from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2023, Phoenix Raceway will host NASCAR Championship Weekend again.

