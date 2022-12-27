ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian was brought to tears while talking about Kanye West on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast

By Shirley Gómez
 3 days ago

Kim Kardashian dealt with her split and divorce from Kanye West privately, despite the rapper’s constant rants on social media. Although she was tempted to fall into the rabbit hole for the sake of her children, she has always decided to take the high road. Now for the first time since their divorce got finalized , the reality tv personality and businesswoman sat with Angie Martinez to give an update on the “IRL” podcast about her life.

During the conversation, Kardashian was overwhelmed with emotions, alleging she had had a rough week; therefore, when Martinez asked about co-parenting her four children with West , she was brought to tears.

“Co-parenting is hard,” Kardashian said. “It’s really f—ing hard.”

While getting emotional, Kim explained that her late father, Robert Kardashian , ensured to have memorable experiences with his kids. “I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience, and that’s all I want for my kids,” Kardashian tearfully said. “That’s what I would want for them.”

According to Kim, North, Saint, Psalm , and Chicago have no clue of what is really happening with their dad, and all the many times he has taken to social media, radio, and tv shows to trash-talk about the Kardashian, Jewish community, fashion brands , and other personalities .

Kim Kardashian told Martinez that shielding her children from media coverage feels like a full-time job and that all the TVs or electronic devices in their house have parental control. She also revealed that she is best friends with the school teachers and speaks to them regularly.

