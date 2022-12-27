ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Stranded travelers develop friendships during wave of flight cancellations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — While flight cancellations at Southwest Airlines continue, some stranded travelers are uniting to find their way back home. Judi Nasta expected to return to Harry Reid International Airport after traveling during the holiday weekend. After experiencing the wave of canceled flights, Nasta was stranded at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Southwest Airlines nightmare continues with more cancellations in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The travel nightmare for Southwest Airlines customers in Las Vegas is still continuing Thursday. A total of 197 flights have been canceled at Harry Reid International Airport, with all but eight coming from Southwest, per the website FlightAware. It's the latest round of cancellations for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Southwest was warned,' unions say during flight cancellation misery

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The widespread of flight cancellations continue for Southwest Airlines, and unions are sharing actions that should have been taken to prevent the travel mishaps. Southwest executives say the severe winter storm, the busy holiday weekend, and sick days from the spread of viruses caused all...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

How The Southwest Meltdown Is Affecting Las Vegas

We’ve all been seeing the news about the Southwest Airlines nightmare happening this week. Flights are being cancelled all over the nation. And many people have been stranded or severely delayed for their holidays. And it’s not just the blizzard that’s causing the issues. We’ll get to that in a minute.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip

People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Cancellations pile up in Las Vegas for third straight day of Southwest meltdown

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The cancellations continue to pile up for people flying through Las Vegas on Wednesday amid the massive issues plaguing Southwest Airlines this week. There have been 192 Southwest flights for Harry Reid International Airport canceled as of 7 a.m., out of a total of 209 cancellations, according to the website FlightAware.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

US 95 northbound remains closed before Lee Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas and before the turnoff for Lee Canyon, or Highway 156, are closed to traffic Thursday morning due to a big rig crash. The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. when a tractor-trailer overturned at mile marker...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Smoke advisory issued for New Years Eve and Day in Las Vegas valley

Las Vegas (KSNV) — In anticipation of the annual New Year's Eve fireworks show, Clark County has issued a smoke advisory for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Fireworks can lead to elevated particles in the air, which can impact the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

CES show will require COVID-19 tests for visitors from China

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The CES show in Las Vegas next week will require proof of a negative COVID-19 test for anyone visiting from China. CES is adding the requirement in light of the new federal policy that goes into effect on Jan. 5 requiring travelers from China, Macao or Hong Kong to present a negative test to their airline, the Consumer Technology Association said Thursday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Breaking Down the Law: Airline cancellations

Las Vegas (KSNV) — With all of the chaos caused by airline cancellations and delays, many are wondering what legal rights they have against airline companies. Joining us now to discuss it is attorney Matt Hoffmann with Battle Born Injury Lawyers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Southwest fiasco creates chaos at airports including in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV

