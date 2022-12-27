Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
news3lv.com
Stranded travelers develop friendships during wave of flight cancellations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — While flight cancellations at Southwest Airlines continue, some stranded travelers are uniting to find their way back home. Judi Nasta expected to return to Harry Reid International Airport after traveling during the holiday weekend. After experiencing the wave of canceled flights, Nasta was stranded at...
news3lv.com
Southwest Airlines nightmare continues with more cancellations in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The travel nightmare for Southwest Airlines customers in Las Vegas is still continuing Thursday. A total of 197 flights have been canceled at Harry Reid International Airport, with all but eight coming from Southwest, per the website FlightAware. It's the latest round of cancellations for...
news3lv.com
Southwest misery at Las Vegas airport continues as flights still being cancelled
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Southwest Airlines is the target of scorn and condemnation following days of widespread flight cancellations that stranded thousands, ruined holidays, and caused the loss of countless luggage. The turmoil began as a massive winter storm pounded the eastern portion of the US last week just...
news3lv.com
'Southwest was warned,' unions say during flight cancellation misery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The widespread of flight cancellations continue for Southwest Airlines, and unions are sharing actions that should have been taken to prevent the travel mishaps. Southwest executives say the severe winter storm, the busy holiday weekend, and sick days from the spread of viruses caused all...
jammin1057.com
How The Southwest Meltdown Is Affecting Las Vegas
We’ve all been seeing the news about the Southwest Airlines nightmare happening this week. Flights are being cancelled all over the nation. And many people have been stranded or severely delayed for their holidays. And it’s not just the blizzard that’s causing the issues. We’ll get to that in a minute.
This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip
People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
Ninth Island: The story behind Hawaiians’ affinity for Las Vegas
Here's the reason Las Vegas so often is called Hawaii's "Ninth Island."
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas family stranded in Chicago after Southwest cancellations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A North Las Vegas family remains stranded after holiday plans went south during the busy travel week. Phoebe Love and her family encountered the Southwest misery after flying to Cincinnati for the holidays. After long waits in line, conversations with airline workers, and ongoing frustration,...
news3lv.com
Cancellations pile up in Las Vegas for third straight day of Southwest meltdown
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The cancellations continue to pile up for people flying through Las Vegas on Wednesday amid the massive issues plaguing Southwest Airlines this week. There have been 192 Southwest flights for Harry Reid International Airport canceled as of 7 a.m., out of a total of 209 cancellations, according to the website FlightAware.
Mother of 2 details “painful” journey home after multiple Southwest flight cancellations over Christmas
While thousands of Southwest Airlines customers remain stranded after the Christmas holiday, some have finally made it back home. However, the travel there was anything but a Christmas miracle.
Las Vegas woman reaches out to travelers stranded at Harry Reid Airport
A Las Vegas woman has decided to offer up her home to people who may be dealing with unexpected delays and are stranded at Harry Reid International airport this week.
8newsnow.com
US 95 northbound remains closed before Lee Canyon
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas and before the turnoff for Lee Canyon, or Highway 156, are closed to traffic Thursday morning due to a big rig crash. The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. when a tractor-trailer overturned at mile marker...
news3lv.com
Smoke advisory issued for New Years Eve and Day in Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — In anticipation of the annual New Year's Eve fireworks show, Clark County has issued a smoke advisory for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Fireworks can lead to elevated particles in the air, which can impact the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.
news3lv.com
CES show will require COVID-19 tests for visitors from China
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The CES show in Las Vegas next week will require proof of a negative COVID-19 test for anyone visiting from China. CES is adding the requirement in light of the new federal policy that goes into effect on Jan. 5 requiring travelers from China, Macao or Hong Kong to present a negative test to their airline, the Consumer Technology Association said Thursday.
Department of Transportation to examine Southwest Airlines following major flight cancellations, delays
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Monday evening that it will examine whether or not Southwest Airlines is complying with its customer service plan amid major flight cancellations and delays.
How much it costs to stay in Las Vegas to celebrate New Year’s Eve
Hundreds of thousands of people are visiting Las Vegas for the New Year's celebration and all of them need a place to stay. Here's a look at what people are paying to celebrate the new year along the Las Vegas Strip and in downtown Las Vegas at the Fremont Street Experience.
news3lv.com
Breaking Down the Law: Airline cancellations
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With all of the chaos caused by airline cancellations and delays, many are wondering what legal rights they have against airline companies. Joining us now to discuss it is attorney Matt Hoffmann with Battle Born Injury Lawyers.
'Really Strange': People Spot Mysterious Lights Hovering Above Las Vegas
"I’ve never seen anything like this.”
8newsnow.com
Road closures, lane restrictions in northwest Las Vegas valley to last until end of January
There will be lane restrictions and road closures at a northwest Las Vegas valley intersection due to construction related to the Las Vegas Valley Water District Centennial Reservoir. Road closures, lane restrictions in northwest Las …. There will be lane restrictions and road closures at a northwest Las Vegas valley...
8newsnow.com
