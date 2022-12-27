ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WacoTrib.com

Real snowbird in Southern California? Snowy owl to be exact

CYPRESS, Calif. (AP) — Snowbirds are a common sight in Southern California in wintertime — except when they're actually a bird. A snowy owl to be exact. Crowds of bird-watchers have been showing up regularly in an Orange County neighborhood to gawk at a snowy owl, a species normally found around the Arctic, Canada and several northern U.S. states.
WacoTrib.com

California deputy killed by driver, suspect dies in shootout

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday by a man with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop and the suspect later died in a shootout on a freeway, authorities said. Isaiah Cordero, 32, had pulled over a pickup...
