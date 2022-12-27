ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawsuit challenging Sunday hunting ban likely headed to Maine's top court

BDN) -- A Readfield couple’s lawsuit challenging the state’s ban on Sunday hunting as part of Maine’s landmark right-to-food amendment appears to be headed to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. That comes after Superior Court Justice Deborah Cashman dismissed the suit, filed in April in Kennebec County...
U.S. spending bill includes $6.5M for Maine health care providers

LEWISTON, Maine — Maine's congressional delegation earmarked over $6.5 million for tri-county health care providers to upgrade facilities, purchase equipment and expand services in the massive omnibus spending bill approved by Congress last week. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden secured millions...
EXPLAINER: Break in case of killings of 4 Idaho students

An arrest has been made in the November fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students, a case that shocked the small college town and seemed to perplex investigators for weeks. Here is a look at what is known about the killings, and the latest developments. WHAT WAS THE BREAK...
