Julian M. Denler
Julian M. Denler, age 92, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, husband of Marilyn, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at his home. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel of Hutchinson.
Theodore Frank Verhey
Theodore Frank Verhey, 85, of Cokato, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, peacefully in his sleep. Funeral Arrangements to be scheduled at a later time, in the spring or summer. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Dassel, Minnesota.
Alice Olson
Alice Olson, age 99, of Brownton, Minnesota, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at GlenFields Living With Care in Glencoe. Memorial Service will be Friday, December 30, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at Grace Lutheran Church in Brownton with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of Family and Friends will be Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 4:00 P.M.-6:00 P.M. at the Dalin-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Winthrop and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
Joe K. Langenbau
Joe K. Langenbau, age 58, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment at a later date. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 9:00-11:00 A.M., two hours prior to the service at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Dale R. Yukel
Dale R. Yukel, age 73, husband of Roberta, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at his home. Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. and will continue one hour prior to the service all at the church. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Jason’s Picks for Clean Eating in the Twin Cities and Beyond
Trying to lose weight and get healthy is hard. Trying to lose weight and get healthy as a food critic is really hard. I’ve struggled with my weight since I was a fourth grader shopping for jeans in the husky section of Venture. Six months ago, I started re-examining my lifestyle: going out to eat three or four times a week, sharing a bottle of wine with my wife almost nightly, plus sampling cocktails, appetizers, and desserts for my job—you get the idea. Dining out isn’t just what I do here at Minnesota Monthly; it’s what my wife and I have always done for entertainment.
Here are the top baby names of 2022 at M Health Fairview
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - M Health Fairview on Wednesday revealed the top baby names for the children born within the health system in 2022. More than 13,300 babies were born at M Health Fairview hospitals. Here are the top names that families chose. Top 10 boy names at M Health...
Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash
(Nisswa, MN)--A 12-year-old girl is injured after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck in Crow Wing County. The crash reportedly took place east of Nisswa. The girl from Foley was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile with a group of family members when she struck a Ford pickup truck which sent the truck into the ditch.
Minneapolis man arrested for murder after suspicious death in Medina, Minn.
MEDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man has been booked into jail on suspicion of murder after a woman's death in Medina has been deemed suspicious. The 25-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a 911 call just after midnight to the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle, which appears to be a townhome complex off Clydesdale Trail, right next to the Medina Police Department.
Native victims of mass execution remembered in Minnesota
The Dakota 38+2 memorial runners met the horseback riders in southwestern Minnesota the day after Christmas. ‘It’s important to learn about history. This ride and run keep that history alive’
Two Men Cited for Fighting on Flight
Two men were cited Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines flight that arrived at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport from Tampa, Florida. The Star Tribune reports 42-year-old Eddy Soto of Chicago and 30-year-old Justin Michael Dodd of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, were both cited by police for disorderly conduct for brawling or fighting.
Car Stolen in Alexandria Found in Minneapolis With Baby Inside
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Emergency responders in Minneapolis have rescued a hypothermic baby they found abandoned in a stolen car. Police were dispatched to a residential area in south Minneapolis at about 8:10. a.m. on Tuesday. There they found the stolen car. A baby boy was in the car alone. He...
Alexandria Man Hits Barrier on Interstate 94 Near Melrose
The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting an accident that happened on December 26th on Interstate 94. The accident happened just before 2 p.m. on I-94 West in Stearns County in Melrose Township. Seventy-five-year-old Arthur William Hortenbach of Alexandria was driving when he went off the Interstate and struck the cable median barrier.
Charges: Group followed, targeted St. Paul man in Mall of America killing
Taeshawn Adams Wright. Courtesy of Hennepin County Jail via Bloomington Police Department. Prosecutors allege a group of young men corralled Johntae Hudson inside the Mall of America on Friday before two of them fatally shot the 19-year-old eight times as he tried to escape, according to new criminal charges. One...
Four Teens Charged in MOA Shooting
(Learfield News Service) Eighteen-year-old Taeshawn Adams-Wright from north Minneapolis and a 17-year-old are charged with second-degree murder in connection with Friday’s fatal shooting at Mall of America, and a nationwide warrant has been issued for the arrest of another 17-year-old. Two other 17-year-olds face second-degree riot charges. Bloomington Police...
15 Best Restaurants in Downtown Minneapolis, MN
Downtown Minneapolis is part of the Central Minneapolis community in Hennepin County. As a business and cultural district, Downtown Minneapolis offers a vibrant atmosphere where tourists can grasp the local scene well. Also near the area are several industrial and historical districts that tell the rich story of how Minneapolis...
Baby hospitalized after being found in stolen vehicle in Minneapolis
A baby found inside a stolen car was rescued by police in south Minneapolis Tuesday night, then taken to the hospital to be treated for possible hypothermia. A spokesperson with the Minneapolis Police Department said the 6-month-old was found in the parked car on the 2400 block of Oakland Avenue at around 8:08 p.m. Police did not say how long the baby was in the vehicle before being discovered.
Stearns County Farm Honored For Green Practices
(KNSI) – A Stearns County farm has been recognized for growing green. The Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts recently honored the Janski Farm in South Haven as Minnesota’s Outstanding Conservationist. Co-owner Daniel Janski talked about his reaction after receiving the award. “It was shocking. We...
Alexandria man hurt in I-94 crash in Stearns County
(Melrose Township, MN) -- An Alexandria man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a Stearns County crash Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol tells WDAY Radio that 75-year-old Arthur William Hortenbach was headed westbound on I-94 when it went off of the roadway and struck the cable median barrier in Melrose Township.
