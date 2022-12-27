ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Man dies after power failure at his home in Anderson Co.

By Jaylan Wright
 3 days ago

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a man died from a power failure at his home on Christmas Eve as a result of the recent winter storm.

Anderson County and Medshore EMS responded to Ashely Downs Sub-Division on Christmas Eve around 10 a.m. to a person found dead in their home by family members.

The coroner said the power went out around 7 a.m. and was restored around 10 a.m.

The victim was dependent on oxygen to his medical condition and was using an oxygen device that is electricity dependent.

Officials said the victim was attempting to use his portable oxygen device when he collapsed.

The death has been ruled a natural death due to an underlying medical condition with
Winter Storm Elliott was a contributory cause of the death.

This is the first death in Anderson County that was due to the winter storm this year.

WRBL News 3

