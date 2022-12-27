Read full article on original website
News On 6
2 Injured In NE OKC Shooting; Suspect Arrested
Oklahoma City Police have a suspect in custody in connection to a shooting that happened Friday morning near Northeast 63rd Street and Spencer Road north of Spencer. According to police, the shooting happened at around 7:50 a.m. in the parking lot of a convenience store. Police said they received a...
Man In Custody After Escaping Police In Oklahoma City
A man that escaped custody after being involved in a police chase in Spencer has been taken back into custody Thursday evening, according to authorities. Spencer Police said they were in pursuit of the man after a shots fired call Thursday afternoon. The man was taken into custody at a...
Man Arrested Following Fatal Hit-And-Run Of NW OKC Construction Crew Member
Oklahoma City Police arrested a man on Thursday in connection to a fatal hit-and-run involving the suspect driver’s co-worker. The victim, who has not been officially identified by police, was backed over by a work van at a construction site on the northwest side of the city. Police said...
Police searching for escaped suspect in OKC
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly escaped custody following a car chase on Thursday.
News On 6
Woman Arrested For DUI In OKC With Child In Vehicle
A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Thursday near Southwest 29th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue in Oklahoma City. Police said they spotted Kenia Guzman driving in the middle of traffic, and after pulling he rover found a partially drank bottle of wine in the passenger seat where her child was.
News On 6
Police: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle That Fled The Scene In NW OKC
Oklahoma City Police are investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Wednesday evening in northwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said the crash happened near Northwest 122nd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said a worker was run over and killed at a construction site for an apartment complex.
KOCO
Driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run at construction site in north Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after a hit-and-run Wednesday evening at a construction site in the Chisholm Creek area of Oklahoma City. Police said they responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a report of a hit-and-run at a construction site near Highland Park Boulevard and Pawnee Drive. Authorities told KOCO 5 that they learned that a driver hit and killed someone inside the construction area and took off.
KOCO
Nearly 20 cars broken into at Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents of an Oklahoma City apartment complex woke up Thursday to find 18 cars were broken into. When Morgan Coleman walked out of her unit at the Teagen Apartment Homes to start her day, she found glass shattered around her car. “First, I didn’t notice it,"...
News On 6
Oklahoma Representative Facing Felony Charge Following October Arrest
A state representative is a facing felony charge following an incident in October in Edmond. Rep. Ryan Martinez was arrested outside of an Edmond bar on Oct. 26 and is now charged with actual physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated. State law said anybody convicted of a felony cannot...
News On 6
OHP Cracking Down On Intoxicated Drivers For New Year's Eve
Oklahoma law enforcement are cracking down on intoxicated drivers this New Year’s holiday by manning DUI checkpoints throughout Oklahoma and Cleveland Counties. To ensure Oklahomans safety, Oklahoma Highway Patrol along with other law enforcement agencies will be conducting DUI and sobriety tests. During the 2021 New Year’s holiday, the...
1 dead in fatal auto-pedestrian collision in NW OKC
Oklahoma Police Department has confirmed a deadly scene near Highland Park Blvd. and Pawnee Drive in NW OKC.
Police Identify Man Shot, Killed After Allegedly Throwing Molotov Cocktails At NW OKC Apartment
--- Oklahoma City Police are looking for a person who shot and killed a man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails through windows on Tuesday at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City. Investigators said the motive behind the firebomb attacks appeared to be domestic-related. The shooter was possibly defending their...
KOKI FOX 23
Florida man sentenced to two years in prison for conspiring to steal many Oklahomans’ identities
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Attorney Robert J. Troester announced a Florida man, Andrice Sainvil, 20, pleaded guilty to his role in a Coronavirus Aid, Relief, Economic Security (CARES) Act fraud scheme and sentenced to two years in prison. Sainvil was also ordered to pay more than $26,000 in restitution...
KOCO
Oklahoma City Police Department mourns death of city employee of 45 years
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department is mourning the death of a non-sworn police employee who worked for the city for 45 years. Police officials said Cyndi Thomas died Tuesday of natural causes. "Cyndi was a member of our police family for the past 45 years," Oklahoma...
News On 6
Suspect Taken Into Custody Following Crime Spree, Shooting In NW OKC
A retired police officer intervened on Monday during an armed robbery at a CVS store on the northwest side of the city. The robbery suspect was taken into custody after allegedly opening fire inside the store and at Oklahoma City police officers. The man’s violent crime spree came to an...
OKC Mother Arrested After 2-Year-Old Son Overdoses On Opioids
Paramedics struggled to save a local toddler who likely overdosed on opioids on Christmas Day, according to Oklahoma City police officials. Officers arrested Tanisha McKenzie, 39, for allegedly interfering in first responders giving Narcan to her 2-year-old son and attempting to remove the child from the ambulance. First responders found...
News On 6
Moore Animal Control Attempt To Catch Evasive Little Pig
The Moore Animal Control was caught on camera attempting to catch an evasive little pig. They said Larry the Pig was blocking traffic on Broadway. He's in the process of getting returned to his family Thursday night.
Woman accused of shooting at deputies deemed competent
A woman accused of shooting a Grady County deputy and barricading herself inside a patrol unit has been deemed competent to stand trial.
Six people arrested after traffic stop in Stillwater
When the officer got to the vehicle, seven people were found inside the SUV, including one person sitting in the rear hatch area.
OHP: 60-year-old killed in Okfuskee Co. crash
Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 60-year-old Oklahoman.
