News On 6

2 Injured In NE OKC Shooting; Suspect Arrested

Oklahoma City Police have a suspect in custody in connection to a shooting that happened Friday morning near Northeast 63rd Street and Spencer Road north of Spencer. According to police, the shooting happened at around 7:50 a.m. in the parking lot of a convenience store. Police said they received a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Woman Arrested For DUI In OKC With Child In Vehicle

A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Thursday near Southwest 29th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue in Oklahoma City. Police said they spotted Kenia Guzman driving in the middle of traffic, and after pulling he rover found a partially drank bottle of wine in the passenger seat where her child was.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Police: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle That Fled The Scene In NW OKC

Oklahoma City Police are investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Wednesday evening in northwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said the crash happened near Northwest 122nd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said a worker was run over and killed at a construction site for an apartment complex.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run at construction site in north Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after a hit-and-run Wednesday evening at a construction site in the Chisholm Creek area of Oklahoma City. Police said they responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a report of a hit-and-run at a construction site near Highland Park Boulevard and Pawnee Drive. Authorities told KOCO 5 that they learned that a driver hit and killed someone inside the construction area and took off.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Nearly 20 cars broken into at Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents of an Oklahoma City apartment complex woke up Thursday to find 18 cars were broken into. When Morgan Coleman walked out of her unit at the Teagen Apartment Homes to start her day, she found glass shattered around her car. “First, I didn’t notice it,"...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma Representative Facing Felony Charge Following October Arrest

A state representative is a facing felony charge following an incident in October in Edmond. Rep. Ryan Martinez was arrested outside of an Edmond bar on Oct. 26 and is now charged with actual physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated. State law said anybody convicted of a felony cannot...
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

OHP Cracking Down On Intoxicated Drivers For New Year's Eve

Oklahoma law enforcement are cracking down on intoxicated drivers this New Year’s holiday by manning DUI checkpoints throughout Oklahoma and Cleveland Counties. To ensure Oklahomans safety, Oklahoma Highway Patrol along with other law enforcement agencies will be conducting DUI and sobriety tests. During the 2021 New Year’s holiday, the...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK

