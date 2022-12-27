Read full article on original website
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
fox9.com
After shooting, Mall of America to check bags, add more security
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A week after a fatal shooting inside the Mall of America, the megamall in Bloomington says it's beefing up its security. Mall of America announced on Thursday an enhanced security plan that includes "periodic and unannounced bag checks," as well as additional security officers and Bloomington police officers.
Charges: Group followed, targeted St. Paul man in Mall of America killing
Taeshawn Adams Wright. Courtesy of Hennepin County Jail via Bloomington Police Department. Prosecutors allege a group of young men corralled Johntae Hudson inside the Mall of America on Friday before two of them fatally shot the 19-year-old eight times as he tried to escape, according to new criminal charges. One...
Charges now expected Thursday in fatal Mall of America shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Less than a week after a 19-year-old was killed inside the Mall of America's Nordstrom store, officials are poised to file formal charges in connection to the deadly shooting. According to Bloomington police, charges are now due from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office on Thursday, Dec....
fox9.com
Mall of America shooting: Second extension granted as suspect as hold limit nears
(FOX 9) - Authorities announced Wednesday a second charging extension has been granted for all five suspects in connection to the deadly shooting at the Mall of America on Dec. 23. Suspects will be released at noon Thursday if no charges have been filed at that time. However, they could...
Mall of America adding multiple new security measures after 2022 gun incidents
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The nation's largest mall is stepping up security after a deadly shooting sent Christmas shoppers scrambling.Police think a teenager opened fire during a fight at Mall of America on Friday night, killing 19-year-old Johntae Hudson inside a department store.Mall of America officials tell WCCO it's adding additional security resources. Some that guests will notice, others that they won't see. We're told that includes bag checks at entrances."I think it's necessary to keep everyone safe. It might be uncomfortable but sometimes you have to go out of your comfort zone," Honorine Abongnbu of Ramsey said.The security upgrade comes...
fox9.com
Mall of America shooting: 4 people charged in teen's killing
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Four teenagers have been charged following a shooting at the Mall of America that left 19-year-old victim Johntae Hudson of St. Paul dead in a chaotic scene on Dec. 23. Taeshawn Adams-Wright, 18, is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree intentional murder and aiding and...
fox9.com
Charges: Alarming text forced police to close Maplewood Mall on Tuesday
WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is now facing charges for making threats after police say his disturbing text messages forced officials to close Maplewood Mall on Tuesday. Andrew Grzwinski, age 36, is charged with two counts of threats of violence. Police say it was threats made by Grzwinski...
Former Minneapolis police officer charged with assaulting Jaleel Stallings
The attorney general filed an assault charge Wednesday against one of the Minneapolis police officers involved in beating Jaleel Stallings after the St. Paul man fired at a SWAT team that was driving around firing 40mm marking rounds — or rubber bullets — at curfew violators in the days after George Floyd’s police murder. Justin Stetson, 34, was charged with third-degree assault. The post Former Minneapolis police officer charged with assaulting Jaleel Stallings appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
willmarradio.com
Charges expected to be filed by noon Wednesday in Mall of America murder
(Bloomington, MN) -- The Hennepin County Attorney's Office is expected to file charges by noon today (Wednesday) against the suspects in Friday night's deadly shooting at the Mall of America. Prosecutors were granted a charging extension Tuesday as they continue to review evidence in the killing of 19-year-old Johntae Hudson from St. Paul. Officers said the five suspects were jailed pending second-degree murder charges. Three of the suspects are age 17 and two are 18. Investigators believe one of the adults pulled the trigger and say they're still looking for one more suspect.
voiceofalexandria.com
The City in Minnesota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
fox9.com
Minneapolis man arrested for murder after suspicious death in Medina, Minn.
MEDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man has been booked into jail on suspicion of murder after a woman's death in Medina has been deemed suspicious. The 25-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a 911 call just after midnight to the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle, which appears to be a townhome complex off Clydesdale Trail, right next to the Medina Police Department.
Man arrested, charged, for allegedly threatening St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter
WOODBURY, Minn. — A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two counts of threats of violence after a text exchange with his ex-girlfriend led to the latter contacting the police on Dec. 27. Andrew Grzywinksi allegedly texted his ex-girlfriend a picture of an assault on a window...
fox9.com
Brooklyn Park police involved in 2 separate pursuits early Thursday
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Brooklyn Park Police reported terminating two separate car chases early Thursday morning. At 12:35 a.m., officers attempted to stop a suspected stolen vehicle in the 7600 block of Hampshire Avenue North. The driver refused to stop and began to flee southbound on Brooklyn Boulevard into Brooklyn Center.
fox9.com
After deadly shooting, what is Mall of America’s safety plan going forward?
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three times over the last year, shots rang out in the Mall of America, sending shoppers and staff members running for cover. FOX 9 checked in with shoppers and asked the mall about its safety plan going forward. Nordstrom is back open three days after...
willmarradio.com
Five suspects in Mall of America murder in court Tuesday
(Bloomington, MN) -- Five suspects in Friday night's fatal shooting at the Mall of America are expected to appear in court today (Tuesday) on second-degree murder charges. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says they believe the gunman is in custody but are looking for another possible suspect in the killing of 19-year-old Johntae Hudson. Three of the suspects are 17 years old and two are age 18. Hodges says no one is cooperating with the investigation.
fox9.com
Brooklyn Park Police: Man who fired at officer killed himself
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man who fired shots at a Brooklyn Park police officer died when he shot himself Wednesday night, authorities say. The incident began just before 9 p.m. Wednesday after a neighbor called 911 to report what sounded like a gunshot outside a home on the 8700 block of Maplebrook Parkway North, police said. The first officer to arrive came under fire from what appeared to be a shotgun, with the squad car getting struck by gunfire.
kfgo.com
Mall of America enhances security following deadly shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KFGO WCCO) – Mall of America officials say additional security measures have been put in place following last Friday’s deadly shooting inside the Nordstrom store. The enhanced security includes random bag checks at entrances, onsite Bloomington police officers, and an extensive system of cameras. The Mall...
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis delays clearing homeless encampment, fearing violent confrontation
(Minneapolis, MN) -- City officials are delaying efforts to clear a longstanding homeless encampment in northeast Minneapolis. A city spokeswoman says the site was supposed to be cleared yesterday, but there were concerns about a possible violent confrontation. The spokeswoman said the city is committed to "de-escalation." The city posted closure notices December 21st, saying residents needed to be out by yesterday. Camp residents say there are between 15 and 20 people living at the site.
fox9.com
Suspect arrested after breaking into Brooklyn Park home, stealing vehicle: police
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities say a suspect was arrested after burglarizing a home and leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle. The Brooklyn Park Police Department said Wednesday officers responded to the Huntington Place Apartments on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North at 11:48 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, on a report of a male who was breaking car windshields with a fire extinguisher.
Police: Officer fired upon during incident in Brooklyn Park
One person is dead after Brooklyn Park police responded to a domestic incident Wednesday night. Officers say someone shot at officers and hit a squad car.
