Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB
Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
Lebanon-Express
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa walks off field after Green Bay Packers defeat the Dolphins 26-20 in an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, December 25, 2022.
MIAMI — There was a time when the Miami Dolphins were one of the best teams in the NFL, leading the AFC East. Their leader was a coach of the year front-runner. Their quarterback was going great, and headed to a Pro Bowl season. Super Bowl dreams were wafting. Ah, those long-ago halcyon days, right? Nah this was a month ago. Oh how a spectacularly ill-timed four-game losing streak has turned ...
Dolphins Are Working Out Notable Quarterback On Thursday
Having lost Tua Tagovailoa to his second diagnosed concussion of the season, the Miami Dolphins are reportedly seeking organizational quarterback depth. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Dolphins will work out former Wisconsin and Notre Dame starter Jack Coan on Thursday. Coan tossed 18 touchdowns for the...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022
We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.
wearebuffalo.net
Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday
The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
NFL Owner Admits He 'Reluctantly' Gave Contract Extension
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay addressed his unexpected decision to fire head coach Frank Reich earlier this season. The Colts dismissed Reich months after extending him through 2026. Irsay further confounded onlookers by appointing ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach. During an interview with ESPN's Michelle Beisner-Buck...
NBC Sports
NFL Week 17 picks: Vikings-Packers, Bills-Bengals and more
There's plenty on the line in the NFL this week. With four division crowns, three Wild Card spots and the top seed in each conference left to be decided, every team still in the playoff race could use a win. Can the Bills solidify their hold on the AFC's first-round...
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa’s brother believes Dolphins quarterback will play again, at some point
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from team meetings Thursday, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports. Nobody knows when Tagovailoa will return, not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa spoke to Reynolds ahead of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday. “Everyone has their opinion,” Taulia Tagovailoa said....
Look: NFL World Reacts To Buffalo Bills Announcement
The city of Buffalo, New York has been hammered by a brutal blizzard that has sadly taken the lives of over two dozen people this week. So the Buffalo Bills have decided to lend a big helping hand. On Thursday, the Bills announced that the Buffalo Bills Foundation is teaming...
Bears finally say goodbye to Ted Phillips, and have a big-name replacement lined up
The Chicago Bears are set to say goodbye to President and CEO Ted Phillips, and they’re already prepared to replace him with Kevin Warren. The Chicago Bears are reportedly saying goodbye to Ted Phillips after 39 years. While saying goodbye is hardly ever easy, the Bears are making the transition much more seamless by lining Kevin Warren up as the top candidate to become the next President and CEO of the organization.
Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel confirms Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion, Teddy Bridgewater to start vs. Patriots
Mike McDaniel confirmed Wednesday that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion and will likely be out for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.
What if scenario: Miami Dolphins have to replace Tagovailoa in ’23
Monday’s news of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa entering the NFL concussion protocol for the second time this season brings a cloud of uncertainty over the franchise. The latest addition to Tagovailoa’s now well-documented injury history dating back to his college days at Alabama comes near the end of his third season.
Mike McDaniel shares Tua Tagovailoa concussion update
Tua Tagovailoa re-entered the NFL’s concussion protocol this week, and tests confirmed that the Miami Dolphins quarterback did, in fact, suffer another concussion. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that Teddy Bridgewater is in line to start Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. McDaniel said doctors determined that Tagovailoa sustained a... The post Mike McDaniel shares Tua Tagovailoa concussion update appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
Bills: Viral take on Josh Allen lacks relevant context
The Buffalo Bills are red-hot after securing their third consecutive AFC East championship. Now, the focus is on Cincinnati for a real shot at the number one seed in the AFC and to force the playoffs to run through Buffalo. At times, there have been issues with the team on...
NFL Fans Are Loving This Classy Move From The Buffalo Bills On Thursday
Western New York has been hammered by winter storms this week. A historic blizzard has tragically taken the lives of at least 39 Erie County, New York residents and led to a nearly week-long driving ban in the city of Buffalo. In response to the devastating situation, the Buffalo Bills ...
Doug Pederson Sends Clear Message About Playing Starters This Weekend
The playoff scenario for the Jacksonville Jaguars has been set in stone: If they beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 18, they will win the AFC South and reach the playoffs. So with an inconsequential Week 17 game against the Houston Texans this weekend, what is head coach Doug Pederson's plans for the starters?
Yardbarker
Bills DC Leslie Frazier linked to open head coaching job
Leslie Frazier’s first run as a head coach with the Minnesota Vikings was a forgettable one, but after six years as an assistant with the Buffalo Bills, he may have earned himself a second crack at a top job. According to a report from The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider, Frazier...
Colt McCoy clears concussion protocol, expected to start vs. Falcons
The Arizona Cardinals should have quarterback Colt McCoy back on the field leading the offense at quarterback this weekend when they face the Atlanta Falcons on the road. McCoy, who suffered a concussion in the second half of the team’s 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 15, missed their 19-16 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16.
Football World Reacts To NFL Christmas Day Ratings
It may be fair to say that the NFL has stolen Christmas from the NBA. After the ratings came out for Dec. 25's slate of holiday games, the NFL drew massive numbers, with the league's least-watched game nearly tripling the viewership of the NBA's most-watched game. The football world reacted...
FanSided
