HILLSDALE -- In Wednesday’s semifinal of the Pat Paterson Holiday Classic, the Jonesville boys basketball team held Hillsdale scoreless for the first six minutes, 40 seconds of the game, held the Hornets to two points in the third quarter and eight in all in the second half, and won 39-23. Hillsdale’s defense did keep the Comets in check for stretches, but Jonesville was able to generate enough scoring to build an early lead and not let it slip away.

JONESVILLE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO