wtvbam.com
Cardinal wrestlers go 0-4 at McCloughan Duals
PORTAGE, MI (WTVB) – It was a rough day on the mats for the Coldwater Cardinal wrestling team on Thursday, as they went 0-4 at the Mike McCloughan Classic Dual Tournament at Portage Central High School. Match results:. Otsego 54, Coldwater 22. Rockford 81, Coldwater 0. Caledonia 36, Coldwater...
wtvbam.com
Coldwater loses heartbreaker against Allendale at Cornerstone Tournament
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater lost its fifth consecutive game in heartbreaking fashion, dropping a 57-56 decision to Allendale in the Green Division consolation game at the Cornerstone High School Holiday Tournament. The Cardinals had a 13-8 lead after the first quarter, but the Falcons took a 26-24...
MLive.com
Jonesville boys come up big on defense to stop Hillsdale
HILLSDALE -- In Wednesday’s semifinal of the Pat Paterson Holiday Classic, the Jonesville boys basketball team held Hillsdale scoreless for the first six minutes, 40 seconds of the game, held the Hornets to two points in the third quarter and eight in all in the second half, and won 39-23. Hillsdale’s defense did keep the Comets in check for stretches, but Jonesville was able to generate enough scoring to build an early lead and not let it slip away.
Longtime Grand Ledge High School athletic trainer suddenly passes away
An email from Principal Steve Baker announced Heather Kleinman's passing.
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Robert “Bob” Lee Hoyt
Robert “Bob” Lee Hoyt, 53, of Quincy, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes at home Monday, December 26, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation, 1276 Tate Trail, Union City, with Pastor Marty Burdick officiating. Interment will follow at Newton Township Cemetery in Calhoun County.
A spring-like thaw with rain leads Michigan out of 2022 and into 2023
Temperatures will soar into the week ahead with some rain showers. Some areas might be more than 50 degrees warmer by the time we roll into the final days of 2022.
What’s up with I-69 construction?
The news on the project to reconstruct I-69 between Marshall and Charlotte is generally good. This project is close to 70 percent done
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Beverly Ann (Stetler) Olney
Beverly Ann (Stetler) Olney, 89, of Girard passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Drew’s Place of Coldwater. Funeral services honoring Ann’s life will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with Pastor Sean LaGuire officiating. Interment will follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery in Girard Township.
26 new restaurants that began serving the Kalamazoo area in 2022
KALAMAZOO, MI — After two years in which restaurant closings were nearly as common as restaurant openings in Kalamazoo County, the news was much better for entrepreneurs in 2022. The Kalamazoo Gazette/MLive only reported on two permanent closures this year for longtime restaurants in the county, Food Dance and...
Tragedy Causes Popular Lansing Eatery to Close Temporarily
Lansing's popular Fidler's on the Grand restaurant will be closed indefinitely while its owners recuperate from serious injuries sustained during a multi-vehicle pile-up in Ohio two days before Christmas. According to multiple sources, nearly four dozen vehicles were involved in a pile-up in eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike between...
Mid-Michigan family in hospital after Ohio crash
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mark and Lisa Taylor and their family, own a restaurant called Fidler’s on the Grand in Lansing. They are now in Ohio hospitals with injuries. The family was injured in the 46-vehicle crash that happened in Sandusky County, Ohio, and resulted in four deaths. Among those killed was 19-year-old Emma Smith […]
wtvbam.com
YEAR IN REVIEW: Renovated downtown Coldwater Four Corners Park rededicated
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The renovated Four Corners Parks was formally re-dedicated on September 17 during a short program which included a ribbing cutting. Coldwater City Manager Keith Baker said renovating the Four Corners Park had been discussed for over a decade. The last renovation took place in the...
wtvbam.com
Branch County November unemployment rate drops to 3.7%
LANSING, MI (WTVB) – Branch County’s unemployment rate in November dropped three-tenths of a percent to three-point-seven percent according to data released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. The report stated not seasonally adjusted jobless rates decreased in 13 of Michigan’s 17 labor market...
wtvbam.com
Sergeant Fred Pyles retires from CPD after 30 years of service
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A 30 year veteran of the Coldwater Police Department has retired. The Coldwater Police Department honored and thanked Sergeant Fred Pyles upon his retirement this week. Pyles served the people of the City of Coldwater since 1993. Pyles was promoted to Sergeant in 2017 when Jerry Vandenhout retired. Before that, Pyles had been in a supervisory role as a Corporal since 1996.
Battle Creek $5M Estate for Sale Complete with 5000 sq ft Bunker
Talk about taking "has it all" to a whole other level, this estate pretty much blows your mind when it comes to amenities. Located in Battle Creek, the home is currently listed for $4.9 million. What exactly does that kind of bankroll get you? Well, listen up, because it's pretty impressive, unique, and interesting at the same time.
Indiana man, 55, dies in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating after an Indiana man was killed in a Northern Michigan snowmobile crash. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to the crash, which occurred on Trail 6 near South 7 Road in Wexford County’s South Branch Township at 2:49 p.m. on Monday.
95.3 MNC
Three Michiana Companies named Best Places to Work in Manufacturing
Three companies in the Michiana region have been named in the Indiana Chamber’s first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing.. It’s the first list, with 14 companies being recognized. Locally, Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions in Granger, MCP USA Inc, in Portage, and Lippert in Elkhart each earned a...
UpNorthLive.com
Speed believed to be factor in fatal snowmobile crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Indiana man is dead after crashing his snowmobile in South Branch Township in Wexford County Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police identified the man as 55-year-old Greg Longbrake of Elkhart, Indiana, and said it happened on Trail 6 near South 7 Road. Troopers said they...
abc57.com
19-year-old hospitalized following two-vehicle crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of Robbins Lake Road and Teasdale Lake Street on Tuesday around 4:08 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Officials determined that a 44-year-old Jones, Michigan, resident was traveling north on Robbins Lake Road with...
Man busted for marijuana dealing against backdrop of legalization debate
As a summer poll shows more Americans smoke marijuana than cigarettes, its future, use and legalization in Indiana continues to be debated. FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne police had seen the gold Cadillac parked at the Economy Inn on West Coliseum on many occasions. It had an old, faded temporary tag from an […]
