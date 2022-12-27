ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

wtvbam.com

Cardinal wrestlers go 0-4 at McCloughan Duals

PORTAGE, MI (WTVB) – It was a rough day on the mats for the Coldwater Cardinal wrestling team on Thursday, as they went 0-4 at the Mike McCloughan Classic Dual Tournament at Portage Central High School. Match results:. Otsego 54, Coldwater 22. Rockford 81, Coldwater 0. Caledonia 36, Coldwater...
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Coldwater loses heartbreaker against Allendale at Cornerstone Tournament

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater lost its fifth consecutive game in heartbreaking fashion, dropping a 57-56 decision to Allendale in the Green Division consolation game at the Cornerstone High School Holiday Tournament. The Cardinals had a 13-8 lead after the first quarter, but the Falcons took a 26-24...
COLDWATER, MI
MLive.com

Jonesville boys come up big on defense to stop Hillsdale

HILLSDALE -- In Wednesday’s semifinal of the Pat Paterson Holiday Classic, the Jonesville boys basketball team held Hillsdale scoreless for the first six minutes, 40 seconds of the game, held the Hornets to two points in the third quarter and eight in all in the second half, and won 39-23. Hillsdale’s defense did keep the Comets in check for stretches, but Jonesville was able to generate enough scoring to build an early lead and not let it slip away.
JONESVILLE, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Robert “Bob” Lee Hoyt

Robert “Bob” Lee Hoyt, 53, of Quincy, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes at home Monday, December 26, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation, 1276 Tate Trail, Union City, with Pastor Marty Burdick officiating. Interment will follow at Newton Township Cemetery in Calhoun County.
QUINCY, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Beverly Ann (Stetler) Olney

Beverly Ann (Stetler) Olney, 89, of Girard passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Drew’s Place of Coldwater. Funeral services honoring Ann’s life will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with Pastor Sean LaGuire officiating. Interment will follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery in Girard Township.
GIRARD, OH
99.1 WFMK

Tragedy Causes Popular Lansing Eatery to Close Temporarily

Lansing's popular Fidler's on the Grand restaurant will be closed indefinitely while its owners recuperate from serious injuries sustained during a multi-vehicle pile-up in Ohio two days before Christmas. According to multiple sources, nearly four dozen vehicles were involved in a pile-up in eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike between...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Mid-Michigan family in hospital after Ohio crash

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mark and Lisa Taylor and their family, own a restaurant called Fidler’s on the Grand in Lansing. They are now in Ohio hospitals with injuries. The family was injured in the 46-vehicle crash that happened in Sandusky County, Ohio, and resulted in four deaths. Among those killed was 19-year-old Emma Smith […]
LANSING, MI
wtvbam.com

Branch County November unemployment rate drops to 3.7%

LANSING, MI (WTVB) – Branch County’s unemployment rate in November dropped three-tenths of a percent to three-point-seven percent according to data released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. The report stated not seasonally adjusted jobless rates decreased in 13 of Michigan’s 17 labor market...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

Sergeant Fred Pyles retires from CPD after 30 years of service

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A 30 year veteran of the Coldwater Police Department has retired. The Coldwater Police Department honored and thanked Sergeant Fred Pyles upon his retirement this week. Pyles served the people of the City of Coldwater since 1993. Pyles was promoted to Sergeant in 2017 when Jerry Vandenhout retired. Before that, Pyles had been in a supervisory role as a Corporal since 1996.
COLDWATER, MI
95.3 MNC

Three Michiana Companies named Best Places to Work in Manufacturing

Three companies in the Michiana region have been named in the Indiana Chamber’s first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing.. It’s the first list, with 14 companies being recognized. Locally, Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions in Granger, MCP USA Inc, in Portage, and Lippert in Elkhart each earned a...
GRANGER, IN
UpNorthLive.com

Speed believed to be factor in fatal snowmobile crash

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Indiana man is dead after crashing his snowmobile in South Branch Township in Wexford County Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police identified the man as 55-year-old Greg Longbrake of Elkhart, Indiana, and said it happened on Trail 6 near South 7 Road. Troopers said they...
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

19-year-old hospitalized following two-vehicle crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of Robbins Lake Road and Teasdale Lake Street on Tuesday around 4:08 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Officials determined that a 44-year-old Jones, Michigan, resident was traveling north on Robbins Lake Road with...
CONSTANTINE, MI

