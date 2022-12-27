Read full article on original website
Crypto’s recovery requires more aggressive solutions to fraud
It’s hardly an exaggeration to say that our industry is facing tough times. We’ve been in the midst of a “crypto winter” for some time now, with the prices of mainstays, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), tumbling. Likewise, monthly nonfungible token (NFT) trading volumes have fallen more than 90% since their multibillion dollar peak back in January of this year. Of course, these declines have only been exacerbated by the numerous black swan events rocking the crypto world, such as the FTX and Three Arrows Capital meltdowns. Taken together, it shouldn’t be a surprise that crypto is facing a trust deficit.
The 10 largest crypto hacks and exploits in 2022 saw $2.1B stolen
It's been a turbulent year for the cryptocurrency industry — market prices have taken a huge dip, crypto giants have collapsed and billions have been stolen in crypto exploits and hacks. It was not even halfway through October when Chainalysis declared 2022 to be the “biggest year ever for...
MicroStrategy adds to Bitcoin stake despite steep loss
In a new filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, software analytics firm MicroStrategy said that it acquired 2,395 Bitcoin (BTC) at an average price of $17,181 for a total of $42.8 million during the period Nov. 1 and Dec. 21. Subsequently, the company sold 704 BTC at $16,776 per coin for a total of $11.8 million on Dec. 22. On Dec. 24, MicroStrategy acquired approximately 810 BTC for $13.6 million in cash, at an average price of $16,845 per coin.
China’s first national NFT marketplace to launch next week: Report
According to a report published by local news outlet Sina News on Dec 28, China will launch its first regulated platform for nonfungible token (NFT) trading on Jan. 1, 2023. The entity, which acts as a secondary market for the exchange of NFTs, was created by the state-owned Chinese Technology Exchange, the state-owned Art Exhibitions China, and Huban Digital Copyrights Ltd, a private corporate entity.
‘Make sure Ethereum wins’ — Steve Newcomb reveals zkSync’s prime directive
Steve Newcomb is a Silicon Valley veteran with a long list of achievements. He built software for trading energy in the 90s, was a pioneer in adding email to phones, and helped create the back end of the Bing search engine under Peter Thiel’s mentorship. Today, he heads up development for Berlin-based Matter Labs, which is building scaling solutions for Ethereum.
Donald Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland and St Maarten during his presidency, and in his first year in the White House paid more foreign tax than US, his returns have shown.In 2017, Trump’s foreign financial interests were still apparently quite strong; he paid more than $1m in tax to other countries that year. But at the same time, his domestic efforts to shield himself from taxes were in full swing too, and he paid less than $1,000 for the year in federal income taxes.However, his personal finances started to look a lot less like...
Robinhood shares claimed by BlockFi and FTX may move to a neutral broker
The highly disputed Robinhood shares claimed by both BlockFi and FTX might be transferred to a neutral broker or an escrow account while the courts determine the rightful owner. Digital asset lender BlockFi recently sued former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to claim the shares that were supposedly pledged as collateral...
FTX founder reportedly cashes out $684K after being released on bail
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is reportedly cashing out large amounts of cryptocurrency soon after being released on bail, on-chain data suggests. SBF has cashed out $684,000 in crypto to an exchange in Seychelles while being under house arrest, according to the on-chain investigation by DeFi educator BowTiedIguana. Decentralized finance (DeFi)...
Crypto Biz: Did Michael Saylor buy the Bitcoin bottom for once?
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy is showing no signs of backing down on its Bitcoin gambit. Right around the time that Sam Bankman-Fried was being exposed as a fraud, MicroStrategy was scooping up more Bitcoin (BTC) — this time, the firm bought as close to the bottom as it’s ever gotten. While Bitcoin can always go lower, seeing a MicroStrategy buy around $17K is refreshing. Interestingly, MicroStrategy also sold some BTC earlier this month — but not for the reason you think (more on that below.)
Two crypto-related ETFs were the worst-performing in Australia for 2022
Cryptocurrency-related exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have taken the two top spots for the worst-performing ETFs in Australia for the year, with the same story playing out in the United States. BetaShares Crypto Innovators ETF (CRYP) and Cosmos Global Digital Miners Access ETF (DIGA) have provided investors Down Under with respective negative...
Crypto Stories: How Bitcoin helped a couple start a family
Bitcoin (BTC) gains helped “Noodle,” a London-based Bitcoiner, to afford in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments for his family. Noodle’s story comes to life in the latest edition of Cointelegraph’s Crypto Stories. IVF treatments can be expensive, with success rates ranging from 4% to 38%, depending on...
Blockchain analytics unable to prevent FTX-level illicit schemes
Data transparency has been a focal point for the cryptocurrency industry, but the FTX fiasco has shown that centralized exchanges (CEXs) are not transparent enough. So far, crypto analytics firms are apparently not capable of tracking transactions to help prevent collapses like that of FTX. All Bitcoin (BTC) transactions are...
MicroStrategy to offer Bitcoin Lightning solutions in 2023
MicroStrategy executive chairman Michael Saylor has shared his firm’s plans to release Bitcoin Lightning Network-powered software and solutions in 2023. In a Twitter Spaces event on Dec. 28, Saylor shared that the company is exploring software and solutions that utilize the Lightning Network, such as solutions that “support” enterprise marketing as well as a cybersecurity solution aimed at corporate websites.
Midas Investments closes down amid $63M DeFi portfolio deficit
Custodial investment platform Midas will close down operations because of a $63.3 million deficit in its decentralized finance (DeFi) portfolio. In an announcement, Midas founder and CEO Iakov Levin, also known as “Trevor,” wrote that the move is partly because the fund’s DeFi portfolio lost $50 million, which is 20% of its $250 million assets under management (AUM).
Scammers impersonate US State Department, claiming to help affected FTX users
With the FTX collapse leaving many users yearning for the return of lost funds, scammers are using the opportunity to take advantage of already injured victims by posing as government officials. In a press release, the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) warned crypto investors that fake applications and websites...
FTX’s Liquid exchange hopes to return customer assets next year
The FTX-owned Japanese crypto exchange Liquid has announced plans to begin the process of returning customer assets in 2023. According to the Dec. 29 statement on its blog, the exchange is preparing to return assets entrusted by both customers from FTX Japan and Liquid Japan, and is working on a report that would further outline the details in January.
Mike Novogratz calls Helios a ‘transformative acquisition’ for Galaxy
Galaxy Digital Holdings CEO Mike Novogratz has called the Helios mining deal a “transformative acquisition” for the firm as it works to increase its exposure to the Bitcoin mining sector. The crypto investment firm’s $65 million acquisition of Argo Blockchain’s flagship mining facility was announced on Dec. 28...
The Agenda podcast explores how DAOs can strengthen workers’ rights
Collective action, labor struggle and protest go hand in hand, and it’s no secret that unionizing and organizing to fight for workers’ rights is a tedious task. But is there a way to simplify and boost the efficiency of the process?. On this week’s episode of the newly...
What is Swan Bitcoin and how does it work?
When someone wants to buy Bitcoin (BTC), they usually take the route of a cryptocurrency exchange. Newbies may buy BTC on just any exchange they come across, while those with some sort of experience may opt for a reputable one. The exercise though bears little fruit as most exchanges function almost identically as centralized entities, often working as custodians of the crypto assets of the buyers.
Argo Blockchain sells top mining facility to Galaxy Digital for $65M
Cryptocurrency mining firm Argo Blockchain has taken a difficult decision to sell its flagship mining facility Helios in order to survive the ongoing bear market. Argo Blockchain CEO Peter Wall officially announced on Dec. 28 a deal with Mike Novogratz’s crypto investment firm Galaxy Digital to sell the Helios facility for $65 million. Argo has already been cashing its mined Bitcoin (BTC) to reduce the loan to Galaxy.
