Read full article on original website
Related
People are getting sick with mystery illnesses and testing negative for COVID, RSV, and flu. Here's why.
There are plenty of viral illnesses floating around this holiday season. Experts stress testing is key because it can lead to swift treatment.
Norovirus symptoms to look out for amid warning over surging cases of vomiting bug
The norovirus appears to be on the rise once again, placing further pressure on an NHS already creaking under the pressure from nurses strikes, flu cases and the panic over Strep A this winter.Fresh cases of the disease, nasty but short-lived, resulted in the closure of 457 hospital beds to halt the spread of the disease between 5 and 11 December, according to NHS data, up from 375 the previous week.There are six key symptoms of norovirus to look out for, according to Professor Saheer Gharbia, gastrointestinal pathogens and food safety directorate at UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).What are the...
CDC says respiratory viruses may continue to spread for weeks, ‘possibly even months': report
Respiratory viruses are continuing to infect Americans across the U.S., causing an influx of patients in hospitals and forcing officials to put emergency orders in place.
44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory illness
Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening flu season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 31 U.S. jurisdictions, which include territories and Washington, D.C., had “very high” levels of respiratory illness and 16 jurisdictions had “high” levels last week. Only 19 jurisdictions had very high levels and 17 jurisdictions had high levels the week before.
More deaths among vaccinated Americans not a reason to avoid vaccines, experts say
A recent Washington Post headline about vaccinated Americans comprising the majority of COVID-19 deaths has been shared widely on social media to suggest that getting vaccinated is worthless. “Vaccinated people now make up a majority of covid deaths,” read the headline of the Nov. 23 article. It has since been...
How to tell if it’s COVID, flu or RSV: symptoms to watch for
There’s a trio of viruses spreading in the U.S. — COVID-19, the flu and RSV — and some in the medical world are calling it a “tripledemic.”. If you’re feeling sick, it can be tough to differentiate among COVID-19, the flu and RSV because they share similar symptoms and can also look like the common cold.
WebMD
Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States
Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
Face masks come back to forefront amid triple threat of Covid-19, flu, RSV
Months after most mask requirements have come to an end and many people have stopped wearing them, some of the nation's leading health experts are encouraging people to put their face masks back on -- but this time, it's not just because of Covid-19.
COVID isn’t just infecting you—it could be reactivating viruses that have been dormant in your body for years
COVID can cause reservoirs of some viruses you’ve previously battled to reactivate, potentially leading to symptoms of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome—a condition that resembles long COVID, a recent study found. You had COVID a few months ago and recovered—but things still aren’t quite right. When you stand...
Sioux City Journal
Is it COVID, the flu, RSV or just a cold? Here's what your symptoms could mean
There's a trio of viruses spreading in the U.S. — COVID-19, the flu and RSV — and some in the medical world are calling it a "tripledemic." Public health officials have seen "elevated" levels of all three viruses circulating in the U.S. ahead of the holidays, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky warned.
CDC warns of increase in dangerous strep A infections in kids
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into a possible increase in invasive group A strep bacterial infections among children in the United States.
natureworldnews.com
Monkeys Vaccinated With Experimental COVID Vaccine Shows Promising Results Againt Lung Diseases
A new follow-up study discovered that the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant, a substance that boosts immune responses, continue to protect rhesus macaques against lung disease one year after they were vaccinated as infants. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine offers long-term protection. In 2021, a...
Flu starting to wane in US after brutal start to season
NEW YORK (AP) — Flu is decreasing in many parts of the U.S. after an alarmingly early and strong start to the season. The number of flu hospital admissions fell for the second week in a row, according to a national surveillance system run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And the percentage of doctor’s office visits due to fever and other flu-like symptoms has dropped for three weeks in a row.
MedicalXpress
National study confirms breakthrough COVID cases are less severe than COVID in unvaccinated adults
Individuals who, despite having been vaccinated against COVID-19, develop the disease and are hospitalized are less likely to go to an intensive care unit (ICU), more likely to have a shorter hospital stay, and less likely to die in the hospital than individuals hospitalized for COVID who were never vaccinated, according to a national study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's VISION Network.
CNBC
CDC encourages people to wear masks to help prevent spread of Covid, flu and RSV over the holidays
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said wearing a mask is an everyday precaution that people can take to reduce their chances of catching or spreading a respiratory virus. Flu and respiratory syncytial virus are circulating at high levels at the same time Covid is picking up, straining hospital emergency departments.
Will viral infections surge after the holidays?
Public health experts are warning that a surge in respiratory illness is likely, with more cases of influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
COVID-19 and flu cases both rising, despite claims online
CLAIM: In a normal year, there is a lot of flu but no COVID-19, while during the pandemic, there has been a lot of COVID-19 and no flu. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. While flu cases plummeted as COVID-19 cases soared early in the pandemic, coronavirus and flu cases are both on the rise globally, according to the World Health Organization. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports thousands of hospitalizations and deaths from the flu and a significant rise in COVID cases and deaths through the fall and early winter. The flu and the coronavirus are distinct viruses, contrary to claims that they are the same.
AOL Corp
Her 12-year-old almost died of the flu. Now this mom is advocating for the yearly flu vaccine
For days, Madi Allen, then 12, had a fever and a cough that continued to worsen. Mom Shelle Allen thought Madi was worn down from a busy winter and had a bad cold. Madi progressively became sicker and needed help showering and that’s Allen noticed Madi’s lips were blue as she struggled to breathe.
Health experts expect spike in COVID, flu, and RSV following holidays
Health experts have been warning of a tripledemic of COVID-19, the flu, and RSV since the fall and expect cases to ramp up even further after holiday gatherings.
Comments / 0