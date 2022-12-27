Manatees moving to warmer local waters near Manatee Park

Lee County officials say many manatees have been observed in the lagoon, canal, and Orange River through December 28, 2022.

Manatee Park is a seasonal location for viewing non-captive Florida manatees in Lee County.

Manatees visit the park in search of warm water during the cooler days in winter when the temperature in the Gulf of Mexico is below 68° F.

The warm water in the Manatee Park canal comes from the Florida Power and Light Power Plant across the street and is created as a byproduct of cooling off their equipment.