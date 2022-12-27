Read full article on original website
restonnow.com
New transit dashboard shows Fairfax Connector’s big 2022 rider rebound
A new dashboard looking at transit around the region illustrates Fairfax Connector’s slow climb back to pre-pandemic ridership levels. The Northern Virginia Transportation Commission recently released an interactive website that lets users break down ridership at various local transit services and compare and contrast those figures. For Fairfax Connector,...
mocoshow.com
Exclusive Look At Construction of Twinbrook Quarter, Including the Future Rockville Wegmans (Video)
Work continues on Phase One of Twinbrook Quarter, the upcoming development located on the southwest corner of the property at Rockville Pike and Halpine Road. It includes residential, office and commercial space, and will include Montgomery County’s second Wegmans (video of construction from this week available below). Mid November...
Inside Nova
Data center developer buys 102 acres along I-66 for $270M
A Tokyo-based data center developer has purchased 102 acres in Prince William County. NTT Global Data Centers VA 10 LLC bought the property along Interstate 66 for $270 million in June. The land, bounded by I-66, U.S. 29, state Route 55 and Catharpin Road, was approved in December 2021 for...
NBC Washington
Federal Agency Finds Fairfax County Fire Dept. Retaliated Against Ex-Battalion Chief
A federal agency has found the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department retaliated against a former battalion chief who complained that sexual harassment and discrimination against women was prevalent in the department. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said in a letter this month it supports Kathleen Stanley’s 2018 claim...
Fairfax Times
Fairfax City Council approves special use permit
Fairfax nonprofit homeless services provider The Lamb Center and leading nonprofit affordable housing developer Wesley Housing announced that the Fairfax City Council unanimously approved the Special Use Permit for the 54-unit Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) community on Dec. 12. The Special Use Permit will enable the redevelopment of the Hy-Way...
NBC Washington
A Science Project Designed by High School Students in Fairfax County is Now in Outer Space
It's a big day for students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County, Virginia: A science project they designed is now in outer space. A satellite built by the young scholars launched from the International Space Station early Thursday morning. The students there are familiar...
shoredailynews.com
Governor Youngkin announces $875 K in Farmland Preservation Grants
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the fiscal year 2023 Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund grant recipients. Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. The five localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs. PDR programs empower localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands and provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
restonnow.com
Here are FFXnow’s top 10 most-read stories of 2022
New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, closing out an exciting first year for FFXnow. Since officially launching on Feb. 22, the new home of Tysons Reporter and Reston Now has pushed to bring the local news reporting from those sites to other corners of Fairfax County, from Chantilly to Huntington, while maintaining their focus on the Tysons and Reston areas.
fox5dc.com
Popular Alexandria post office may close soon
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A busy post office branch at Mt. Vernon Plaza in Alexandria may be closing soon, according to a court filing last week. Neighbors say they’re concerned. "It’s sad to see that happen," said David Winkler, a customer, as he was walking into the facility surrounded by a shopping center with several well-known big box stores for customers like him and Suzanne McDonnell.
Inside Nova
Citizens for Fauquier County files lawsuit against Warrenton over Amazon-related records request
Environmental nonprofit Citizens for Fauquier County filed its lawsuit with the Fauquier Circuit Court last week, accusing the town of Warrenton of violating the Virginia Freedom of Information Act by illegally withholding thousands of “documents and communications” written and received by town officials relating to the proposed Amazon data center development behind the Country Chevrolet.
theburn.com
Leesburg hobby shop will shut its doors Saturday
Sad news on the local retail scene as the Leesburg Hobbies & Collectibles shop has announced that they will close their doors for good on Saturday. This after 21 years doing business in downtown Leesburg. The store on West Market Street announced back in November that it was closing, but...
USPS Offers $50K Reward After Maryland Letter Carrier Is Robbed In Downtown Silver Spring
A lucrative reward has been offered in Maryland for information that leads to the apprehension of a suspect who targeted a United States Postal Service letter carrier in downtown Silver Spring. Up to $50,000 is up for grabs for tipsters that help identify and locate a man wanted for robbing...
Inside Nova
Two-way tolling on I-95 picks up steam
Momentum is picking up in certain corners for expanding the tolled express lanes on Interstate 95 to allow for all-day, bidirectional access. But some in Richmond and around the region are saying “not so fast” and calling the idea undercooked or even wrong-headed at present. The most recent...
theburn.com
Burst water pipe delays opening at new Purcellville restaurant
The best laid plans of mice and men… that’s probably what the folks at The Local Cut are thinking after a pipe froze and burst right above the new restaurant’s bar. The anticipated opening of the Purcellville establishment has now been slightly delayed. “As much as we...
Residents of Virginia city to receive $500 every month for two years
A relatively small number of residents in Alexandria, Virginia, have been selected for a program that will give them $500 every month over the course of two years.
fox5dc.com
'We really want the ferry open:' Hundreds protest over White's Ferry continued closure
WASHINGTON - White’s Ferry, which carries passengers and cars across the Potomac between Maryland and Virginia, has been shut down for two years now. On Thursday, locals gathered to send a message to politicians that it is hurting the community. "We really want the ferry open," said Poolesville resident...
restonnow.com
Fees on Dulles Toll Road officially increase on Jan. 1
There are only a few days left before fee increases go into effect on the Dulles Toll Road. Beginning Jan. 1, at the main line plaza, tolls will rise from $3.25 to $4 for two-axle vehicles, $6.50 to $8 for three-axle vehicles, $7.75 to $9.25 for four-axle vehicles, and $9 to $10.50 for five-axle vehicles.
Fire in former church turned home in Loudoun County
HILLSBORO, Va. (DC News Now) — After a fire in a fomer church in Hillsboro on Tuesday morning, two people were evaluated for injuries and the building’s roof sustained damage. Firefighters from Loudoun Heights, Purcellville, Round Hill, Hamilton, Leesburg and Lovettsville responded to the fire in the 36900 block of Charlestown Pike just after 9:30 […]
restonnow.com
Name change proposal for Lake Audubon floated to community
Lake Audubon — a man-made lake in Reston — may soon chart new waters with a new name. Reston Association’s Board of Directors has begun preliminary conversations to consider launching a community dialogue on potentially renaming the lake, which is named after 19th century artist and known enslaver John James Audubon.
sungazette.news
VDOT efforts in McLean draw community criticism, blowback
Some McLean residents have been horrified in recent weeks by tree cutting near Live Oak Drive in advance of building a new interchange for the 495 NEXT Project and say the result will resemble the jumble of flyovers at Springfield’s “Mixing Bowl.”. Opponents blasted what they said has...
