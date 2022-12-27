Read full article on original website
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health ConcernsMatt LillywhiteGlastonbury, CT
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
New Britain Herald
Berlin's Top 5 storylines for 2022
BERLIN – The Town of Berlin did a lot of celebrating this year, as new developments and projects continued to pour in despite the lingering effects of the pandemic. Here are the top 5 storylines from 2022 in Berlin. ‘ItsAllInBerlin’ launches. On July 1 the town officially launched...
New Britain Herald
Business is booming: Surge of economic growth happening in Berlin
BERLIN – Business is booming in Berlin. Countless grand openings, ribbon-cutting ceremonies and groundbreakings have taken place in town since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic. A Feb. 2021 article in the Herald counted 20 of these events since Jan. 2020. There will have been 70 more by the end of 2022.
connecticuthistory.org
Birth of the Brass Valley
The brass industry in Waterbury began in the mid-18th century and provided an alternative for people struggling to make a living off the rocky, exhausted soil. In 1802, Southington brothers Abel and Levi Porter moved to Waterbury and joined pewter button makers Henry, Silas, and Samuel Grilley to form Abel Porter and Company, the first rolling brass mill in the US. Brass ingots from old copper kettles and stills were alloyed with zinc and sent to iron mills in Litchfield for rolling into sheets and then returned to Waterbury to be finished by horse-powered steel rollers. The Porter brothers were likely the first in the US to make brass using this direct fusion of zinc and copper.
zip06.com
A German Cottage Bread Bakery
One of my neighbors, Anna, recently pointed me in the direction of a bread bakery I did not know about. BROTworkshop, 182 Reservoir Road, Killingworth, is an artisan home bakery specializing in traditional European sourdough cultures “mixed with new ideas.” A Connecticut licensed cottage food operation, BROT bakes breads to order in their home kitchen. They also offer classes, and they look pretty popular, because the classes are booked through the end of February. There are a few seats available in the March class. Find out more at brotworkshop.com.
New Britain Herald
Berlin announces winners of Holiday House Decorating Contest
BERLIN – Town residents have a knack for creativity and are full of holiday spirit. Berlin Parks and Recreation Department recently announced the winners of its annual Holiday House Decorating Contest, after the “elves” toured the town to check out this year’s entries. A total of...
New Britain Herald
Historic Berkowitz Building project in New Britain is finally completed
NEW BRITAIN – The completion of the historic Berkowitz Building project is finally here. “The city is breathing a sigh of relief because for the last 30 years this building has been a bone of contention, it has always been on our blight list, always asked about by everybody in town, so we’re really excited and proud we’re going to see a piece of New Britain history come back to life,” Mayor Erin Stewart said. “It took a very long time to get the pieces of the puzzle together and we were very worried this project wasn’t going to see it through, wasn’t going to happen, but I have to give Capital Restoration and Douglas (Bromfield) a lot of credit, he remained committed.”
New year, new eats! 14 new restaurants coming to Connecticut in 2023
(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you. While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new […]
caribbeanlife.com
‘Jamaica Day’ declared in Connecticut for inaugural non-stop flight
Dec.15, 2022 was declared “Jamaica Day” by Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, via a proclamation, as part of the celebration of an inaugural non-stop flight from Bradley International Airport in Connecticut to Montego Bay in Jamaica. The service started on Thursday, Dec.15, fulfilling ongoing efforts to establish a nonstop...
Bobcat kills 25 ducks at a Marlborough farm
MARLBOROUGH, Conn. — The owners of The Farm at Carter Hill woke up on what they thought was a regular morning to feed their ducks. As they approached the duck pen there was nothing but silence. The husband, Mitch Iichatz stopped his wife, Hazel Iichatz, from going any further....
Century-old New Britain building comes back to life
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a labor of love seven years in the making. Originally built in 1915, the Berkowitz is a 25,000-square-foot building that had sat vacant in New Britain for two decades. But now, after a $4.5 million makeover, it is fully restored. It wasn’t the easiest undertaking, according to developer Douglas […]
Eversource, United Illuminating rate hikes start Jan. 1
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Energy rates will hike for most Connecticut homes in two days. The rate hikes for Eversource and United Illuminating hit customers right as the coldest months of the year settle in. It’s estimated that most customers will see an increase of $80 a month, but businesses are set to see an […]
Exclusive Photos, Videos of Horror Movie ‘Candlewood’ Filmed in Western Connecticut
In August 2022 a horror movie began filming in western Connecticut called "Candlewood." Now filming has wrapped and we have a chance to recap all that we've learned and seen. Below you'll see pictures from the set of the movie. We talked to the filmmakers again on Tuesday (11/1/22) and...
Ralph Nader announces new local newspaper in Connecticut
WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH)- Just as other newspapers have abandoned local coverage, longtime consumer advocate and Winsted native Ralph Nader has plans for a new weekly newspaper that will serve Winsted and nearby Farmington Valley communities. “It’s what used to be your local weekly newspaper-plus a little more,” said Andy Thibault, a veteran journalist who will […]
New London Police Dept. launches program that allows mobile 911 callers to video chat emergency dispatchers
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – The New London Police Department (NLPD) announced on Monday the launch of a new program that will allow mobile 911 callers to video chat with the city’s emergency dispatch center. The software called Prepared Live will allow the dispatch center to live stream and receive real-time multimedia as well as […]
Eyewitness News
Shoppers flood Conn. Malls after Christmas weekend
West Hartford, Conn. (WFSB) - The day after Christmas is a big day for Connecticut residents to hit the malls. For many, post-Christmas shopping is a tradition. Shopping after the holiday an provide some of the best bargains of the season. This was certainly the case for shoppers at the...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut is a special time, with the state transforming into a snowy wonderland. But among all the snow-covered towns and villages, there is one place that stands out as the snowiest of them all. With its frosty winds and seemingly endless blankets of fresh powder, this town is a winter lover’s paradise. From its small-town charm to its picturesque landscapes, this is a town that truly embraces the magic of winter. Let’s explore this frozen place and discover all it has to offer!
fsrmagazine.com
All-Day Brunch Spot The Place 2 Be Opens Fifth Location
Named one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City, Connecticut’s all-day brunch restaurant, The Place 2 Be, has opened its fifth location at 338 Elm Street in the space that formerly housed Box 63 in New Haven. “Growing The Place...
DCSPCA Adopted Pup Shines On Cover of CT Dog Magazine
A dog that was once living in one Hudson Valley animal shelter is now a rising star across the border in Connecticut, featured on the front cover of Connecticut Dog Magazine. Charlie, formerly known as Tank when he was a young pup at the Dutchess County SPCA in Hyde Park, is thriving with his family in New Milford CT and enjoying his time in the spotlight.
zip06.com
A New Gathering Place
I recently read an article in the New Haven Register by Mark Zaretsky about The Q River Grill, 3-5 Clifton Street, New Haven. It’s not only drawing customers from the Fair Haven neighborhood, where it’s located, it’s also pulling people in from across New Haven and also the ‘burbs from as far away as Branford. Wings, grilled pizzas, bugers, salads, and drinks are on the menu at the Q River, which has a family feel and has turned into something of a gathering place. One of the owners claims their wings are the best in Connecticut, and I, for one, am looking forward to trying them.
wiltonbulletin.com
Column: A decade of memorable eating in and around Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Four hundred and eight weeks ago, I started writing the Not Bread Alone column. Chris Bosak, business editor at The Norwalk Hour, took a chance on a recently retired restaurant guy to write a weekly column on restaurants, food and wine. He was pretty brave. It was my first writing gig.
