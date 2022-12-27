Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Berlin's Top 5 storylines for 2022
BERLIN – The Town of Berlin did a lot of celebrating this year, as new developments and projects continued to pour in despite the lingering effects of the pandemic. Here are the top 5 storylines from 2022 in Berlin. ‘ItsAllInBerlin’ launches. On July 1 the town officially launched...
New Britain Herald
Historic Berkowitz Building project in New Britain is finally completed
NEW BRITAIN – The completion of the historic Berkowitz Building project is finally here. “The city is breathing a sigh of relief because for the last 30 years this building has been a bone of contention, it has always been on our blight list, always asked about by everybody in town, so we’re really excited and proud we’re going to see a piece of New Britain history come back to life,” Mayor Erin Stewart said. “It took a very long time to get the pieces of the puzzle together and we were very worried this project wasn’t going to see it through, wasn’t going to happen, but I have to give Capital Restoration and Douglas (Bromfield) a lot of credit, he remained committed.”
New Britain Herald
Business is booming: Surge of economic growth happening in Berlin
BERLIN – Business is booming in Berlin. Countless grand openings, ribbon-cutting ceremonies and groundbreakings have taken place in town since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic. A Feb. 2021 article in the Herald counted 20 of these events since Jan. 2020. There will have been 70 more by the end of 2022.
New Britain Herald
New Britain Local Prevention Council wins Coalition of the Year award
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Local Prevention Council, a part of the city’s NB Recovers initiative, has won the 2022 Coalition of the Year award. “The New Britain Local Prevention Council is a critical component to our NB Recovers initiative that has really become a leader in the field of youth prevention,” Mayor Erin Stewart said. “The city highly values the positive impact this council has had on our young people and we know that the space we have provided them right in City Hall will help them continue their efforts to keep their peers safe and healthy.”
New Britain Herald
Area's top 10 breaking news stories from 2022
Here are the top 10 breaking news stories from the area in 2022:. The city of Bristol changed forever on Oct. 12, when two local police officers responded to what they believed was a routine domestic call, only to never return home to their families at the hands of someone police say committed a senseless act of violence and hate. Lt. Dustin DeMonte – a husband and father of two, with a third child on the way – and Sgt. Alex Hamzy – who had recently been married – made the ultimate sacrifice for the city they vowed to protect and serve when they each took an oath to become police officers.
New Britain Herald
Helen Frances Rose (Brown) Murratti-Pion
Helen Frances Rose (Brown) Murratti-Pion, 73, of New Britain, wife of Henry Pion, passed away Monday (Dec. 26) at Hartford Hospital. She was predeceased by her first husband, Edward T. Murratti Jr. Born in New Haven, she lived in New Britain since 1977. She was a graduate of Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven. Helen was a school secretary at New Britain High School and Pulaski Middle School until her retirement in 2020. Helen was vice president of Union 1186 in the New Britain School District; oversaw the student council at Pulaski Middle School; was a volunteer for the Race For The Cure in New Britain, and formerly active in the Vance School PTO.
newbritainindependent.com
Happening in New Britain Dec 26th to Jan 1st
New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, December 26, 2022 to Sunday, January 1, 2023, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to visit this web page. NBHS home games are shown on the CIAC website at a date prior to the publication of this article. Efforts are made to keep the weekly events articles up-to-date, but, with changes that may occur because of rescheduling, weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
Century-old New Britain building comes back to life
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a labor of love seven years in the making. Originally built in 1915, the Berkowitz is a 25,000-square-foot building that had sat vacant in New Britain for two decades. But now, after a $4.5 million makeover, it is fully restored. It wasn’t the easiest undertaking, according to developer Douglas […]
connecticuthistory.org
Birth of the Brass Valley
The brass industry in Waterbury began in the mid-18th century and provided an alternative for people struggling to make a living off the rocky, exhausted soil. In 1802, Southington brothers Abel and Levi Porter moved to Waterbury and joined pewter button makers Henry, Silas, and Samuel Grilley to form Abel Porter and Company, the first rolling brass mill in the US. Brass ingots from old copper kettles and stills were alloyed with zinc and sent to iron mills in Litchfield for rolling into sheets and then returned to Waterbury to be finished by horse-powered steel rollers. The Porter brothers were likely the first in the US to make brass using this direct fusion of zinc and copper.
Former fire marshal recalled as ‘gentle giant’
MANCHESTER — Friends and cohorts of Rudolph “Rudy” Kissmann, former fire marshal and local politician, remember him as a witty, “gentle giant” who loved his family and cared for the town of Manchester. Kissmann, who died on Dec. 21 at age 80, is survived by...
Bristol, Hartford police hiring dozens of officers
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police departments across Connecticut have been perpetually hiring officers to make up for the wave of those exiting the profession, but one department is making an especially strong push to bring new faces to the force. “I mean, honestly, we could use about 50 officers,” said Sgt. Steve Austin with the […]
NBC Connecticut
911 Callers in New London Can Now Share Live Video with Dispatchers
People who call 911 in New London will now have the option to share live video with dispatchers. The city's police department recently started using a new software platform in their dispatch center which allows callers to livestream video from their cellphones. “This gives us the ability to see what...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut is a special time, with the state transforming into a snowy wonderland. But among all the snow-covered towns and villages, there is one place that stands out as the snowiest of them all. With its frosty winds and seemingly endless blankets of fresh powder, this town is a winter lover’s paradise. From its small-town charm to its picturesque landscapes, this is a town that truly embraces the magic of winter. Let’s explore this frozen place and discover all it has to offer!
Ralph Nader announces new local newspaper in Connecticut
WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH)- Just as other newspapers have abandoned local coverage, longtime consumer advocate and Winsted native Ralph Nader has plans for a new weekly newspaper that will serve Winsted and nearby Farmington Valley communities. “It’s what used to be your local weekly newspaper-plus a little more,” said Andy Thibault, a veteran journalist who will […]
darientimes.com
Two Hartford-area women defrauded food assistance program, state officials say
HARTFORD — Two Connecticut women independently stole a combined $8,458 from a federal food assistance program financed by the state Department of Social Services, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. Christina Burgos, 36, of Hartford, and Emily Guzman, 29, of Bloomfield, were arrested Wednesday and charged with...
Officials: Bobcat attacks man in town east of Hartford
The incident happened on Friday in Colombia, Connecticut on Hunt Road while the man was walking.
New Britain Herald
Plainville's Top 5 storylines for 2022
PLAINVILLE – Plainville saw many changes in local leadership in 2022, most notably in town and state government leadership, the police department and the Chamber of Commerce. Here are the top five storylines for the town this year. NEW TOWN MANAGER. Michael Paulhus became Plainville’s new town manager, officially...
Guard rail impales car in Manchester, Connecticut
A car crashed into a guard rail on 384 in Manchester, Connecticut this week, sending the metal right through the passenger side, between both front seats, and then out the back of the car.
New Britain Herald
Dorothy Paskoski
Dorothy Paskoski passed away on Dec. 10, 2022 at Jefferson House where she resided for the past two years in the care of dedicated staff. Born and raised in New Britain, she spent her life there, attending Sacred Heart School and graduating with honors from New Britain High School. Dorothy was the Business Office Manager of Circuits Inc. of Berlin for many years. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church and the Ladies Guild.
darientimes.com
When Pelé played in Connecticut: Looking back at appearances in Hartford, New Haven
Soccer legend Pelé, who passed away on Thursday, made two memorable trips to Connecticut while playing for the NASL's New York Cosmos. In May 1976, Pelé and the Cosmos came to the state to play the Hartford Bicentennials at Dillon Stadium. The presence of Pelé attracted nearly 9,000 to the game, which New York won 3-0.
