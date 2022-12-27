Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Dorothy Paskoski
Dorothy Paskoski passed away on Dec. 10, 2022 at Jefferson House where she resided for the past two years in the care of dedicated staff. Born and raised in New Britain, she spent her life there, attending Sacred Heart School and graduating with honors from New Britain High School. Dorothy was the Business Office Manager of Circuits Inc. of Berlin for many years. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church and the Ladies Guild.
New Britain Herald
Berlin announces winners of Holiday House Decorating Contest
BERLIN – Town residents have a knack for creativity and are full of holiday spirit. Berlin Parks and Recreation Department recently announced the winners of its annual Holiday House Decorating Contest, after the “elves” toured the town to check out this year’s entries. A total of...
New Britain Herald
Helen Frances Rose (Brown) Murratti-Pion
Helen Frances Rose (Brown) Murratti-Pion, 73, of New Britain, wife of Henry Pion, passed away Monday (Dec. 26) at Hartford Hospital. She was predeceased by her first husband, Edward T. Murratti Jr. Born in New Haven, she lived in New Britain since 1977. She was a graduate of Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven. Helen was a school secretary at New Britain High School and Pulaski Middle School until her retirement in 2020. Helen was vice president of Union 1186 in the New Britain School District; oversaw the student council at Pulaski Middle School; was a volunteer for the Race For The Cure in New Britain, and formerly active in the Vance School PTO.
Eyewitness News
Inflation causes some families to turn to food pantry for first time
GRANBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Inflation has impacted families across the states. It’s estimated about 500,000 Connecticut residents struggle with hunger. Channel 3 caught up with a family who has never relied on a food pantry before to see how they are coping with rising prices. “It’s been tough. Very,...
New Britain Herald
Historic Berkowitz Building project in New Britain is finally completed
NEW BRITAIN – The completion of the historic Berkowitz Building project is finally here. “The city is breathing a sigh of relief because for the last 30 years this building has been a bone of contention, it has always been on our blight list, always asked about by everybody in town, so we’re really excited and proud we’re going to see a piece of New Britain history come back to life,” Mayor Erin Stewart said. “It took a very long time to get the pieces of the puzzle together and we were very worried this project wasn’t going to see it through, wasn’t going to happen, but I have to give Capital Restoration and Douglas (Bromfield) a lot of credit, he remained committed.”
New Britain Herald
Plainville PAWS is holding clothing drive fundraiser
PLAINVILLE – Plainville PAWS is holding a clothing drive fundraiser and has recently rescued a lost dog who they are trying to find a home for. Plainville PAWS is a nonprofit organization founded by Animal Control Officer Donna Weinhofer. It supports the local animal control and the Plainville Pet Food Pantry, which provides food and pet supplies to residents in need.
New Britain Herald
Berlin FD makes donation to town veterans, veterans' widows
BERLIN - Veterans and veterans’ widows who live in town and faced financial hardship this holiday season were assisted by local firefighters. This marked the eighth year that the Berlin Volunteer Fire Department made a generous donation to Berlin veterans and their loved ones in need, through an ongoing partnership with the Berlin Veterans Commission.
zip06.com
A German Cottage Bread Bakery
One of my neighbors, Anna, recently pointed me in the direction of a bread bakery I did not know about. BROTworkshop, 182 Reservoir Road, Killingworth, is an artisan home bakery specializing in traditional European sourdough cultures “mixed with new ideas.” A Connecticut licensed cottage food operation, BROT bakes breads to order in their home kitchen. They also offer classes, and they look pretty popular, because the classes are booked through the end of February. There are a few seats available in the March class. Find out more at brotworkshop.com.
New Britain Herald
Frances (Tanasi) Lyss
Frances (Tanasi) Lyss, 94, of Southington, beloved widow of the late Leonard Lyss, passed away peacefully on Dec. 22, 2022 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain Campus. Frances was born on Nov. 6, 1928 in Hartford, and was the daughter of the late Frank and Josephine (Ciacero) Tanasi. Before her retirement, she worked as an administrative secretary for the State of Connecticut, Education Department, Division of Vocational and Technical Schools.
wiltonbulletin.com
Luna Pizza to celebrate Wethersfield grand opening in January
West Hartford's Luna Pizza, which expanded to Old Wethersfield in late October, is celebrating its grand opening with a party in early January. The pizzeria, which shares a location with Old Town Cafe on Main Street, will host a gathering Jan. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m., welcoming town officials and offering samples of the new menu.
Century-old New Britain building comes back to life
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a labor of love seven years in the making. Originally built in 1915, the Berkowitz is a 25,000-square-foot building that had sat vacant in New Britain for two decades. But now, after a $4.5 million makeover, it is fully restored. It wasn’t the easiest undertaking, according to developer Douglas […]
New Britain Herald
Area's top 10 breaking news stories from 2022
Here are the top 10 breaking news stories from the area in 2022:. The city of Bristol changed forever on Oct. 12, when two local police officers responded to what they believed was a routine domestic call, only to never return home to their families at the hands of someone police say committed a senseless act of violence and hate. Lt. Dustin DeMonte – a husband and father of two, with a third child on the way – and Sgt. Alex Hamzy – who had recently been married – made the ultimate sacrifice for the city they vowed to protect and serve when they each took an oath to become police officers.
First Night Hartford readies to ring in 2023
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After two years of toned-down festivities, First Night Hartford is back to full strength to ring in the new year. “After everything we’ve been through, it’s important to get together and see other families,” Emilia Otfinoski said. The New Year’s Eve celebration is expected to bring thousands to Bushnell Park for […]
New Britain Herald
New Britain Local Prevention Council wins Coalition of the Year award
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Local Prevention Council, a part of the city’s NB Recovers initiative, has won the 2022 Coalition of the Year award. “The New Britain Local Prevention Council is a critical component to our NB Recovers initiative that has really become a leader in the field of youth prevention,” Mayor Erin Stewart said. “The city highly values the positive impact this council has had on our young people and we know that the space we have provided them right in City Hall will help them continue their efforts to keep their peers safe and healthy.”
New Britain Herald
Southington's Top 5 storylines for 2022
SOUTHINGTON – This year saw several town residents honored and improvement projects move forward at Southington High School and YMCA Camp Sloper. Here are the top five storylines from 2022:. SLOPER IMPROVEMENTS. This year saw the local Southington-Cheshire Community YMCA begin a fundraising campaign for the dredging of Sloper...
Eyewitness News
Families from across CT enjoy Hartford’s Winterfest
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Downtown Hartford’s Winterfest is in full swing, inviting families from all over Connecticut to enjoy the capital city. It’s the last few days of 2022, and it’s hard to pull yourself out of the rut before New Year’s resolutions and celebrations take root.
anash.org
Fire and Ice Blend in Hartford, CT
The Jewish community in Hartford, CT, celebrated the first night of Chanukah with a party that included the lighting of a super-sized ice sculptured menorah, a kid’s art contest and live music from 8th Day. The Jewish community in Hartford, CT, gathered for their yearly, Chanukah Fire on Ice...
DCSPCA Adopted Pup Shines On Cover of CT Dog Magazine
A dog that was once living in one Hudson Valley animal shelter is now a rising star across the border in Connecticut, featured on the front cover of Connecticut Dog Magazine. Charlie, formerly known as Tank when he was a young pup at the Dutchess County SPCA in Hyde Park, is thriving with his family in New Milford CT and enjoying his time in the spotlight.
Former fire marshal recalled as ‘gentle giant’
MANCHESTER — Friends and cohorts of Rudolph “Rudy” Kissmann, former fire marshal and local politician, remember him as a witty, “gentle giant” who loved his family and cared for the town of Manchester. Kissmann, who died on Dec. 21 at age 80, is survived by...
New year, new eats! 14 new restaurants coming to Connecticut in 2023
(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you. While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new […]
